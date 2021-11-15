Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss review: Can this product deliver great color and shine?

Using a lip liner before applying lip gloss will allow the gloss to better adhere to your lips and form your desired lip shape.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss review

Lip gloss can give your lips a perpetually moist and glistening look that takes your makeup to the next level. However, some lip gloss formulas can dry out your lips or make them feel sticky. Some need to be reapplied constantly and others are so sheer, they don’t provide much coverage.

Anastasia Beverly Hills claims to solve these problems with their Lip Gloss. It is formulated to deliver intensity similar to a lip stain, yet with a “mirror-like glossy finish.” The brand promises this full-pigment gloss is weightless and comfortable to wear.

Since this sounded like it checked all the right boxes, we wanted to see if Anastasia Beverly Hills’ claims were true. Could this lip gloss really give your lips great color and shine? We tested the product and here is what we found.

Testing Anastasia Lip Gloss

In the past, our tester has used Revlon, NYX and Essence. They have worn both clear gloss and gloss with color, depending on the occasion. Our tester typically chooses lip gloss over lip stain because it can be reapplied more smoothly. Their preference is for a lip gloss that is light in color or clear, goes on easily over lipstick and lip liner, and doesn’t turn sticky.

For this article, our tester used the Anastasia Lip Gloss shade called Kristen, a solid color with no shimmer or shine. They wore it for several occasions to learn how it applied and performed, as well as how easy it was to remove. They took extensive notes on their experience, which were used to compile this review.

What is Anastasia Lip Gloss?

Anastasia Lip Gloss is a full-pigment, vegan and cruelty-free lip gloss. It offers the intensity of a lip stain and has a hint of vanilla scent. Anastasia Lip Gloss colors span a wide palette of shades and three finishes.

The eye-appealing packaging of these lip gloss tubes matches the rest of the Anastasia makeup collection. There is an ample supply of product and the color is easily seen through the clear tube.

How to use Anastasia Lip Gloss

According to the manufacturer, to get a more natural lip look, simply apply a complementary neutral shade of lip gloss over your bare lips. If you’d like to intensify your look and make your lips appear fuller, apply a matching shade of lip gloss over your favorite color of Anastasia’s Matte Lipstick.

The top tube of the Anastasia Lip Gloss twists off and is attached to the brush applicator. We applied one coat to the top lip and one coat to the bottom lip, and it provided plenty of coverage. The resulting color was a subtle, pinky nude with a high gloss that left our lips feeling hydrated and smooth.

We were happy to discover that the lip gloss Anastasia has formulated does not dry — it remains glossy until it has naturally worn off or been removed. Also, the color lasts as long as the gloss lasts, and no flaking or stickiness resulted from wearing the gloss throughout the day. As with other lip glosses, however, we did have to reapply occasionally.

Removing the Anastasia Lip Gloss was very easy, and there was no residue left behind from the gloss or color.

Key features of Anastasia Lip Gloss

Anastasia Lip Gloss comes in a sleek, compact tube. There are plenty of colors to choose from to find the best match, and it has a pleasing vanilla scent. There are three finishes: The lacquer finish offers full coverage with a high shine; the metallic finish is a highly pigmented gloss with an intense shimmer; and the sparkle finish is translucent to provide a multidimensional effect.

Anastasia Lip Gloss price

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss costs $16 for a 0.16-ounce tube.

Where is Anastasia Lip Gloss sold?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss is available at Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta.

Anastasia Lip Gloss benefits

The pigmentation in the Anastasia Lip Gloss is perfect — bold enough to be visible without being overpowering. This collection offers a wide variety of colors and gloss levels, making it possible for nearly anyone to find a favorite shade. We like that the lip gloss doesn’t turn sticky or flake throughout the day, and it keeps lips feeling hydrated and smooth for hours. This product comes in a larger tube than lip glosses we’ve used in the past and is a good value.

Anastasia Lip Gloss drawbacks

The biggest drawback with this product was the need to reapply. While it works very well and keeps your lips looking hydrated, colored and glossy, within a short period of time, you will need to reapply.

Should you get Anastasia Lip Gloss?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss is perfect for the wearer who wants a daytime lip gloss that is not too overpowering but still provides a polished look. It works with nearly any outfit or skin tone and gives lips great color and shine. If that is what you want from your lip gloss, this is an excellent choice.

