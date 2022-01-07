Best Lancome gift set

Thoroughly wash your face after removing makeup before applying moisturizing or anti-aging products.

Which Lancôme gift sets are best?

Gift sets are an excellent idea when looking to provide a wide range of high-end products for a price that fits in your budget. Lancôme sets offer items from skincare to fragrance and accommodate different interests and tastes while maintaining the high quality associated with the luxury brand. If you are looking for a top Lancôme gift set, then consider Lancôme Bienfait Multi-Vital Set.

What to know before you buy a Lancôme gift set

Purchasing a gift set can feel confusing. Luckily, Lancôme makes it easy to select a set with a wide range of high-end products that can accommodate different tastes and a wide range of skin types.

Skin type

Skin type can impact how products look and react, and fragrances are particularly sensitive because oily skin tends to maintain scents for an extended amount of time compared to dry skin. If buying a gift set for yourself, talk to your dermatologist to understand which products will work best with your skin, and consider testing them before purchase. If buying it for someone else, make sure you are extremely familiar with the recipient’s tastes.

Combination of products

Gift sets often offer a wide range of products that can be mixed and matched or that revolve around a theme such as skincare or beauty. The sets can include products from full size to travel size, so read the measurements included with each set to understand the sizes.

What to look for in a quality Lancôme gift set

Gift sets often give you a budget-friendly deal when compared to individually purchasing each product. When purchasing a Lancôme gift set, consider the quality of ingredients, their selection of high-end perfumes and the skincare line that focuses on areas such as anti-aging and maintenance.

Quality ingredients

Lancôme products often include higher-end ingredients that boost the price.

High-end perfume

The brand creates high-end perfumes that often include light, clean scents. These scents can range from top notes of pear to bottom notes of vanilla. The top notes are scents that immediately stand out after application. They tend to lessen over time as the bottom notes become more obvious.

Attention to mature skin

Lacôme has an extensive list of products geared to antiaging and maintaining the skin. The products for antiaging can be used for prevention or maintenance and encourage a strong skin routine. The products also protect against sun damage and promote your skin’s longevity and health.

How much you can expect to spend on Lancôme gift set

Lancôme gift sets range from $30 to $200 depending on the items. Consider sets with travel size items to bring the sets into a more budget-friendly range. The skincare-maintenance gift sets tend to cost more money than other sets.

Lancôme gift set FAQ

What is Lancôme?

A. Lancôme is a luxury brand that offers a wide variety of products such as perfume, beauty and skincare.

Who owns Lancôme?

A. Lancôme is owned by the French company L’Oreal. L’Oreal focuses on luxury products and also owns subsidiaries such as Maybelline and The Body Shop.

What is included in Lancôme gift sets?

A. Items included can vary from fragrance to cosmetics to skincare. Sets can include a theme such as a specific scent or offer a variety of products. Sets often begin with two products, but can offer more than five.

What’s the best Lancôme gift set to buy?

Top Lancôme gift set

Lancôme Bienfait Multi-Vital Set

What you need to know: This four-piece set includes full size items such as a day cream that offers SPF 30 protection against the sun and a night cream with vitamin E.

What you’ll love: The products work for all skin types and use minerals and anti-aging properties that target concerns such as tone and skin elasticity.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that the products made the skin oily or caused breakouts.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Top Lancôme gift set for the money

Lancôme Eyes That Dramatize Lash Set

What you need to know: The set includes three pieces — a full size mascara, a full size cils booster and just under 2 ounces of eye makeup remover.

What you’ll love: The mascara applies to the lashes with only one application and avoids creating lash clumps. The Bi-Facil eye makeup remover has a cult following.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that the mascara was too thick and created clumps and blobs.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Worth checking out

Lancôme Idôle Value Set

What you need to know: The set created for Macy’s includes a light floral perfume, mascara and lipstick.

What you’ll love: The perfume includes top notes of pear and bergamot and bottom notes of vanilla and cedarwood.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt that the scent was too strong and sweet.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.