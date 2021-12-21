Best matte foundation

To purchase the right matte foundation, you have to choose the right shade and the best ingredients, coverage and formula for your skin concerns and skin type.

Which matte foundation is best?

What to know before you buy a matte foundation

Use

Foundation is the base of your makeup look. It reduces discoloration and evens out the skin tone since you apply it to your whole face in a color that properly matches your skin. And foundation can also fill in fine lines and pores to smooth out your skin, depending on the texture.

Foundation can also help lend a healthy glow to your dry skin or get your oily skin to remain shine-free all day. You can also use foundation to color correct problems with your skin tone, including redness or sallowness.

Types

There are several kinds of foundation, including spray, stick, cream, mineral, powder and liquid foundation. The liquid is the most common kind of foundation and you can apply it with a sponge, a brush or your fingers.

Powder foundation is like face powder, but it has more pigment, while the mineral foundation is typically a loose powder of natural minerals. Cream foundation is thicker with a creamy texture and typically provides the fullest coverage. Stick foundation is essentially a cream foundation in stick form, while a spray foundation is a liquid foundation in an aerosol can.

Benefits

Matte foundation is one of the most popular finishes of foundation makeup. It doesn’t have any shine, making it an excellent option for combination or oily skin. Some matte foundations are oil-absorbing, so they keep the natural oils of your skin from breaking through your makeup throughout the day.

What to look for in a quality matte foundation

Formula

Matte foundation comes in multiple formulas, including spray, stick, cream, mineral, powder and liquid foundations.

Coverage

The coverage of the foundation refers to exactly how opaque the foundation is. The more opaque the foundation, the more coverage it offers. Select a foundation with more coverage if you have plenty of imperfections and discoloration you want to hide. The sheer-coverage foundation doesn’t cover much of your skin, but it works well if you simply want to even out your skin tone.

The light-coverage foundation covers up small blemishes and minor discoloration, while the medium-coverage foundation covers up moderate blemishes, discoloration, and uneven skin. A full-coverage foundation is a top option for an entirely flawless look. It covers p most breakouts and discoloration, but it can often feel heavy on your skin.

Shade

Most foundation brands divide their range of shades into dark, medium and light shades, and these shades tend to have either neutral, cool or warm undertones.

How much you can expect to spend on a matte foundation

Matte foundation ranges in price from about $3-$120, depending on the foundation’s formula, quality, and features.

Matte foundation FAQ

Does foundation go bad?

Foundation makeup does expire over time, like most kinds of makeup. Spray, stick, cream and liquid foundations usually expire within 1 to 2 years, while mineral and powder foundations are typically good for about 2 to 3 years. Read the packaging to check on the proper expiration date.

Can foundation clog your pores?

Heavy foundation makeup clogs your pores. Select a non-comedogenic, oil-free foundation formula if you are worried about getting breakouts from your foundation. Non-comedogenic skincare and makeup products are created specifically not to clog your pores.

Should you apply foundation before or after concealer?

If you are using a spray, stick, cream or liquid foundation, it comes down to a matter of preference when you should apply the foundation. Most people like applying their foundation first to even out their skin tone, so they don’t require as much concealer.

If you use a mineral or powder foundation, always apply a liquid or cream concealer first. Your makeup will look cakey otherwise.

What’s the best matte foundation to buy?

Top matte foundation

Clinique Long-Wearing Two-in-One Foundation and Powder

What you need to know: This finishing powder and lasting foundation provide dual coverage for people with fair to moderate skin tones.

What you’ll love: This fragrance-free product is formulated without any phthalates or parabens. It’s also made with a matte finish with full to moderate coverage, and you can apply it with the facial sponge that comes with it.

What you should consider: This matte foundation lays a little too loosely on your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top matte foundation for the money

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This matte foundation is well-known for its incredibly flawless application on all skin textures.

What you’ll love: This product offers full coverage and includes both dewy and matte versions to complement all kinds of skin. Most consumers can locate their perfect match with 40 shades of this foundation.

What you should consider: If you apply this product without a makeup blender or brush, it might end up streaky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lancome Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Longwear Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This foundation is made by a reputable brand and makes it simple to gain lasting coverage on your skin.

What you’ll love: This product has a buildable formula that ranges from full to sheer coverage. It can be used either dry or wet with lasting wearability that provides you with a matte, natural finish.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like the scent of this matte foundation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

