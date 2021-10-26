Everything you need to trim your beard at home

Trim your beard when it’s dry rather than wet, so that you can check to see what the style you want will look like accurately once you finish.

What do you need to trim your beard at home?

Once you get past the pesky early stages of growing a beard and the hair finally begins to get longer and thicker, you can start thinking about which style and look you want to try. Before getting too creative, take into account your unique facial shape, genetics and hair type before choosing which type of beard is best suited for you. After you’ve nailed down your cut, you’re ready to figure out what styling essentials you’ll need to maintain healthy and well-groomed facial hair.

What to consider when DIY beard styling

Skin Type

Keep in mind which skin type you naturally have when searching for a new product to use. A combination of your genes and other external factors can cause your skin to be oily, dry, normal or a combination. As a result, if you have sensitive skin, you may react differently to a variety of products that are designed to be used on your face and the rest of your body.

Formulas with a high potency of ingredients can exacerbate skin irritation and inflammation if you have a natural sensitivity to different chemicals and extracts. Oil-based products should be avoided if you are more prone to acne breakouts and clogged pores; however, heavily moisturizing formulas will work well for your complexion if you have a drier complexion.

Always check each product’s label to ensure the different ingredients it contains won’t cause you to have any reactions; conducting a spot test on a small patch of skin can be extremely helpful in determining which ingredients will work best for your skin type.

Beard Type

Always match your beard to your face shape, to ensure that whichever style you want to experiment with will match your face naturally. Certain styles will also only be able to be achieved based on your beard length and hair type. Keep in mind certain requirements and steps that will need to follow when trying out a new beard style.

Maintenance

When you first start growing your beard, the hardest part will be resisting the urge to trim or style it; over-maintenance can lead to hair breakage, dullness and unmanageability. To ensure that your hair doesn’t become unruly, don’t mess with your facial hair for the first 4-6 weeks of growth. This will allow the hairs to grow in evenly while you try out different styles that will suit the level of upkeep that you are most comfortable with.

The best beard grooming essentials

Best beard comb

Viking Revolution Wooden Beard Comb & Case

This dual-sided comb offers one of the best grooming experiences you will have with its respective fine and coarse teeth. Look your best and style your beard with ease regardless of facial hair type, length and thickness. This works best when applying preferred oil or balm beforehand, before working each product through your beard with the comb.

Sold by Amazon

Best facial hair scissors

ONTAKI Professional Japanese Steel Beard Scissor Salon Shears

Available in a gold and black finish, these scissors are hand-forged from premium-grade Japanese steel for the utmost level of quality and sharpness. Each individual shear has a sharp and precise cutting performance thanks to its convex blades and rounded handle tip. Achieve accurate haircuts and more without sacrificing your comfort by using its removable finger rest, rubber comfort ring inserts and adjustable tension knob.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard trimmer set

Raffin Beard Growth Kit

This bestselling set is the perfect starter kit for the beard novice and seasoned enthusiast. All products are chock full of important vitamins and nutrients necessary for maintaining a healthy and attractive-looking beard. Each formula contains 100% natural ingredients and won’t cause irritation to your skin and hair follicles. You can grow, care, style, soften and groom your facial hair effortlessly with each uniquely curated item which when collectively combined can stimulate and detangle growing hair.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard shampoo

SheaMoisture Beard Wash for Full Beard

Deep clean your coarse beard hair with this trusted brand’s gel face wash. Infused with maracuja oil and shea butter, this product is ideal for keeping your beard clean and refreshed by washing out tough to remove dirt, odors and flakes. A dime-sized amount will go a long way once you squeeze the gel into your hand. Make sure to rinse the product off thoroughly after use to help prevent skin irritation and reactions from occurring.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard conditioner

Viking Revolution Beard Conditioner with Argan and Jojoba Oils

Never fret about itchy and flaky skin underneath your beard again after just one use. The bottled conditioner expertly hydrates, cleans and softens strands for a shinier and more full-bodied beard. The brand’s premium beard oil is infused in the conditioner’s formula and will provide the deepest clean and moisturization to your facial hair. Can be used by adding just a little water, before massaging the product into your face — a nice lather will take care of all the rest. Afterward, your beard will be deeply conditioned and look and feel its best.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard brush

ZilberHaar Stiff Boar Bristles Beard Brush

Crafted with 100% first-cut boar bristles and Austrian pearwood. You can relieve itchiness from dry skin, promote beard growth and combat surface irritation by using this 6-inch German-made brush. The perfect gift for anyone who is just starting to fill out their home grooming kits or for those who desire to grow a better and healthier beard. A lifetime warranty guarantee is included just in case you aren’t satisfied with the product.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard balm

Honest Amish Beard Balm Leave-In Conditioner

Handcrafted in the United States, this leave-in beard balm will soften and smooth any coarse rogue facial hairs. It also helps combat any itchiness and beard dandruff you may suffer from. Features a scent combination of sandalwood and anise undertones that eventually mellow out into a light clean scent. The balm can also be used as a styling product as well, although it won’t offer much hold without the inclusion of beeswax in its ingredients.

Sold by Amazon

Best beard oil

Bossman Beard Oil Jelly

Contains a blend of soy bean, avocado, sunflower seed and castor seed oil, beeswax, shea butter and cocoa seed butter. This product features carefully chosen natural ingredients that help stimulate hair follicles and skin pores for overall improved beard health. Each organic extract possesses different hydrating properties that help lock in moisture. The jelly comes in a bottle double the standard size, so your product will last twice as long as other leading moisturizers.

Sold by Amazon

Best aftershave care

Lather & Wood Shaving Co. Best After-shave Bond

After styling, trimming and shaving off any unwanted facial hair, your skin may feel irritated and stressed. Using a quality aftershave product will help disinfect, restore and soften your skin after your next grooming session. Lather & Wood’s balm offers a cooling and refreshing finish to the end of your beard maintenance regimen and absorbs nicely into the skin.

Sold by Amazon

