Which pink nude lipstick is best?

Nude lipstick is as essential to your wardrobe as a little black dress or your favorite hoodie, and it goes just as well with both. So a flattering nude-pink lipstick fits in anywhere, for any occasion. For example, Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk is a great choice if you’re looking for a peachy pink.

What to know before you buy a pink nude lipstick

Lipstick formulation

Since nude shades are so wearable, they can be found in every formulation of lipstick. Classic bullets, matte liquid lipsticks, creamy lip lacquer and even highly pigmented lip glosses can deliver your ideal amount of lip color, whether you want a rich, bold nude or just a tint.

Lipstick finish

Your lipstick’s finish can affect its appearance to a surprising degree. High-shine, glossy or lacquer formulas make lips dramatically reflective, while satin-finish lipstick leaves lips looking more natural. Matte-finish lipstick reflects the least light, giving a velvety appearance. Finally, a sheer nude pink lipstick may be just right for a “no-makeup” day.

Choosing the right nude lipstick for your skin tone

While “nude” isn’t a specific color, beauty brands have tended to call a variety of light beige-pink shades “nude.” However, true “nude” can cover shades of caramel, taupe and brown as well as pink, and your skin tone and undertones may be better suited to certain shades of nude pink lipstick.

Fair and light skin tones have the most flexibility among nude pink shades, with peach and mauve hues being a safe bet for warm undertones. If you have cool undertones, consider a baby-pink nude or a sheer formula.

have the most flexibility among nude pink shades, with peach and mauve hues being a safe bet for warm undertones. If you have cool undertones, consider a baby-pink nude or a sheer formula. Medium skin tones look best in mauve or berry-hued pinks. Consider a nude pink with a gold shimmer to complement warm undertones.

look best in mauve or berry-hued pinks. Consider a nude pink with a gold shimmer to complement warm undertones. Deep skin tones can wear rich, plummy pinks, but using a glossy pink shade lighter than your natural skin can highlight your lips.

What to look for in a quality pink nude lipstick

Hydrating ingredients

Whether you’re shopping for a liquid lipstick, a gloss or bullet lipstick, look for hydrating ingredients such as botanical oils, vitamin E or hyaluronic acid. Not only will these ingredients help your lips feel more comfortable, they’ll help keep your lips from peeling and flaking. This is especially beneficial in long-wearing matte liquid lipsticks, which can stay on for hours at a time.

Easy application

If you’re planning on a low-key look, the last thing you want is to have to stand around in front of the mirror trying to apply a fussy, patchy formula. Look for a pink nude lipstick that promises plenty of pigmentation and a smooth, soft formula that applies evenly in one swipe.

Wear time

If you don’t want to have to worry about your lipstick transferring over the course of your day, look for a lipstick described as “long-wearing.” These formulas usually have rich pigmentation and staying power to get you through eating and drinking without smudging or fading.

How much you can expect to spend on pink nude lipstick

Nude lipsticks can cost as little as $5 or more than $60. Many quality choices can be found for $15-$26.

Pink nude lipstick FAQ

What’s the best pigmentation level for nude lipstick?

A. The answer depends on the look you’re going for and how often you’re willing to reapply. Full-coverage lipsticks have high levels of pigmentation and last for hours, but can feel heavier or drier on lips. Sheer lipsticks are generally more comfortable to wear, but their pigmentation is subtle and may not last as long.

What’s the best way to apply nude lipstick?

A. Feel free to swipe on your nude lipstick — the natural-looking color is pretty forgiving, hiding mistakes that would be evident with bold and bright shades. For a more precise look, start by outlining your lips with a corresponding nude lip liner and apply the lipstick using a lip brush for more control.

What’s the best pink nude lipstick to buy?

Top pink nude lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

What you need to know: Despite being less than 10 years old, this nude lipstick is already considered an all-time classic.

What you’ll love: Pillow Talk is a warm peachy pink, and its sister shade Pillow Talk Medium adds rich, rosy notes to flatter deeper skin tones. The bullet’s unique chiseled shape allows for easy application without needing lip liner, and the long-wearing formula feels hydrating and resists flaking and transferring.

What you should consider: Considering its price, some users expected better performance as well as a better color match.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Violet Grey

Top pink nude lipstick for the money

Juvia’s Place The Nude Velvety Matte Lipstick

What you need to know: As the name suggests, this matte lipstick comes in a variety of flattering nude shades.

What you’ll love: Juvia’s Place prioritizes inclusive beauty and rich, bold pigmentation. A Mauve Moment is a rosy mauve for cool undertones, while Me is suitable for warmer undertones. One swipe leaves a velvety matte finish that’s still comfy, thanks to hyaluronic acid.

What you should consider: With such a wide variety of nude shades available, it’s important to shop carefully to match your undertones. Choosing just based on online photos may not be accurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

MAC Matte Lipstick in Kinda Sexy

What you need to know: Another iconic nude shade, this neutral soft pink can last up to 10 hours.

What you’ll love: Its matte finish is creamy and comfortable thanks to castor seed oil. It’s formulated without potentially harmful parabens or phthalates.

What you should consider: If you have medium or deeper skin tone, you may prefer the equally iconic Velvet Teddy (a deep beige) or Whirl (a dusty, reddish rose).

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Violet Grey and Macy’s

