Best Motorola baby monitor

Prior to purchasing a Wi-Fi-capable video baby monitor, check the speed and strength of your Wi-Fi at home. If it’s weak, it may delay motion or distort the quality of the picture.

Which Motorola baby monitor is best?

The world of baby monitors, among countless other pieces of technology included in parenting today, can be overwhelming. The good news is, Motorola baby monitors bring comfort to parents, as they can check in on their baby without risking waking them up by walking into the room, as well as many other uses. Baby monitors are well worth the investment for new parents, as well as those looking to go out on a date night and feel secure with a babysitter. If you are looking for a top-quality and premium-technology baby monitor, the Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor is a supreme choice.

What to know before you buy a Motorola baby monitor

While just about any Motorola baby monitor is useful and provides a more secure environment for families, it is important to know the capabilities you want included in the monitor.

Strong Wi-Fi connection

Many Motorola baby monitors have Wi-Fi capability, which enables you to access the monitor view from anywhere in your home as well as remotely on your smartphone through an app. However, in order to do this without experiencing delays, pixelation or the picture freezing, it is imperative that you have a strong Wi-Fi connection. If your connection is weak, a Wi-Fi booster may be necessary.

Secure Wi-Fi network

If you select a video monitor with Wi-Fi capability, it is important to understand the potential threat of hackers. A way to protect your network is by creating a strong password that even neighbors would not be able to guess. Be sure to register your monitor with the manufacturer in order to receive software updates. By doing this, you can also reach out to the manufacturer if you have questions or need more advice on keeping your monitor secure and private.

Multiple views

Whether you’re a new parent or not, you are probably anxiously anticipating the day when your baby starts crawling around to explore. This makes having more than one camera a really useful benefit. As the baby begins making their great escape out of the crib, you can see what’s happening from different angles in the room in order to prevent any tumbles onto the floor. Additionally, having another camera in the living room or kitchen is great for extra security and comfort when family or friends are babysitting and you want to check in.

What to look for in a quality Motorola baby monitor

Many Motorola baby monitors are highly efficient, yet the most quality models include extra special features that make the product comprehensive and versatile.

Wi-Fi capability

In this day and age of technology, most people likely expect a quality baby monitor to include Wi-Fi capability in order to access a view of a baby remotely. This makes date nights so much more comforting, knowing you can check in remotely on baby and the sitter, even if the person taking care of your child is trusted and experienced. Wi-Fi capability is also one of the best features for anyone at home who does not want to haul a clunky monitor screen throughout the house. Instead, you can access the view from your smartphone through the app and also receive motion notifications.

Clear picture

A basic but high-quality feature of a Motorola video baby monitor is the clear, non-pixelated picture. The most important thing when it comes to a monitor is being able to clearly see the baby to ensure their safety.

Pan, tilt and zoom

A quality Motorola video baby monitor will be able to zoom in, zoom out, tilt and pan the room. These options allow you to see most of the area or room that the baby is in.

Night vision

Without a doubt, most parents are more concerned with their baby’s health and safety at night when they put them to sleep in the crib in their own room. That’s why having a monitor that features high-quality night vision that is bright enough to view is so important.

Two-way communication

Great audio plays a huge factor in baby monitors. The two-way communication feature allows you to not only hear your baby’s cries, giggles and breathing but also allows you to speak back or sing the baby to sleep. This feature especially helps aid the training it takes for babies to sleep in their own room.

How much you can expect to spend on a Motorola baby monitor

For a basic monitor that does not include Wi-Fi or video, you can expect to spend only around $75 or so. However, for a Wi-Fi-capable video monitor, the price can go up to about $300.

Motorola baby monitor FAQ

Can I add additional cameras?

A. Yes. If you have multiple rooms you will be taking the baby into, it’s a great idea to have a camera not only in the baby’s room but also in additional rooms throughout the house.

Do the wireless monitors last?

B. Most batteries in wireless baby monitors are not long-lasting and require ample time for charging.

What’s the best Motorola baby monitor to buy?

Top Motorola baby monitor

Motorola Halo+ Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This high-tech bundle includes an overhead-attachment Halo+ camera and a video monitor.

What you’ll love: Featuring lullabies and lights on the Halo+ camera, this will surely have the baby feeling comforted and relaxed. The camera provides a clear picture, Wi-Fi connectivity to view from your phone as well as two-way communication so you can hear and speak back to the baby through the app.

What you should consider: The downside is that this is a pretty expensive bundle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Motorola baby monitor for the money

Motorola Comfort75 Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This is a reasonably priced monitor with many versatile features and capabilities.

What you’ll love: With the ability to zoom in as well as reliable night vision, this monitor gives you a non-pixelated, clear view. It also has two-way communication capability and a temperature monitor to keep track of how comfortable the room is.

What you should consider: The battery life is not long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby.

Worth checking out

Motorola MBP855 Connect-2 Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor

What you need to know: This is an extremely simple and easy-to-use device that works well and is versatile for multiple uses.

What you’ll love: This monitor is available as a set including two cameras or the option of just one. It has a vibrant LCD screen but is also compatible with smart devices to view remotely. It features two-way communication and motion notifications for maximum security and alerts.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the most affordable price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

