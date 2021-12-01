Best concealer stick

Purchase a slightly lighter shade to effectively blend and camouflage blemishes, fine lines, dark spots or circles under the eyes.

Which concealer sticks are best?

For ages, people have been using natural resources and mixing formulas to hide blemishes and wrinkles. The ancient Egyptians were one of the first civilizations to invent makeup and other personal products to take care of their image, skin and hygiene.

In modern times, concealer sticks are now an integral part of the makeup routine for many. They allow for effective covering of blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles as well as dark spots and circles under the eyes. The Bareminerals BarePro 16-Hour Full Coverage stick is a top selection for a long-lasting impact throughout the day.

What to know before you buy a concealer stick

Skin type

When selecting the proper concealer stick for yourself, it is best to know what type of skin you have. There are many concealer sticks available that cater toward either oily, dry, or combination skin. Additionally, concealer sticks decrease acne, unlike some products that block pores and irritate the skin.

Skin tone

Be sure to try a concealer stick that is slightly lighter in tone to apply adequate coverage. Also, look for your personal tone, as some concealer sticks don’t always offer many different shades. Consider whether your natural skin may be a light, medium, or dark shade and try to match that.

Uses

It is essential to know how you plan to use the concealer stick specifically. If you plan to incorporate this into your makeup routine, you may need a thick concealer stick to blot on each area before accompanying with an all-over foundation. However, if you are a minimalist looking to touch up a few spots and still look natural, you may want to seek out a concealer stick that is lighter and smoother to act more similar to a foundation for superior blending.

What to look for in a quality concealer stick

Blends in smoothly

A quality concealer stick is usually smooth in texture and blends in to create an even tone throughout the face.

Thick enough to camouflage

Although concealer sticks should not be overly heavy, a quality formula will be thick enough to hide problem areas. You should be able to easily cover dark spots, blemishes, lines or under eyes by simply tapping or blotting the stick on those areas and blending it in with a makeup sponge or brush.

SPF

Due to the danger of UV rays, it is vital to find a concealer stick along with all other makeup and skincare products that include SPF in the formula to protect your skin from sun damage.

How much you can expect to spend on a concealer stick

Depending on the formula quality, how long the coverage lasts and the brand name, prices for concealer sticks vary. For a basic concealer stick, costs range from around $10 $20. However, for a well-known brand that features long-lasting coverage, you can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$50.

Concealer stick FAQ

Can you replace foundation with a concealer stick?

A. If you don’t have time for foundation and just want to cover a few spots, it is a good option.

When should you apply it?

A. If wearing foundation and powder or bronzer, apply concealer on all blemishes or spots desired to cover, then apply foundation and lastly apply powder, bronzer or highlighting shimmer.

What are the best concealer sticks to buy?

Top concealer stick

Bareminerals BarePro 16-Hour Full Coverage

What you need to know: Although on the more expensive side, this option is worth the price if you want a high quality, light and creamy concealer stick that is crease-proof and offers a shade for just about every skin tone.

What you’ll love: It is one of the most natural formulas to hide imperfections efficiently, yet still leave your skin looking beautifully natural. The texture is light and smooth, so it does not cake on, similar to other products. The botanicals and antioxidants within the formula help correct and protect skin rather than irritating or blocking pores.

What you should consider: It dries quickly, so be sure to blend as soon as you apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top concealer stick for the money

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer

What you need to know: This concealer provides superior coverage that is effective for hiding many types of discolorations and acne.

What you’ll love: Within just one layer, ample coverage is given. It blends in smoothly to tone color and hide blemishes and lasts all day with its waterproof quality. A great option for sensitive skin and extremely compact for on-the-go use.

What you should consider: Not the best for covering dark circles or fine lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Surratt Beauty Surreal Skin Concealer

What you need to know: Evenly smooths and tones skin in a natural-looking way.

What you’ll love: This product is great for covering dark circles under the eyes because it is lightweight and easy on those sensitive, delicate areas. Surratt offers a variety of skin tones, from light to dark. Unlike other concealers, it is virtually unnoticeable to give you as natural of a look as possible.

What you should consider: This particular shade is best for pale skin tones. It is among some of the most expensive concealer sticks on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick

What you need to know: This skin stick is best for contouring and providing a matte finish without clogging pores.

What you’ll love: It is great for hiding fine lines and is easy to apply with small amounts that go a long way. It is long-lasting and can also be supplemented as a light foundation.

What you should consider: Compared to other concealer sticks, it may seem a bit lighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.