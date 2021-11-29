Best makeup advent calendar

A makeup advent calendar gives you access to quality full-size and travel-size products that you will use well past Christmas!

Which makeup advent calendars are best?

A makeup advent calendar can give you something to look forward to in the days leading up to Christmas. Unpackage a new beauty item each morning to completely overhaul your current routine and products. It can be a fun way to sample new products without paying full price. There are many amazing products, but the IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection stands out as an affordable solution with everything you need for your eyes, lips and face.

What to know before you buy a makeup advent calendar

Beauty items other than makeup

While makeup may be your first choice for an advent calendar, you will also need the tools to apply your new haul. You should look for advent calendars that contain brushes and other essential beauty products. With all of the beauty items you need, you can confidently begin to apply your new makeup routine.

Full-size products

If you want to keep this makeup in rotation for the coming year, you need some full-size products that will last past January. Keep in mind that some calendars feature full-size and mini or sample size items.

Product mixture

While some advent calendars focus specifically on beauty items like nail polish or skin care, it can be helpful to get one that has a nice mixture of products. Some allow you to mix and match your skin care items with various must-have makeup staples. Not all makeup advent calendars are limited to makeup for just one body part, however. Some calendars contain a variety of makeup for the eyes, lips and face.

What to look for in a quality makeup advent calendar

Quality products

No matter which makeup advent calendar you choose to go with, you need to ensure that you are getting quality products. Look for brands that you recognize for quality. This ensures that they are products you will want to keep using in the future.

Number of days

Something to consider when buying a makeup advent calendar is how long it lasts. Some only last for 12 days but contain some full-size products that will last longer. Many are designed for use from Dec. 1-24. This ensures that you get an excellent selection of products to use from 24 different daily treats.

Value for the price

Because you will be receiving multiple “gifts” in the days leading up to Christmas, you may be a little surprised by the price tag on some of these makeup advent calendars. Makeup can be expensive. Just because these are advent calendars, that doesn’t mean that the makeup is any less expensive.

Luxury sets can cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re not willing to spend hundreds of dollars, there are plenty of options you can choose from that cost less. However, these sets will likely feature fewer items and smaller product sizes than more expensive versions.

Less expensive calendars can still be good quality, but you’ll likely get fewer products (10-12) in mini and sample sizes. The more expensive calendars may feature 20-30 products, some of which are full size. Whichever set you get, make sure you research what you’re getting for the money you’re paying so you don’t end up with poor-quality, overpriced makeup.

How much can you expect to spend on a makeup advent calendar?

You can find some makeup advent calendars for $50 and others for $500-$600. Cost all depends on what type of calendar you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend.

Makeup advent calendar FAQ

How long does this calendar last?

A: Some calendars come with full-size products that last months, while others come with “fun size” or sample size products. These typically last weeks to a month, depending on how often you use them.

Do all makeup advent calendars contain full-size products?

A: No. Some makeup advent calendars only include small, sample size products. The luxury sets usually come with full-size products (of course, at a higher price).

What’s the best makeup advent calendar to buy?

Top makeup advent calendar

IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar

What you need to know: If you need an overhaul of your cosmetic routine, this IT Cosmetics advent calendar will give you everything you need to start fresh for the new year.

What you’ll love: This calendar comes with everything you need for your eyes, lips and face. It includes moisturizers, primers, lip gloss, mascara and more. It even comes with the brushes you might need to apply your new beauty haul.

What you should consider: Unlike many advent calendars that last from the beginning of December until Christmas Eve, this collection is good only for 12 days.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top makeup advent calendar for the money

Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This budget-friendly advent calendar includes both mini and full-size products that any beauty enthusiast will love.

What you’ll love: The Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar comes with great products apart from just makeup, such as eye masks and face masks. However, it also comes with makeup like a lip liner, eye pencil, cream lip stain and a colorful eye shadow.

What you should consider: It contains only Sephora Collection makeup and beauty products.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, Created for Macy’s

What you need to know: For those who want to sample a variety of products from different name brands, this advent calendar made specifically for Macy’s will be a great fit for you.

What you’ll love: This advent calendar contains everything you need to overhaul your makeup collection with top products from brands like bareMinerals, Elizabeth Arden, Estee Lauder, IT Cosmetics, MAC and Kiehl’s. You can look your best with this robust selection of beauty products.

What you should consider: It can be a bit expensive compared to other options if you aren’t able to get the advent calendar on sale.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sarah Harris writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.