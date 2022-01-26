Best lactation tea

Lactation teas are a popular solution recommended by lactation consultants to help new parents boost their breastmilk production.

Which lactation tea is best?

Breastfeeding your newborn can be a relaxing time for you to nourish and connect with your infant in a special way. But the hormonal changes or potential stress of needing to go back to work too soon can mean that you’re not producing enough milk for your baby’s needs.

Lactation teas can help you boost your milk production and come in all kinds of efficacy levels, ingredients and flavors. The Earth Mama Angel Baby Organic Milkmaid Tea is a GMO-free and organic tea that uses milk thistle, fennel, fenugreek and other galactagogues to support nursing parents.

What to know before you buy a lactation tea

Causes of lactation insufficiency

Breastfeeding works according to supply and demand as a general rule, and stress, colicky babies and schedule changes can all interfere with healthy, regular levels of lactation. Your infant needs a certain amount of nutrients and calories throughout the day, and it’s normal for new parents to be worried about supplying enough nutrition to their infants.

If you’d like to produce your own milk rather than use formula, there are some natural remedies that can help your body begin producing milk at the level your infant needs daily.

Effective ingredients

Some of the most common lactation tea ingredients include caraway seeds, verbena, coriander, anise, marshmallow root, milk thistle, stinging nettle, fennel and fenugreek seed. Avoid teas with herbs that have caused a negative reaction. Lactation teas are usually entirely safe to drink as long as you are not currently pregnant.

When to begin drinking lactation tea

It isn’t suggested that pregnant people ingest lactation teas until after giving birth, due to the possible hormone changes that you could go through when drinking herbal lactation teas. It won’t do any good to drink lactation tea during pregnancy, and it could disturb your body’s hormone balance. Instead, wait until after giving birth to start drinking these lactation teas.

What to look for in a quality lactation tea

Flavors

There are certain ingredients, such as anise, lemongrass and marshmallow root, that can taste particularly good, but you might have particular taste preferences that some teas accommodate better than other teas.

Quantity

Lactation tea packs can be sold with as many as 10-50 tea sachets. If you want to buy in bulk, consider purchasing a pack with a big quantity of tea sachets.

GMO-free and organic

Some lactation teas are composed of organic, all-natural ingredients or GMO-free herbs as a bonus. These herbs and ingredients usually cost extra, but it could be worth it to know that you’re putting the best ingredients in your breast milk.

How much you can expect to spend on a lactation tea

Lactation teas cost about $5-$30 per box, depending on whether they are GMO-free or organic, which ingredients are used and how much is included per package.

Lactation tea FAQ

What else can you do to supplement drinking lactation tea?

A. Regular breastfeeding, along with drinking lactation tea, can help you kick-start your mammary glands to naturally produce more milk. Try to breastfeed whenever your infant gets hungry to help encourage your natural lactation to get into gear.

Should you be concerned about any adverse reactions to lactation tea?

A. No. According to a 2019 double-blind, 30-day study, researchers found no actual or potential long-term or short-term adverse reactions from drinking lactation teas with such ingredients as coriander, anise, fenugreek seed and bitter fennel.

Lactation teas are safe for both nursing children and parents, but if you have any concerns or doubts, consult your OB/GYN before starting a new supplement. And make sure to avoid products with ingredients that contain ingredients that have led to a bad reaction in the past.

Do lactation teas work?

A. People all over the world have used herbs for lactation support for centuries, and these herbs are typically made into a tea for nursing moms. These herbs include components that impact our bodies when we digest them. For example, ginger can increase blood circulation and fight bacteria, while eating mint can calm down an upset stomach. Herbs that offer lactation support are called botanical galactagogues.

In a study that compared a placebo to a lactation tea, moms in the galactagogue tea group began producing more breast milk 3 days after starting the lactation tea. The infants in the lactation tea group also had a lower maximum weight loss when compared to the other babies in the study, and they regained their birth weight faster than the other infants.

What’s the best lactation tea to buy?

Top lactation tea

Earth Mama Angel Baby Organic Milkmaid Tea

What you need to know: This GMO-free and organic tea uses milk thistle, fennel, fenugreek and other galactagogues to support nursing parents.

What you’ll love: This product is certified organic to help with lactation, and the tea bags come individually wrapped. The tea also has a pleasant, smooth flavor and helps with milk production.

What you should consider: This tea is not safe to drink during pregnancy.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top lactation tea for the money

Traditional Medicinals Organic Mother’s Milk Tea

What you need to know: This caffeine-free and eco-friendly tea works well for boosting lactation.

What you’ll love: This product is caffeine-free and effective, according to most users. It comes individually wrapped. The certified organic tea also uses fenugreek, coriander, fennel and anise to derive its taste. It’s recommended by several lactation consultants.

What you should consider: This tea has a licorice taste, which doesn’t work for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Stork Lactation Tea

What you need to know: This effective tea from a woman-owned brand is suggested for parents that pump their breast milk.

What you’ll love: This product features a sweet vanilla flavor and organic herbs, including milk thistle, fenugreek, marshmallow root, anise and fennel, to support lactation for nursing moms. The tea produces excellent results.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like the taste of this tea and some don’t see any results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

