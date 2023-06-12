A few simple steps can help you prevent irritation

Swimsuit season is upon us, and with that, many people may be interested in shaving their bikini area. If you’ve ever ventured into this territory before, you might know that skin irritation is quite common where your most sensitive parts are concerned. But with the proper tools and techniques, you can safely shave your bikini area in a way to minimize or eliminate razor burn.

Tips for safely shaving your bikini area

The most important rule when shaving your bikini area is to never — we repeat, never — shave dry, which is a surefire way to cause irritation. For best results, shave in the shower and shave after you’ve washed your body and hair. Shaving at the end of your shower gives your skin time to soak in warm water so your hair can soften, which will ease removal.

You should also wash and exfoliate your bikini area (with a washcloth, bath pouf or loofah) prior to shaving, which helps prevent razor burn. If it’s been a while since your last shave, trimming the hair first with a bikini trimmer may help. Use a shaving cream (unscented is a great option for people with sensitive skin) and make sure to shave in the direction of your hair, not against it.

Always make sure your razors are clean and sharp — don’t overuse a razor as grime buildup can irritate your skin. Make sure you thoroughly rinse your razor after each use, and it’s good practice to have a separate razor for your bikini area only. After shaving, moisturize your skin with a gentle calming lotion.

Best products for shaving your bikini area

Schick HydroSilk Trim Style Moisturizing Razor with Bikini Trimmer

This product stands out for being a razor and trimmer in one. The razor end features five curve-sensing blades surrounded by a hypoallergenic moisturizing serum. The built-in waterproof trimmer can be used in or out of the shower.

Gilette Venus Radiant Skin Razors

From a trusted brand, this razor is excellent for people with sensitive skin. The key feature is an attached canister filled with a moisturizing serum that you can dispense while shaving to hydrate your skin along the way. This helps leave your skin silky and soft post-shave. The razor has a five-blade cartridge.

Skintimate Skin Therapy Shave Gel

This budget-friendly silky shave cream is worth trying if you have sensitive skin. It uses vitamin E, aloe and olive butter to moisturize and soothe skin, and it won’t irritate sensitive skin. The unscented lotion goes on smoothly.

Evriholder Dual-Sided Exfoliating Cloths

The dual-textured exfoliating washcloths hold a good lather and leave the body feeling clean and smooth. They’re effective at cleaning pores and dead skin and are machine-washable.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This dermatologist-approved hypoallergenic formula is a great value. It’s fragrance-free for sensitive skin and uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate without clogging pores. It can be used on the body and face.

