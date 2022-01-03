Best NYX concealer

While concealers often hide blemishes and hyperpigmentation, some people use them as liquid-contouring products because they come in a wide variety of shades.

Which NYX concealers are best?

We all have days where foundation alone won’t cut it. On the other hand, NYX concealers can provide the coverage you seek over blemishes, dark circles and redness.

NYX, one of the leading drugstore beauty brands, currently has three concealer varieties on the market. Each one has unique features to enhance coverage, such as NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Hydrating Face & Body Concealer, which remains a customer favorite for its buildable formula.

What to know before you buy a NYX concealer

What is concealer?

Concealer is used to hide or minimize the appearance of blemishes, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, redness or scars. You can also use it to brighten certain areas of the face, particularly the forehead, brows or corners of the eye. Concealer usually has a thicker consistency than most foundations.

Concealer is different from color corrector, which uses specific shades to neutralize certain colors. For example, most color correctors come in green, yellow or purple, whereas concealer is available in a broad range of skin-flattering shades. Incidentally, NYX sells a color corrector palette, and one of its concealers is available in color-correcting shades.

Types of NYX concealer

NYX has two traditional liquid concealers: Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer and HD Photogenic Concealer Wand. These formulas have sponge-tip applicators for precision application, and they have buildable formulas that work well with most foundations. NYX recently added a serum-liquid concealer to the Bare With Me Concealer Serum lineup. Available in a pump bottle, the formula is designed to cover large face and body areas.

How do you use concealer?

Concealer is usually applied after foundation, whether it’s used to hide imperfects or contour the face. While it can be applied directly to the face or fingertip if it has a sponge-tip applicator, many people prefer applying concealer brushes or mini sponges. This is typically done for sanitary reasons, namely, not introducing new bacteria to the tip with each application. And while most concealers and foundations may offer long wear times, it’s a good idea to set these products with loose powders or setting sprays.

What to look for in a quality NYX concealer

Ingredients

All NYX concealers are water-based. They also share many ingredients used in popular concealer formulas, including dimethicone, glycerin, silica, butylene glycol and cyclopentasiloxane. Some NYX concealers contain plant-based ingredients, such as sunflower seed oil, camellia sinensis leaf extract, coconut oil and aloe.

Coverage

NYX concealers offer either buildable medium or full coverage depending on the variety. Medium coverage is usually preferred for concealing mild or small imperfections, whereas full coverage is more highly pigmented to cover hyperpigmentation, redness or dark spots. NYX concealers work well with most foundations, including those with light to full coverage.

Shade range

Both the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop and HD Photogenic concealers are available in over 20 shades in various undertones. NYX’s Bare With Me concealer has a more limited shade range with only 13 colors available. However, it’s not unusual for brands to add new shades; for instance, if Bare With Me grows in popularity, NYX may release it in more colors.

Finish

NYX concealers have a matte finish for several reasons. For one, most matte face products offer longer wear times than most cream or satin-finish products. Matte finishes are less prone to interact with natural light and flash photography, which means they’re ideal for pictures. Matte finishes also dry fairly quickly, making them less likely to migrate or transfer.

How much you can expect to spend on a NYX concealer

NYX’s most affordable formula is the HD Photogenic Concealer Wand, costing $6. The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer is $9, and the new Bare With Me Concealer Serum costs $11.

NYX concealer FAQ

How long will NYX concealer last on skin?

A. All three NYX concealers promise long wear times. However, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop formula indicates that it lasts close to 24 hours. With that said, most people maximize their concealer wear times by using primers, long-wearing foundations and makeup setting sprays.

Are NYX concealers vegan?

A. Yes, all NYX concealers are vegan. NYX makeup products are also certified cruelty-free by PETA, which means they don’t test products on animals. The beauty brand doesn’t ask third parties to test their products on animals, either.

What are the best NYX concealers to buy?

Top NYX concealer

NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Hydrating Face & Body Concealer

What you need to know: This newer concealer offers medium coverage and can be applied to larger areas, including the neck, arms and chest.

What you’ll love: The formula conceals under-eye circles, redness and hyperpigmentation without leaving a cakey finish. It’s infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like green tea and mushroom. The concealer, which spreads easily, can be applied with fingertips, brushes or sponges.

What you should consider: It may not offer the opaque coverage some people are seeking.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top NYX concealer for the money

NYX Professional Makeup HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand

What you need to know: Touted as one of the best drugstore concealers, this affordable formula offers full coverage with a natural finish.

What you’ll love: The HD concealer has a rich, buildable consistency. Its sponge-tip applicator allows for precision application around the eyes and blemishes. The formula also comes in three color-correcting shades to manage redness, dark circles and hyperpigmentation.

What you should consider: Some people felt the consistency was too thin to offer adequate coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Worth checking out

NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

What you need to know: The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop concealer is a lightweight formula that wears well with sheer to medium-coverage foundations.

What you’ll love: While it’s lightweight, the concealer offers long-lasting coverage up to 24 hours. It’s available in an inclusive shade range with several undertones. The concealer dries matte, making it virtually undetectable beneath most foundations, including powder formulas.

What you should consider: A couple of people felt the formula was drying and started coming off sooner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.