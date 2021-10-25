Best under-eye concealer

Whether your dark circles are genetic or only show up when you’re sick or tired, under-eye concealers can help counteract the discoloration.

Which under-eye concealer is best?

If you struggle with dark circles under your eyes, you probably know that they can be difficult to cover up. Whether your dark circles are genetic or only show up when you’re sick or tired, under-eye concealers can help counteract the discoloration by brightening or color-correcting those pesky circles.

Highly pigmented creams and liquids provide buildable coverage that will blend well with your foundation. Under-eye concealers can help you appear younger, more well-rested and more awake.

What to know before you buy an under-eye concealer

Coverage

Under-eye concealers differ in the amount of coverage that they offer. If you need something with more coverage, then you should choose a long-wearing, highly pigmented under-eye concealer. However, if you just need a slight correction, then you can select a lightweight under-eye concealer with a thin consistency.

Formula

The formula of the concealer can also impact how much coverage your under-eye concealer provides. Cream under-eye concealers typically come in pots and vary in consistency from thick creams to lightweight mousses. These concealers are perfect for buildable coverage for darker under-eye concealers.

Liquid concealers usually have a thin consistency like liquid foundation and are a great option for people with sensitive skin. Stick concealers are perfect for travel or touch-ups while you’re on the go, but they are typically thick and often dry, so they are not the best choice for those with dry under-eyes.

Shade

Choosing the right shade for your under-eye circles is important to achieve a flawless look. Many people select under-eye concealers that are one or two shades lighter than their foundation to develop a brightening effect under their eyes, but you shouldn’t go beyond two shades lighter, as this can create an unnatural looking contrast between your concealer and your foundation.

What to look for in a quality under-eye concealer

Ingredients

Under-eye concealers feature a diverse range of ingredients, including alcohol, plant extracts, beeswax and silicones like dimethicone. They can have up to 40 ingredients, so it’s important to read the list carefully if you have any allergies or skin sensitivities.

Nutrients

Some under-eye concealers feature nutrients like vitamins C and E, aloe vera, retinol and collagen to treat dark under-eye concealers as you cover them up. You can find under-eye concealers with helpful nutrients at almost any price point.

Tools

You might need a beauty tool to properly apply your under-eye concealer, depending on the formula. You can apply liquid concealers and stick concealers directly under your eyes, then blend them out with a beauty sponge or brush. When using a cream concealer, you should use a clean brush or sponge to dispense the product.

How much you can expect to spend on an under-eye concealer

Under-eye concealers usually vary in price from about $5-$50, but it depends on the concealer’s formula, the quality of the concealer’s ingredients and the concealer brand. You can find basic under-eye concealers that provide a wide range of results for under $15, while mid-range under-eye concealers cost about $15-$25. High-end under-eye concealers cost between $25-$50.

Under-eye concealer FAQ

Can you wear under-eye concealer without any foundation?

A. Yes, you can wear under-eye concealer without foundation, but you need to use a concealer that properly matches your skin tone, since a lighter under-eye concealer won’t look appropriate without any foundation. If you want to go for a no-makeup makeup look, you should choose a lightweight under-eye concealer and be sure to blend the concealer seamlessly into your skin to achieve that perfect no-makeup makeup look.

Can you use under-eye concealer to conceal dark spots or blemishes around your face?

A. Yes, you can use under-eye concealer to conceal blemishes and dark spots, but you need a concealer that properly matches your skin tone, since concealers that are lighter than your skin tone will only highlight your blemish. It might help to purchase two different shades of the same concealer formula, including one for concealing spots on your face and one for brightening under your eyes.

What is the shelf life of an under-eye concealer?

A. You should replace your under-eye concealer every 6 months to a year once you open the concealer. Most under-eye concealers will note on the package how long they last after opening. It’s best to throw out an under-eye concealer if you notice that the smell, consistency or color has changed.

What’s the best under-eye concealer to buy?

Top under-eye concealer

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

What you need to know: This customer favorite under-eye concealer from Nars improves your overall skin tone and brightens your skin.

What you’ll love: This fan favorite under-eye concealer is crease-resistant and features natural ingredients like vitamin C and turmeric root to brighten your skin. It also comes with two different tones to create the best match for your skin.

What you should consider: This under-eye concealer feels fairly matte once it dries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top under-eye concealer for the money

Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Under Eye Concealer

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, under-eye concealer from Maybelline New York is the perfect long-lasting concealer that won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: This affordable under-eye concealer offers full coverage and brightens your eyes to keep your dark circles away. There are also many different colors and shades available, and the concealer lasts for up to 24 hours.

What you should consider: Some customers say they thought there would be more concealer, based on the size of the container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

What you need to know: This under-eye concealer is perfect for daily use with amazing waterproof coverage.

What you’ll love: This daily under-eye concealer from It Cosmetics works best when blended and applied minimally, but you can wear it for hours on end without fading. The waterproof formula stands up to moisture and offers reliable coverage for imperfections.

What you should consider: This under-eye concealer tends to settle in fine lines if you apply too much product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

