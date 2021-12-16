Best Maybelline mascara

Mascara ingredients shouldn’t be harmful, and for easy application, make sure the formula is light.

Which Maybelline mascaras are best?

Eyes are one of the first features that are noticed, and what better way to highlight them than with mascara. Made with various wands, you can create different looks, such as cat eye, length, full and natural. Maybelline has been around since 1914 and has developed mascara formulas that have become extremely popular.

Before purchasing a Maybelline mascara there are certain elements to consider, such as consistency, durability, color and conditioning substances. The formula should always be easy to apply and not clump lashes or flake after application. While some mascara brands can be on the expensive side, Maybelline’s are very budget-friendly and still provide the same quality and look.

The Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara is the top choice because of its gentle formula that creates the ultimate full-lash look.

What to know before you buy Maybelline mascara

Mascara should be durable so you don’t have to worry about reapplication mid-day. Ingredients shouldn’t be harmful and for easy application, make sure the formula is light. To create your desired effect, be sure to choose the appropriate brush.

Brush

Maybelline offers a variety of mascara brushes, each creating a different effect. For example, curved wands curl lashes, while ball-tipped wands also curl corner lashes. If you prefer a full and luscious look, choose a thick, dense or oversize bristle. A rubber wand, like the Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara lengthens lashes and is small enough to be used on lower lashes.

Formula

For any beauty product, it’s a good idea to check the ingredients. For mascara, formulas that are conditioning and have vitamins like B, E or coconut oil/extract are gentle and nourishing. A quality mascara will have natural waxes and mineral pigments. Steer away from nickel, mercury, aluminum and harmful alcohols.

Durability

Quality mascara should easily last a full day, and if waterproof, close to 24 hours. Keep in mind that some waterproof mascaras may be difficult to remove. Finding a long-wear product that’s gentle and easy to take off may be more suitable and still have the same effect.

What to look for in a quality Maybelline mascara

Color

While black and brown are the most popular, they are available in different shades and create a natural look. If you like sticking with a classic color, choose a shade that best complements your eyes. However, if you want a fun and flashy aesthetic, try a bright color. For example, blue will highlight the whites of eyes, while purple draws attention to your eye shape. Green complements any skin tone and brings out green tones in eyes.

Consistency

Mascara should be lightweight and easy to apply without clumping. While this can sometimes depend on the brush, it’s not always the case. It’s definitely a good idea to look at the formula. It shouldn’t be thick, heavy or sticky. Lower-quality mascaras tend to have a watery consistency that easily transfers to eyelids and dries clumpy.

Conditioning

Eyes can be very sensitive, so it’s important to choose a mascara that conditions lashes. While it doesn’t act like a serum to make them grow longer, it keeps them moisturized. Look for ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, vitamin A or E, keratin or castor oil. The Maybelline Full ‘N Soft Washable Mascara is a top pick if you’re looking for hydration and a mascara that is gentle on lashes.

How much you can expect to spend on Maybelline mascara

While there are different formulas to create different looks, Maybelline mascara is inexpensive and ranges between $7-$12.

Maybelline mascara FAQ

Does Maybelline mascara expire?

A. This product has a three-year shelf life if unopened. Additionally, if it’s kept at a proper room temperature, it will still have great results.

How often should you replace mascara?

A. In general, you should replace mascara bottles every six months to prevent bacterial buildup. However, if you use it regularly, it should be replaced every three months.

What is the best way to apply mascara?

A. For best results, place the mascara wand at the root of your lashes (upper and lower) and wiggle it back and forth as you get to the end. This ensures the formula covers each lash and prevents clumping.

What are the best Maybelline mascaras to buy?

Top Maybelline mascara

Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara

What you need to know: This mascara provides ultimate volume, length and lash lift due to the kera-fiber formula.

What you’ll love: Featuring a double-curved brush, it grabs lashes at the root without clumping, smearing or flaking.

What you should consider: This product may bleed to the under-eye area, especially in warm and or humid climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Top Maybelline mascara for the money

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara

What you need to know: This product is best for those who want longer-looking lashes.

What you’ll love: Providing up to 70% longer lashes, this mascara conditions them, as the formula is infused with pro-vitamin B5. The brush is easy to grip and the long length makes application effortless.

What you should consider: The formula is watery and may smear on and under eyelids.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

What you need to know: This is a Maybelline top-seller for 50 years and is a steal for those on a budget.

What you’ll love: Application is effortless and smooth to create a full-lash appearance. It also suits any eye color.

What you should consider: Product may be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Maybelline Full ‘N Soft Waterproof Mascara

What you need to know: This mascara creates a natural look.

What you’ll love: Waterproof, the Vitamin E formula is hypoallergenic, softens and is gentle on lashes to prevent lash loss.

What you should consider: This product may be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Maybelline Total Temptation Waterproof Mascara

What you need to know: It creates a bold yet natural lash look.

What you’ll love: Created with coconut extract, it’s gentle on lashes. The mascara wand is designed to easily separate them, even with numerous coats.

What you should consider: Fragrance may be strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

