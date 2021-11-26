Anastasia Beverly Hills review: Does this blush trio deliver on fully pigmented color?

While you can use a round-tipped blush brush to apply the Anastasia Blush Trio, we found that using a contoured brush offers a smoother, more natural application.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio review

Blush is a makeup staple but it is one of the hardest products to choose. With so many shades of red, pink and coral available, it’s challenging to find the one that gives your individual complexion a natural-looking flush.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, best known for its brow products, offers a three-shade blush compact that promises to create the perfect flush. Formulated with finely milled powder, the Anastasia Blush Trio features high-pigment shades that can be applied either individually or blended together. The curated trio is said to offer enough color diversity to cover all day-to-night looks.

We wanted to see whether the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio actually delivers a naturally flushed look, so we decided to test it. Here’s what we found.

Testing Anastasia Blush Trio

We tested the Anastasia Blush Trio in Pink Passion with someone who has been using single shades of blush for several years. The palette includes the shade Basically, which has a matte finish, and Sugar and Rose, both of which have satin finishes.

Prior to using the Blush Trio, the tester had been using a single-shade, matte-finish blush from a premium beauty brand. They gravitate toward matte blushes, noting that they’re most effective in giving their cheekbones a natural, rosy flush, rather than a prominent, high-contrast look.

What is Anastasia Blush Trio?

The Anastasia Blush Trio is a three-shade compact formulated for seamless blending to achieve an all-natural finish. Not only do the shades blend well together, but they’re also easy to build and layer on over foundation. The Blush Trio is available in a choice of five palettes that include shades with matte or satin finishes.

How to use Anastasia Blush Trio

We applied the Anastasia Blush Trio palette over our foundation or on bare skin using a contour blush brush. For simpler, daytime looks, we lightly applied one shade and blended until it reached a subtle, natural-looking flush.

For more dramatic looks, including those for nighttime wear or special events, we blended all three shades to better accentuate our cheekbones. The flush was more noticeable with the heavier application, but it still gave our fair complexion a natural appearance.

While the Blush Trio is known for its high-pigment and long-wearing formula, we didn’t experience difficulty removing it. It came off easily when we used a facial cleanser and a makeup remover cloth.

Key features of Anastasia Blush Trio

High pigment: The Anastasia Blush Trio has full-pigmented blushes, meaning they have strong color intensity. A little went a long way, even when we only used a few swipes of a single shade for lighter looks.

The Anastasia Blush Trio has full-pigmented blushes, meaning they have strong color intensity. A little went a long way, even when we only used a few swipes of a single shade for lighter looks. Seamless blending: We appreciated the finely milled texture of the blush, which makes it blend smoothly and seamlessly. Even as a dry, powder formula, it glided across our foundation without taking on a patchy or blotchy appearance.

We appreciated the finely milled texture of the blush, which makes it blend smoothly and seamlessly. Even as a dry, powder formula, it glided across our foundation without taking on a patchy or blotchy appearance. Color compatibility: The Pink Passion palette has three diverse yet versatile colors, all of which worked well with our fair complexion. Compared to using three separate shades, the compact made it much easier to achieve a well-layered look with colors that complement one another.

The Pink Passion palette has three diverse yet versatile colors, all of which worked well with our fair complexion. Compared to using three separate shades, the compact made it much easier to achieve a well-layered look with colors that complement one another. Wear time: The blush held onto its pigment and intensity well. Because there was no fallout, flaking or significant color fading, it didn’t require any touch-up. It didn’t have a drying effect on our skin or foundation toward the end of the day.

The blush held onto its pigment and intensity well. Because there was no fallout, flaking or significant color fading, it didn’t require any touch-up. It didn’t have a drying effect on our skin or foundation toward the end of the day. Travel friendly: The Blush Trio is packaged in a slender black compact, and like other Anastasia Beverly Hills products, it’s well made and durable. A built-in mirror spans the length of the lid, making the compact ideal for travel application.

Top Anastasia makeup products

In addition to the Blush Trio, Anastasia Beverly Hills has a diverse collection of makeup products that uphold the brand’s reputation for creating prestige cosmetics. Here are some of the top Anastasia Beverly Hills products worth checking out.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

This high-pigment waterproof pomade is ideal for brow sculpting. It glides effortlessly on skin and brows, and dries matte with a natural finish. The pomade is available in 11 shades.

Sold at Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eyeshadow Palette

Lauded as an essential collection, this 14-pan eyeshadow palette features neutral and berry tones with matte, satin and metallic finishes. The travel-friendly compact includes a dual-tip shadow brush.

Sold at Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

A matte formula with ultra-saturated color, the Liquid Lipstick offers all-day wear with high-pigment color and smudge-proof finish. It’s available in more than 20 shades.

Sold at Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Blush Trio price

The Anastasia Blush Trio retails for $30. It’s available in five palettes, including Pool Party, Berry Adore, Peachy Love, Pink Passion and Cocktail Party.

Where is Anastasia Blush Trio sold?

The Anastasia Blush Trio is available at Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Blush Trio benefits

The Anastasia Blush Trio surprised us with its versatility and convenience. Despite how different and unique the shades are, they complement one another well. They blend and layer effortlessly, which ultimately cut down on our application time.

While bold and vibrant, the Blush Trios have natural tones that enhance all skin types, including both fairer and darker tones. They don’t have the artificial, brash appearance of other high-pigment blushes, nor do they change in color throughout the day.

The Blush Trio is a popular option for travel. The slender compact fits in any cosmetics bag and has a built-in mirror for on-the-go application. The inclusion of three shades also means travelers can pair down to a single blush compact, since it handles day and night looks.

Anastasia Blush Trio drawbacks

Because the Blush Trio’s shades are so different from one another, new users may need to practice blending and layering to achieve the ideal look. Also, if you’re partial to one color, when you run out of it, you won’t be able to buy it in a new pan or as an individual compact.

There isn’t much space between the shades, which are placed side by side in rectangular pans. While this makes it easy to sweep a blush brush across all of them, it’s more challenging to pick up a single color with larger brushes.

Some people felt the Anastasia Blush Trio was too pigmented, especially darker shades, which made the blush harder to blend. Others said the blush felt “heavy” and left noticeable residue or powder flecks, even after blending.

Should you get Anastasia Blush Trio?

Based on our experience, we found the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Trio lives up to its promise of creating a natural, flushed appearance. The shades are well curated, giving wearers the option to experiment with a variety of looks.

Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Blush Trio is ideal for people who are seeking high-pigment blush that complements their complexion with natural-looking color. It may also appeal to those who want to create layered looks with colors that work well together without struggling to coordinate single-shade blushes.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.