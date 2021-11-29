Best glitter eyeshadow

Add drama and glimmer to your look with a glitter eyeshadow that matches your skin tone and brings pop to your evening makeup.

Which glitter eyeshadows are best?

What’s better for eyes that pop than a little glitter? So much more than glitter eyeshadows of times past, today’s selection is high-quality, smooth and blendable, and can work with smoky eyes and more natural, monochromatic makeup. If you’re looking for a great glitter eyeshadow for a stunning evening look, Tom Ford’s Soleil Cream and Powder Eyeshadow Duo is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a glitter eyeshadow

Color saturation

Are you looking for just a bit of sparkle on your lids? Or full-coverage glitter that has no transparency? Glitter options range from the light wash to solid sparkle, so know which you’re going for as you buy your glitter eyeshadow.

Loose glitter or smooth application?

If you ever played with glitter as a kid, you know its propensity to go all over the place. While powdered glitter eyeshadows have mostly mastered this issue, they still can sprinkle a bit of glitter on your face. If you’re looking for a mess-free glittery look, stick with liquid eyeshadows.

Warm or cool?

Not all glitter eyeshadow is created equal. You can create a smoldery wash of sparkle with hues that run to the warmer side, or a cool, glittery look with cooler colors. Whichever you decide, match the tone with the rest of your eyeshadow and your face.

What to look for in a quality glitter eyeshadow

Eye safe

Craft glitter is a no-no around the eye, because the tiny flakes are made of sharp, synthetic materials that can do real harm if they get inside your delicate eyes. Also, read labels and reviews carefully to make sure the glitter eyeshadow you’re considering won’t cause irritation.

Buildability

To control the level of glitter in your look, look for a sheer, buildable glitter eyeshadow you can apply in layers until you get the level of sparkle you’re after.

Staying power

No one wants to start the night sparkly, only to have the look fade through the evening. Look for a long-wear glitter eyeshadow that will look as good at the end of the night as in the beginning.

How much you can expect to spend on glitter eyeshadow

Trusted drugstore brands sell glitter eyeshadow for as low as $5. Upscale brands run in the $25-40 range.

Glitter eyeshadow FAQ

How do I keep glitter eyeshadow from transferring?

A. The main complaint about glitter eyeshadow is akin to that of glitter in general: it gets all over the place. Liquid glitter eyeshadow is one solution to that issue, but not the only one. A few extra steps when applying powder glitter eyeshadow will keep it in place. First, use primer for a smooth application. Then, build your glittery look until it’s just as you want it. Finally, the key: use a good setting spray to keep the sparkle in place.

Is glitter eyeshadow bad for your eyes?

A. Glitter eyeshadow got a bad rap in its early days, when heavy fallout sometimes irritated eyes. However, most cosmetics brands have updated their formulations to prevent transfer onto the rest of your face. If you have sensitive skin or eyes, look into liquid glitter eyeshadow, which stays in place better; a setting spray will help with this, too.

Can people with mature skin wear glitter eyeshadow?

A. The long-ago conventional wisdom was that you should taper off your use of glitter as your skin ages, but this advice went the way of the dinosaurs. Feel free to get your sparkle on at any age.

What’s the best glitter eyeshadow to buy?

Top glitter eyeshadow

Tom Ford’s Soleil Cream and Powder Eyeshadow Duo

What you need to know: Tom Ford is known for luxurious products, and this cream and powder duo does not disappoint.

What you’ll love: The complementary black sand and gold pearl eyeshadows make for a stunning combination on the eye.

What you should consider: The mix of cream and powder means a layered application with different brushes, so be prepared for a longer application time.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top glitter eyeshadow for the money

E.L.F. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

What you need to know: This excellent drugstore brand offers low-cost alternatives to most high-end cosmetics, and its glitter eyeshadows are a great option

What you’ll love: Dramatic, buildable sparkle in a wide range of color options make this an excellent line to consider when adding shine to your eyes. Its color options range from dark blues and vibrant greens that look good in the crease to light, magical brow-bone highlight colors, like Disco Queen and Pinky Swear. At the price point, you may want to buy a few and experiment.

What you should consider: Some users complain of patchiness in the application. For smooth, all-over color, you may need to layer it on.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Ciaté London Marbled Metals Eyeshadow

What you need to know: This insider-secret glitter brand is the go-to for makeup artists and influencers.

What you’ll love: Intense pigmentation and dramatic glitter make this a real standout.

What you should consider: This eyeshadow is intense, so if you’re looking to add a subtle amount of sparkle, consider a different product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.