Luxury Beauty

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Missing child alert issued for Naples 12-year-old
Top Stories
Lakeland couple question bill for ER visit they claim never happened, COVID-19 antibody treatment they thought was free
Video
Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos
Gallery
Districts across Tampa Bay experiencing school bus driver shortages
Video
Facebook planning on name change, revamped image, according to recent reports
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Districts across Tampa Bay experiencing school bus driver shortages
Video
Top Stories
‘My biggest goal is to make guys miss’: Leonard Fournette continues to thrive with Bucs
Video
Top Stories
Holiday ham or turkey on the menu? Best shop early
Video
‘He has to be right every single day’: New video released as Lakeland capitol riot fugitive evades FBI
Video
Brian Laundrie timeline: Remains found in search for person of interest in Gabby Petito disappearance
Video
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responds to Tampa families seeking justice for missing daughters
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Lakeland couple question bill for ER visit they claim never happened, COVID-19 antibody treatment they thought was free
Video
Top Stories
New court filings from Olympus Pools owner asks court for permission to use cash, challenges lien by one creditor
Top Stories
Tampa Bay exterminator’s ‘fictitious’ inspections impact unsuspecting home buyers, investigators say
Video
‘This is not some joke’: 56 laser strikes reported on aircraft in Tampa so far in 2021, FAA data shows
Video
Carvana buying back Tesla after failing to fork over title to Tampa Bay buyer
Video
Florida Dept. of Agriculture says man operating without license created multiple fictitious reports
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘My biggest goal is to make guys miss’: Leonard Fournette continues to thrive with Bucs
Video
Top Stories
NHL suspends Evander Kane for using fake vaccination card
Top Stories
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses injuries ahead of Bears game
Video
Tampa icon, announcer Dick Vitale reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in 3 months
Friday Night Blitz: Sickles Gryphons vs Gaither Cowboys
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Plant City Raiders vs Durant Cougars
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
Districts across Tampa Bay experiencing school bus driver shortages
Video
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responds to Tampa families seeking justice for missing daughters
Video
Missing People of Color Ensuring Justice for All: Tampa families frustrated with lack of response to their cases
Video
HGTV stars join local Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Luxury Beauty
6 most popular Korean makeup brands at Sephora
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Hunter’s Moon: October’s full moon to appear in sky this week
Video
Black Friday 2021 deals already? These retailers say yes
‘Legendary Dad Bod’: Tampa Bay dad competing for $25K prize, raising money for pediatric cancer patients
Video
Big weekend for festivals in Tampa Bay, from tacos to murals
Video
Trivia spots in Tampa Bay: Test your knowledge at these 8 locations
Video
More Don't Miss