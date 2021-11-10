What kind of baby bottle should I get?

Baby bottles come in a variety of materials, shapes, prices, nipple types and advanced features. Consider all these factors if you want to choose the best baby bottle for your needs.

Best baby bottle

A baby bottle is one of the most essential items you will get for a baby. There are baby bottles made of different materials, with different shapes, sizes, nipple types and advanced features. Price also is an important factor as you will need more than one baby bottle.

Baby bottles are made from different materials

Plastic

Baby bottles made from plastic are the most affordable. They are lightweight and durable. The safety of plastic baby bottles from reputed brands should not be a concern. You can check the product description to ensure the plastic baby bottle is BPA-free. If you get a plastic baby bottle, do not heat it in a microwave or dishwasher to ensure no chemicals leak from the plastic.

Glass

Glass baby bottles contain no chemicals and are easy to clean; however, they are breakable and can be heavy. There is limited availability and choice of glass baby bottles. If glass baby bottles break, they are designed to disintegrate into rounded pebbles so they won’t pose a threat to the baby.

Silicone

Silicone baby bottles have become increasingly popular because silicone is a BPA-free material, making it safe for use in the microwave, dishwasher or baby bottle sterilizer. The silicone material also makes for a lightweight and durable bottle. Another advantage of silicone is that it makes the bottle feel similar to the breast. All these advantages come at a cost, as most silicone bottles are more expensive than other types of bottles.

Stainless steel

For parents and guardians concerned about the safety of plastic bottles, they have another option in stainless steel baby bottles. There are no harmful chemicals in stainless steel baby bottles. They are lightweight and easy to clean. The disadvantage of stainless steel baby bottles is they can’t be used in the microwave and are not see-through for measurement purposes.

Available bottle sizes

The size of the baby bottle you need depends on the age of your baby. Newborns only take a couple of ounces at a time, so start with a 4- or 5-ounce bottle. If you start with a large bottle for a newborn, make sure the bottle can be fitted with a slow-flow nipple. Around the 4-month mark, you will probably need to go up to an 8- or 9-ounce baby bottle. This size should last through the bottle-feeding years of your baby. If you plan on using a baby bottle warmer or other accessories, make sure the accessories are compatible with the size of the bottle.

Available bottle shapes

Straight-neck

These are the most common types of baby bottle shapes. With their traditional dimensions, these bottles offer excellent compatibility with baby bottle accessories. There is a large selection of baby bottles available in this shape.

Angled

An angled baby bottle allows for semi-upright feeding. The upright feeding helps reduce the amount of air swallowed by the baby and helps reduce the chances of ear infections. The angle’s design can make it difficult to clean the bottle.

Wide neck

Wide-neck baby bottles offer extra width, which can be useful in mixing formula or cleaning the bottle. The wider neck also helps mimic the natural shape of the breast.

What are some advanced features?

Vented baby bottles

Traditional baby bottles are not designed to keep air out of the bottle, which can result in the baby swallowing air. Baby bottles that come with vented technology have a one-way valve that allows air to escape the baby bottle. Some vented baby bottles have holes on the nipple’s top instead of a valve. The less air in the baby bottle or nipple means the amount of air swallowed is minimized. This feature is especially important for babies who are colic.

Available nipple styles

The bottle’s nipple is an important factor in the overall performance of the baby bottle. The nipples come in either latex or silicone material. Rubber nipples are less durable than silicone nipples. High-end baby bottles have orthodontic nipples designed to fit naturally in the baby’s mouth and not disrupt the development of the teeth and jaw.

Depending on the needs of the baby, you can buy a nipple with a slow or fast flow level. The flow level typically depends on the age of the baby. Some bottles also come with a nipple cover to keep the bottle from leaking fluid and keep the nipple clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby bottle

You can expect to pay as little as $2 per bottle if you buy plastic baby bottles in bulk. For a high-end baby bottle, you will spend around $15-$20 per bottle.

Which baby bottle is best?

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Newborn Starter Gift Set

The design of these bottles from Philips makes this an excellent product for newborns. The innovative design comes with anti-colic valve technology. Nipples with different flow rates are available with this product. The standard nipple is a wide shape designed to mimic the natural feel of the breast.

Sold by Amazon

Playtex VentAire

The micro-vent technology used in this product prevents air from mixing with the milk or being swallowed by the baby. The angled shape means this bottle can be used in a semi-upright position for feeding the baby.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.