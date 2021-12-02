Best Creed cologne

Although Creed is known for its perfumes and colognes, they make numerous scented products for everything from your home to your hair so you can completely encompass yourself in the brand’s luscious smells.

Which Creed cologne is best?

When it comes to fine fragrances, Creed is simply unmatched in terms of pedigree. Founded in 1760 by royal charter to create custom fragrances and scented gloves for the English aristocracy and monarchy, Creed is the utmost luxury and exclusivity. Because of their highly sought-after ingredients and unique aromas, what started as an inaccessible provider of royal services has grown into the most prestigious fragrance brand in the world. Whether you’re looking for a unique scent to impress your new date with or something subtle yet memorable to wear to the office every day, there is a Creed cologne for you. We put together this buying guide to help you narrow down the options and find the right one for your needs. However, if you’re looking for a simple solution, you can’t go wrong with Creed’s best-selling men’s fragrance, Creed Aventus.

What to know before you buy Creed cologne

Time of day

Although you may want to wear your Creed cologne every waking moment, and for a good reason, each fragrance is mixed with a specific purpose in mind. Although some are more versatile than others, keep in mind that lighter, fruity scents are ideal for all-day wear and warmer weather. In contrast, heavier scents such as tobacco, musk and leather are great for nighttime activities or cold weather.

Scent variation

Because every batch of Creed’s fragrances is hand-made, no two bottles are quite the same. While you can expect an almost perfect match, the slight variations between batches create the unique sense of decadence and exclusivity Creed provides. Be sure to keep this in mind when going for repeat purchases, so you don’t confuse yourself into thinking one was a replica or expired.

What to look for in a quality Creed cologne

Bottle design

All Creed fragrance bottles are handcrafted in France by Pochet du Courval, one of the world’s premier glassmakers. Founded in 1623, Pochet du Courval has an even longer pedigree than Creed and employs the finest traditional techniques to make the finest glassware. Keep a lookout for especially captivating bottle designs that you may want to use as a display after finishing the fragrance.

Historical inspiration

Because Creed has been making the finest fragrances for more than 250 years, many of their best scents are inspired by great historical cultures and events. While all Creed cologne is premium, be on the lookout for scents that have historical background so you can immerse yourself in the story and truly embrace what the scent is meant to evoke.

How much you can expect to spend on Creed cologne

Smaller-sized bottles of Creed cologne tend to cost around $330, while full-sized and higher-end bottles can cost well over $500.

Creed cologne FAQ

Why is Creed cologne so expensive?

A. Aside from the incredible history behind Creed, every step of the process from harvest to bottling is done completely by hand. While other companies, even high-end ones, rely on machines, Creed employs traditional methods that inevitably render the supply less than the demand. Moreover, each bottle of Creed is hand blown in France by Pochet du Courval, one of the world’s finest glassmakers.

Is Creed cologne collectible?

A. Believe it or not, there is a large market for rare and collectible fragrances, and since Creed has been a pioneer in the industry since the 1700s, they have somewhat of a cult following. Creed, when stored properly and unopened, can increase in value over time like fine wine. This is especially true for limited-edition releases.

What’s the best Creed cologne to buy?

Top Creed cologne

Creed Aventus

What you need to know: Since its introduction in 2010, as a celebration of Creed’s 250th anniversary, Aventus has been a bestseller, prized for its succulent and fruity profile.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the life of a European monarch, Aventus contains an exquisite, not to mention historically accurate, scent profile. With top notes of pineapple, a fruit once seen as a delicacy by European royalty for its exoticism, middle notes of pink berries and birch and base notes of sandalwood and vanilla, Aventus begins with a splash of fruit and finished with a sweet, masculine trail. To top it all off, Aventus comes in a striking, textured gift that protects the fragrance over time and makes it incredibly easy to give as a gift.

What you should consider: As Creed’s most popular cologne, some wearers don’t get the same sense of exclusivity with Aventus as other Creed fragrances.

Top Creed cologne for the money

Creed Millesime Imperial

What you need to know: Considered the “gold standard” fragrance by Creed, Millesime Imperial is a versatile, fruity scent contained in an eye-catching, opulent bottle.

What you’ll love: Millesime Imperial wraps the wearer in an aroma that’s evocative of a crisp seaside breeze. However, one of the best things about this fragrance is the entirely gold bottle. With top notes of green mandarin and lemon, middle notes of iris and base notes of amber and musk, this fragrance can be worn on any occasion, regardless of the time of day or temperature.

What you should consider: Although this is one of the cheapest bottles of Creed you can get, it still costs an astounding $320.

Worth checking out

Creed Viking

What you need to know: In classic Creed fashion, Viking contains unique combinations of unexpected ingredients and creates an entirely innovative perspective on masculine fragrance.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the fearless exploration of the Vikings, this fragrance is fiery and captivating. While Viking is initially spicy, with top notes of pink peppercorn and Sicilian lemon, it gives way to subtle base notes of Bulgarian rose and peppermint before finally settling into masculine base notes of Indian sandalwood and Haitian vetiver.

What you should consider: Some wearers may find the intensity of Viking too much for warmer days.

