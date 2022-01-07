Best Ralph Lauren cologne

To increase a cologne’s longevity, store it in a cool and dry place such as a closet or bedroom.

Which Ralph Lauren cologne is best?

Ralph Lauren has long been one of the most trusted names in men’s fragrance, and its Polo line of cologne is especially popular. Ralph Lauren strikes a nice balance between sophistication and cost, with colognes that are high-quality without being as expensive as fragrances sold by other high-end brands. There’s a wide variety of classic Ralph Lauren colognes, but Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Toilette is a great choice for any man.

What to know before you buy a Ralph Lauren cologne

Concentration

It’s important to consider the intensity of a men’s cologne before making a purchase. A cologne’s intensity is dependent on the concentration of fragrance oil. Fragrances are given different names based on their concentration. These names may be confusing if you’re new to cologne, so here’s a quick rundown:

Eau de cologne refers to a relatively low-concentration fragrance. The intensity varies depending on the individual fragrance, but most eau de cologne options are somewhere around 5% concentration. Thanks to their pleasant but subdued scent, eau de cologne fragrances are particularly popular in the world of men’s cologne.

refers to a relatively low-concentration fragrance. The intensity varies depending on the individual fragrance, but most eau de cologne options are somewhere around 5% concentration. Thanks to their pleasant but subdued scent, eau de cologne fragrances are particularly popular in the world of men’s cologne. Eau de toilette fragrances are more concentrated than eau de cologne options. An eau de toilette typically has a concentration around 10%, though there are many that are closer to 15%. Eau de toilette is incredibly popular thanks to its balance of strength and affordability.

fragrances are more concentrated than eau de cologne options. An eau de toilette typically has a concentration around 10%, though there are many that are closer to 15%. Eau de toilette is incredibly popular thanks to its balance of strength and affordability. Eau de parfum fragrances are the most concentrated outside of solid perfume products. Eau de parfums typically have concentrations of 15% to 20%, though some are slightly lower than 15%.

Ralph Lauren colognes are either eau de toilette or eau de parfum. Eau de parfum colognes last longer and are more expensive than their eau de toilette alternatives. A given fragrance is often sold as both an eau de toilette and an eau de parfum. The smell between the two concentrations of the same fragrance is similar, but an eau de parfum brings out richer notes than an eau de toilette.

Depth

The scent of a good cologne evolves over time. The depth of a cologne refers to the different “notes” that appear after the cologne is first applied.

Top notes are the first ingredients you smell after applying the cologne. These are sharp, bold scents that make a strong first impression and then fade within 30 minutes. Citrus and cinnamon are common top notes.

are the first ingredients you smell after applying the cologne. These are sharp, bold scents that make a strong first impression and then fade within 30 minutes. Citrus and cinnamon are common top notes. Middle notes are pleasant and full-bodied scents that appear at least 10 minutes after the cologne is applied and last for a few hours. Clove, lavender and floral are commonly used as middle notes.

are pleasant and full-bodied scents that appear at least 10 minutes after the cologne is applied and last for a few hours. Clove, lavender and floral are commonly used as middle notes. Base notes are rich scents that balance out the cologne, and they appear around 30 minutes after the cologne is applied. They’re long-lasting, staying on the skin for 6 hours or more.

Ralph Lauren and other quality colognes always have complexity and depth. Colognes with only one scent are considered to be flat.

Ingredients

Considering that Ralph Lauren colognes use high-quality ingredients, it’s up to you to decide which scents you prefer. Some men prefer fresh, floral scents. Others are partial to rich, woody scents. It’s important to look at every ingredient used and consider the top, middle and base notes. If you’re particularly experienced with cologne, you may be able to get a sense of the fragrance just by looking at the ingredients, but most men need to sample different options and use trial and error to find their perfect cologne.

What to look for in a quality Ralph Lauren cologne

Longevity

Not all Ralph Lauren or Polo colognes have the same mileage. Eau de parfum colognes are longer-lasting than eau de toilettes; eau de parfum lasts around 6 hours, while eau de toilette stays on the skin for 3 hours or so. The high concentration of eau de parfums means that you won’t have to apply much to create a strong scent. This means that while eau de parfums are more expensive, they have superior longevity.

Amount

Ralph Lauren colognes come in a variety of sizes. Bottles range from smaller than an ounce to 5 ounces. If you know you love a specific cologne, it makes sense to purchase a larger bottle. If you’re still deciding on your perfect fragrance, buying smaller bottles is an affordable way to try multiple colognes.

Balance

While you may be partial to certain scents, it’s important to purchase a cologne with a balanced fragrance. Look for colognes that balance fresh, fruity, floral, spicy and woody notes.

Style

Part of the appeal of Ralph Lauren colognes comes from the iconic branding, and Ralph Lauren cologne bottles are fashion statements unto themselves. While the fragrance is the most important consideration, there’s nothing wrong with thinking about a bottle’s aesthetic.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ralph Lauren cologne

Ralph Lauren eau de toilette colognes range in price from $25 for a 0.34-ounce bottle to more than $60 for a 4.2-ounce bottle. Eau de parfum colognes can be more than $100 for a 3.4-ounce bottle.

Ralph Lauren cologne FAQ

Where should I apply cologne?

A. Cologne is most efficiently sprayed on “pulse points,” which are areas where blood vessels are close to the skin. Pulse points are particularly hot, which helps to spread a cologne’s fragrance. The main pulse points are the inside wrists, the base of the neck, the chest and the inside elbows.

What is cologne sillage?

A. Sillage refers to how long a perfume lingers after you’ve left a room. It’s best to find a perfume that subtly lingers without being overwhelming. There’s greater sillage in colognes with greater diffusion and more alcohol. Colognes with high concentrations have subtle sillage because there’s less alcohol, whereas colognes with low concentrations likely have a strong sillage.

What are the best Ralph Lauren colognes to buy?

Top Ralph Lauren cologne

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This is a classic and fresh fragrance.

What you’ll love: The fruity tones are complemented perfectly by notes of suede and spice. It’s light and pleasant while still having a strong and earthy scent. Customers have praised the depth and longevity.

What you should consider: It’s a bright and safe option, and cologne aficionados may prefer a bolder fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta

Top Ralph Lauren cologne for money

Ralph Lauren Polo Sport Spray

What you need to know: This well-priced cologne is great for active users.

What you’ll love: Polo Sport has been a staple for years, and the clean scent is spicy and floral without being overpowering. It’s a great choice for warmer weather, and it can withstand sweat and heat. It’s a particularly affordable and versatile fragrance.

What you should consider: Some customers found the spray nozzle to be inferior to those on other Ralph Lauren bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This earthy cologne is potent and masculine.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its potency, this new eau de parfum is strong and long-lasting. Customers love how it balances sage and lavandin with cedarwood and vetiver. The scent is bold, unique and masculine, and the bottle has a sleek black design.

What you should consider: Due to its high concentration, it’s more expensive than eau de toilette options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Henry McKeand writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.