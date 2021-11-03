Best budget baby stroller

If you want to save some money and purchase less equipment in the process, consider a baby travel system that includes a stroller and car seat that work together, so you don’t have to take your baby out of the seat when making the transition from stroller to car.

Which budget baby stroller is best?

As every new parent knows, raising a child is expensive. They grow fast, so they outgrow clothes and accessories fast, making it wise to look for ways to save whenever possible. Your baby stroller is an excellent place to start.

High-quality specialty strollers can cost upward of $600, which is a lot, especially if your child will only fit in it for a limited amount of time. However, you can find quality budget baby strollers for under $100 that don’t sacrifice safety. The top pick is Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller.

What to know before you buy a budget baby stroller

Safety

This is priority number one for any new parent, and when you purchase a budget stroller, you run the risk of it not having the standard safety features of a more expensive model. However, the higher quality budget strollers have the key safety features you want to look for, such as a five-point harness and wheel locks.

Height and weight requirements

When shopping for a budget stroller, you don’t want to make the mistake of purchasing a stroller that doesn’t fit your child. You always want to follow the height and weight requirements because they can vary between models, but the weight limit is typically 50 pounds or under.

Ability to fold

You want to transport your stroller, but some models are easier to fold and store than others. Luckily, most budget strollers aren’t as big or bulky, so they won’t occupy much space. Some of the higher quality models not only easily fold, but you can do so with only one hand.

What to look for in a budget baby stroller

Canopy

When going for a walk with your baby, you want to protect them from the sun, which makes a stroller with a canopy ideal. Some models have canopies that adjust to provide more or less shade, depending on the conditions.

Reclining positions

Some of the less expensive strollers have a fixed seat, but you can still find budget options that recline to multiple positions that allow your child to be as comfortable as possible when out and about.

Versatility

Not only do you want a stroller that you can transport, but sometimes you need to go off the beaten path. That’s why it’s good to look for a stroller with all-terrain wheels and suspension to help limit potential wear and tear. If you’re an athlete, you might want to consider a jogging stroller.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget stroller

Typically a high-quality budget stroller is one sold for under $100. You can find strollers for $20 or $30, but they are very straightforward models that don’t recline, lack storage and are absent of traditional safety features. At $50, you can find strollers with some features of a high-end stroller, but for a fraction of the price.

Budget baby stroller FAQ

Are budget strollers built to last?

A. Some are, some are not, but there are durable strollers that you can purchase for under $100. If in doubt, check the stitching and seams that connect the seat to the stroller to ensure they are secure.

Do budget strollers come with adjustable handlebars?

A. Possibly, but this is not a feature available on all models and brands of strollers. Ideally, you want the handlebars to be set at a comfortable height, so you don’t have to bend over to push it.

What’s the best budget baby stroller to buy?

Top budget baby stroller

Summer Infant 3Dlite Convenience Stroller

You need to know: Lightweight, compact and easy-to-store, this budget stroller is excellent for travel and everyday use.

What you’ll love: The five-point safety harness will help ease your mind, and the four reclining positions will ensure that your child is comfortable. This is a great stroller for children weighing up to 50 pounds and 43 inches tall. It also has storage options that can hold up to 10 pounds.

What you should consider: Some customers feel that this stroller was not ideal for taller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget baby stroller for the money

Summer 3Dmini Convenience Stroller

What you need to know: This lightweight budget stroller still has many of the bells and whistles of more expensive models, including extra storage and a canopy that offers sun protection.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight but also durable as the sturdy aluminum frame weighs only 11 pounds. The full-size seat can hold children up to 45 pounds. It still easily adjusts and reclines to multiple positions, while the five-point safety harness offers optimal protection.

What you should consider: Some customers feel that the seat was too small for their child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Baby Stroller

What you need to know: This lightweight and versatile baby stroller is roomy, convenient and safe.

What you’ll love: Good for children up to 50 pounds and 40 inches tall, the seat reclines and this model has a three-tier extended canopy, which offers excellent UV protection. This is ideal for travel, and you can fold it with only one hand. The all-terrain wheels and front suspension will even allow you to take this stroller off-road when necessary.

What you should consider: Some customers have questioned the durability of this stroller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

