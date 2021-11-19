Best star projector night-light

You can connect some star projector night-lights to your smartphone via Bluetooth to control your galaxy’s color, brightness and motion speed. This turns any room into a relaxing, celestial getaway.

Which star projector night-lights are best?

For ages, the night sky has filled us with wonder and mystery. Many people still enjoy sleeping under the stars while camping outdoors to this day. Thankfully, you can avoid the rain and bugs by bringing the milky way inside with a star projector night-light.

The BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 fills any indoor space with gently moving stars and nebulas. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth to control your galaxy’s color, brightness and motion speed. You can easily decorate for your next party or provide a relaxing atmosphere for space cadets of all ages with this light.

What to know before you buy a star projector night-light

Accuracy is not a priority

For those interested in learning about astronomy or constellations, remember that star projector’s night-lights do not accurately represent the night sky. Instead, they simulate the beauty and feel of sleeping under a gently moving galaxy. If you are looking for tools to understand better and appreciate the natural world, consider investing in a telescope.

Placement

You will need an area to place your star projector night-light where it will illuminate as much of your ceiling as possible. A centralized location is best, as keeping your projector too close to nearby walls will result in the image projected onto the sides of your room. While this may be desirable in some cases, for the best night sky experience, you will need a table or desk upon which to place your device.

Expectations

Star projector night-lights work best in complete darkness. This allows their image to be clearly seen as well as fill the room with a gentle glow. A star projector night-light will not produce enough light to illuminate large spaces fully.

What to look for in a quality star projector night-light

Light color options

Most star projector night-lights allow you to select from a variety of color options and combinations. This allows you to choose a color to fit your desired mood or occasion. Red or green illumination, for example, can provide a splash of festive color for a winter holiday party.

Lasers

Star projector nightlights use lasers to create the illusion of a starry night sky. These lasers are available in a range of colors, including blue, red and green. Some models include lasers of different colors that create different shapes on whatever surface you project. If you want the option of creating ambiance without using lasers, select a model that allows you to turn the lasers off.

Speakers

Bluetooth connectivity on some star projector night-lights allows you to use them as external speakers to play music or audio from videos. For those who do not already own a Bluetooth speaker or quality sound system, this feature can make your star projector night-light a fully featured mood-setting device. You can dramatically affect the ambiance wherever you use it.

Remote control

Select a star projector that includes a remote control. This allows you to change the configuration of your night-light and control music volume and brightness without having to disturb or touch the machine.

Connectivity

Some star projector night-lights connect to your phone via Bluetooth and allow for control via an app. This makes for added convenience as you do not need to depend on a small and potentially easy to lose remote control to utilize and customize your light fully.

Built-in sounds

If you like to sleep while listening to white noise, ocean waves or stinging insects, you should select a star projector night-light that can play these sounds out of the box. Many models are available that can play relaxing sounds on an indefinite loop.

Aesthetics

Select a model that will not look out of place sitting on your desk or nightstand if you intend to use their star projector night-light all year long. Some models are available in more than one color. Others may feature designs and colors that are more suited for children’s rooms than for the master bedroom. The model you select will be determined by your intended use as well as your taste.

Quiet operation

The gentle, drifting motion of star projector night-lights necessitates that they include a small, rotational motor. Select a model that is known for quiet operation not to disturb you while you relax.

How much you can expect to spend on a star projector night-light

Star projector night-lights cost from $30-$60. Models on the higher end of the price range typically include Bluetooth connectivity and control via a smartphone app.

Star projector night-light FAQ

Are star projector night-lights educational?

A. In most cases, no. Star projector night-lights create ambiance and mood, not educate users on astronomy or the solar system.

Are star projector night-lights safe for children?

A. Yes. However, you must use caution with lasers to create the illusion of stars. Although the lasers are not powerful, they can still cause harm if pointed directly into someone’s eye. Keeping the star projector on a tall dresser or otherwise over a child’s head will prevent the lasers from reaching them and prevent small children from accessing the light itself.

Do star projector night-lights play music?

A. Some models allow for Bluetooth connectivity to play audio from your phone or another device. Other models have built-in sounds like white noise and chirping crickets.

What are the best star projector night-lights to buy?

Top star projector night-light

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

What you need to know: This star projector night-light is available in multiple colors and features bright colors and illumination.

What you’ll love: Connect this light to its app to have precise control over the colors and motion speed of your galaxy. Both the nebula and star effects on this light continually move.

What you should consider: Some users report that Bluetooth operation requires more access permissions than they were comfortable giving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top star projector night-light for the money

3 in 1 Star Galaxy Projector

What you need to know: This star projector night-light features built-in sounds and a Bluetooth speaker.

What you’ll love: Control this light’s features via buttons on the device itself or with its included remote control. Two laser options and ten other nebulas allow you to accommodate any mood.

What you should consider: This device’s Bluetooth connectivity is easily accessible, and some users have experienced their neighbors accidentally connecting their audio to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Luckkid Baby Night Light Moon Star Projector

What you need to know: This nightlight is ideal for young children thanks to its fun shape and gentle glow.

What you’ll love: You can operate this star projector night-light via its power cable or batteries. Its star pattern filter can be removed, creating a gentle glowing dome perfect for young sleepers.

What you should consider: Some users report that this light is a bit delicate considering it is meant to be used by children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

