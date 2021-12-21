Best receiving blanket

While receiving blankets are a little small, you can use them beyond bringing a newborn home. From burp cloths to diaper mats, keeping one in your glove box or diaper bag will prove helpful day in and day out.

Which receiving blanket is best?

Receiving blankets are one of the most versatile items you can have on your registry. And while babies quickly outgrow them, they are well worth the investment to ensure a baby is comfortable as they come home from the hospital.

In addition to being a treasured keepsake, the traditional practice of using receiving blankets provides babies with a soothing effect. This can give new parents a more restful night of sleep as they transition into full-time parenthood.

The best receiving blankets offer tremendous value. You can use the Burt’s Bees 100% Organic Cotton Receiving Blanket beyond your baby’s infancy stage and well into their toddler years.

What to know before you buy a receiving blanket

Receiving vs. swaddling blanket

Receiving blankets and swaddling blankets are fairly similar, but they do differ in size and shape. Most receiving blankets range between 30-40 inches, while swaddling blankets generally measure approximately 47 inches or larger.

You can tell the difference between the two because receiving blankets have a square or rectangular design and swaddles typically have winged sides. These designs are intentional, and offer different uses. The square shape of a receiving blanket allows for more versatile use, like diaper changes and playmats. The winged sides of swaddles are explicitly designed to make swaddling easier.

Family heirloom

A baby has many first-time objects, all of which are precious. A receiving blanket is no exception. If you plan on passing down a receiving blanket as a keepsake, consider buying a design and pattern that’s neutral enough to last several generations.

Material also plays a vital role in a receiving blanket, especially if you plan on making it a family heirloom. Cotton offers a lightweight and breathable feel and also happens to be highly durable with the right care.

If you plan on saving a receiving blanket to hand down, set aside a special receiving blanket for the future and have several others for daily use.

Multiple uses

Because newborns are so small, they will outgrow receiving blankets more quickly than swaddles. But that doesn’t mean you should neglect it as a registry item.

Some other common uses for a receiving blanket include playmats, drying towels, travel blankets, decorations and more. And this smaller size is particularly helpful when you’re out in public since it easily fits in a diaper bag for days at the park, a quick change in a public changing station or as a breastfeeding cover-up. It also serves as a light stroller cover for warm summer walks.

Although receiving blankets are thin and lightweight, they tend to be extremely absorbent. So they also work well as a burp cloth or even as a drying towel after a soothing bath.

What to look for in a quality receiving blanket

Breathability

Material plays a critical role in the breathability of a receiving blanket. It’s best to avoid thick heavy blankets because they can cause overheating and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The best receiving blankets are thin and lightweight to allow for sufficient airflow while keeping your baby secure and warm.

Design

Gender-neutral designs are aesthetically pleasing and make it easy to pass down clothing or blankets to future generations. Choosing a receiving blanket with a neutral design is a great cost-saving measure, especially if you plan on having another child. They also will likely go with the rest of the outfits, bedding and accessories a newborn baby needs.

Material

Most receiving blankets use cotton because it’s lightweight and breathable. But if your baby has sensitive skin, it’s well worth the investment to find one that uses bamboo or organic cotton. These materials will lessen the likelihood of any adverse reaction to the fabric.

You’ll find receiving blankets made of various other materials like muslin, flannel and plush fleece. Other materials are fine to use as long as they’re lightweight, thin and breathable.

How much you can expect to spend on a receiving blanket

Depending on the material and number of blankets, you can expect to spend between $10-$20 on a good-quality receiving blanket.

Best receiving blanket FAQ

Are receiving blankets necessary?

While purchasing a set of receiving blankets isn’t a requirement, its versatile nature makes them extremely useful for a new parent or caretaker. They’re fairly inexpensive and typically come in packs of two to six. You can keep several in your glovebox, diaper bag and around the house for quick, easy access.

Are receiving blankets safe?

As long as you take the proper precautions, they’re perfectly safe to use. It’s recommended to use thin, lightweight material that allows sufficient airflow to prevent overheating. You should never fully cover a baby with a blanket in their full first year of life, and you should never wrap it around a baby’s neck or head. Additionally, if you use receiving blankets to swaddle, stop using them once they start rolling over.

What’s the best receiving blanket to buy?

Top receiving blanket

Burt’s Bees 100% Organic Cotton Receiving Blanket

What you need to know: This blanket uses 100% organic cotton to give babies a sense of comfort.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 100% Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton. This eco-friendly blanket is exceptionally soft and machine washable. The durable design makes it a blanket you can hand down from through generations, too.

What you should consider: The thin material will last longer if you use hand-washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Kohl’s

Top receiving blanket for the money

Luvable Friends Receiving Blankets

What you need to know: Luvable Friends offers a multi-pack of receiving blankets at one of the lowest prices available.

What you’ll love: These versatile blankets are soft to touch and made with 100% cotton. And with 22 different colors and patterns to choose from, it’s easy to stock up on enough blankets for your family or to give as gifts for years to come.

What you should consider: It’s a few inches smaller than most receiving blankets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Simple Joys by Carter’s 7-Pack Baby Flannel Receiving Blankets

What you need to know: This is a slightly thicker blanket that will give your baby the warmth and security they need.

What you’ll love: The soft, flannel 100% cotton blanket ensures that your baby stays warm without overheating. It comes in a seven-pack seven with five different colors and patterns.

What you should consider: It’s best to air dry these receiving blankets to avoid pilling or shrinkage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

