You aren’t the only one who wants to be comfortable when feeding a baby; make sure the feeding booster seat you pick has plenty of padding so your child stays happy.

Which feeding booster seat is best?

Anyone who has ever had to feed a baby knows the nightmare it can quickly become. Food gets everywhere, the baby always seems to want to escape, and you always seem to be contorting your body into uncomfortable shapes. With a good feeding booster seat, you can eliminate the second two issues and mitigate the first with multiple ease-of-cleaning aspects.

The best feeding booster seat is the Ingenuity Infant-to-Toddler SmartClean ChairMate High Chair Booster Seat. This feeding booster seat isn’t going anywhere thanks to its multiple straps and buckles, plus the feeding tray and seat cover are removable for dishwasher-safe cleaning.

What to know before you buy a feeding booster seat

Intended age

Feeding booster seats come in a variety of sizes meant to serve children of different age ranges, so they include separate features intended to assist the feeding process. For example, a feeding booster seat for the youngest child might include multiple methods of securing both the feeding booster seat and the straps, buckles and harnesses; a feeding booster seat for an older child might include the bare minimum of those safety features. The intended age range always is clearly stated by the manufacturer.

Adjustability

Children grow quickly, which makes it likely that the feeding booster seat you bought a few months ago no longer serves you or your child. Higher-end feeding booster seats get around this by having features designed to accommodate the rapid growth of children. Some examples could be removable layers of seating to accommodate a larger size or an adjustable height for both child growth and table compatibility.

What to look for in a quality feeding booster seat

Tray

The biggest aspect of a feeding booster seat that’s different from a regular booster seat is the inclusion of a tray, many of which can be removed and reattached at will. Most of the removable trays are dishwasher-safe and the most expensive options feature trays with all manner of entertaining bells and whistles to keep your child occupied.

Chair security

Since feeding booster seats are meant to replace a high chair, they are designed to be attached to any given chair you might already own. They accomplish this by including straps and/or buckles that secure the feeding booster seat to both the back and the seat portion of the chair. That said, should you own chairs that are far outside a standard construction, you might need a specialized feeding booster seat or you’ll be forced to get that high chair you didn’t want to buy.

How much you can expect to spend on a feeding booster seat

The most affordable options can cost as little as $15. Even the most expensive options with every extra feature they can include usually only top out at $60. If you’re only looking for a certain set of features, you can easily find it between those price ranges.

Feeding booster seat FAQ

Why should you buy a feeding booster seat instead of a high chair?

A. The main benefit to choosing a feeding booster seat over a high chair is the amount of extra space you save. High chairs also don’t have the same multi-use capabilities a feeding booster seat has since feeding booster seats often double as regular chairs for use around the house. They also can be much easier to clean depending on the particular model.

What are the minimum and maximum age/size limits for a feeding booster seat?

A. Feeding booster seats are designed for the age at which babies can start to eat solid food instead of drinking milk; as such, the minimum age typically is around 6 months. All feeding booster seats have different maximum limits and some even have two separate maximums via removable sections to accommodate growth. Most feeding booster seats top out around 60 pounds.

What’s the best feeding booster seat to buy?

Top feeding booster seat

Ingenuity Infant-to-Toddler SmartClean ChairMate High Chair Booster Seat

What you need to know: There’s no need to have an extra chair exclusively for your baby when this feeding booster seat can simply attach to a chair you already own.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to clean with a dishwasher-safe tray and removable, machine-washable cover.

What you should consider: This feeding booster seat is designed to remain in your home and excludes any features that would make it easily portable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top feeding booster seat for the money

Regalo My LIttle 2-in-1 Booster Seat and Grow With Me Floor Seat

What you need to know: This 2-in-1 feeding booster seat doubles as a sit-up chair when the tray is removed.

What you’ll love: A foam insert is included, which you can remove for extra sitting space as your baby grows.

What you should consider: There are several reports of the tray being difficult to remove and replace.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat With Tray

What you need to know: AThis is an excellent feeding booster seat option for those families constantly on the go.

What you’ll love: Multiple ease-of-cleaning features and a few ultra-portable features make this a high-value feeding booster seat.

What you should consider: This feeding booster seat won’t last long as it’s only big enough for children 30 pounds or less.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

