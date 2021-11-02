Best hooded-eye makeup

Think of makeup for hooded eyes as a fun challenge, an opportunity to learn and practice some new skills while being creative.

Which hooded-eye makeup is best?

Hooded eyes provide an interesting challenge when it comes to makeup. Generally, if little to none of your upper eyelid is visible when your eyes are open and relaxed, you have hooded eyes. Most makeup tutorials are designed for eyes with more visible lid space, which means those with hooded eyes may have to learn extra tricks and tips to rock eye shadow or eyeliner. The best product to use is a primer, in order to keep your eye shadow firmly in place. The top choice for eye primer is Urban Decay’s Eye-shadow Primer Potion.

What to know before you buy hooded-eye makeup

Overall eye shape

People with hooded eyes can have a wide variety of individual characteristics that will affect how they do their makeup. Many folks have only slightly hooded eyes, meaning they can still see their upper eyelid, but there just isn’t a lot of space. Your overall eye shape will help you discern where to place your eyeliner and eye shadow to get the effect you want. For example, most people with hooded eyes need to place their eye shadow well above the crease so that it will be visible when their eyes are open.

Smudging

Hooded eyes tend to cause makeup to slide around and smudge over time, due to the excess skin moving against the eyelid itself. Using primer on your eyelids will help prevent this. To avoid mascara smudging, you can even skip it altogether and wear false lashes.

Eyeliner

There are lots of fantastic tutorials available online that will show you how to apply eyeliner to hooded eyes. If you love eyeliner but have hooded eyes, you probably already know that it’s a learning curve. Learn all the tips and tricks you can, and make time to experiment to see what works best for your unique eyes. You can also try tightlining, which is where you apply a small amount of eyeliner or eye shadow across your lash line. This is less intensive than regular eyeliner but will make your lashes look fuller. It also frames your eyes nicely the way eyeliner is meant to.

What to look for in quality hooded-eye makeup

Longevity

Using primer can increase the longevity of your eye makeup, but it will help to invest in nicer makeup, too. If you wear false eyelashes, make sure you get some that are comfortable to wear for as long as you need them. It’s no good doing a glamorous eye look only for it to smear and smudge within a couple of hours.

Ease of Use

Makeup that is easy to apply will save you time when getting ready. Just because you have hooded eyes doesn’t mean you have to spend more time applying makeup designed for people without hooded eyes. To this end, watching tutorials and learning what works best for your eyes will help a lot too. Remember that the more you practice your techniques, the easier it will become.

Fun

No matter what, makeup should be fun and a great way to express your creativity. Don’t buy certain products because you feel you have to. Buy makeup that you enjoy applying and that makes you feel good. There are so many resources and ways to practice doing makeup for hooded eyes that there are endless ways to experiment and play around.

How much you can expect to spend on hooded-eye makeup

Depending on what you’re getting, it will cost the same as getting makeup for any other eye type. Expect to spend $10-$100.

Hooded-eye makeup FAQ

How should you apply eyeliner?

A. This will depend a lot on your specific eye shape, but there are some good universal rules that can help. Apply it with your eyes open so you can see how it will look with the hood. Try to avoid stretching the skin too much, otherwise you could end up with a wrinkled line. Apply the eyeliner across the crease. This will give your eyeliner an interesting shape when your eyes are closed, but it will look fantastic when they’re open.

Is there makeup you should avoid with hooded eyes?

A. It’s really up to you. Everyone’s eyes are unique, and only you know what will work and what won’t. Experiment to see what you like. Don’t feel intimidated. There’s always something new to try.

What’s the best hooded-eye makeup to buy?

Top hooded-eye makeup

Urban Decay’s Original Eye-shadow Primer Potion

What you need to know: This primer from Urban Decay has been popular since its release because it works well on almost everyone.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to apply. It sits comfortably on the eyes and does the job. It’s great if you have to wear makeup on a long day, such as at a wedding.

What you should consider: It might be harder to use on more textured skin. The mattifying effect can intensify wrinkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon, Macy’s and Kohl’s

Top hooded-eye makeup for the money

Ardell Fashion Lashes

What you need to know: For many people with hooded eyes, wearing false lashes is an easy way to add a touch of glam.

What you’ll love: These lashes are specially designed for everyday wear and can be easily trimmed to a custom length. Mascara can come off easily on hooded eyes, but false lashes won’t. They will frame your eyes in a flattering way.

What you should consider: These do not come with adhesive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta, Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Liner

What you need to know: When you’re ready to treat yourself, this liquid liner from Dior is very long-lasting, even on oily eyelids.

What you’ll love: Dior has designed a luxury liquid eyeliner that not only lasts but is easy to apply. It features a fine felt tip that moves like a brush, which is perfect for super-sharp wings, and it comes in multiple colors.

What you should consider: Some reviews stated this liner is not waterproof as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.