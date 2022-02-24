Best baby shopping cart cover

A shopping cart cover can make grocery time safer and more comfortable for babies and parents alike.

Which baby shopping cart cover is best?

Keeping your baby safe is a responsibility that requires paying attention to hazards both large and small at all times. Thankfully, there are a wide range of items and accessories available that can help keep little ones protected both inside the home and while out and about. One of these devices is a shopping cart cover.

The Boppy Shopping Cart and High Chair Cover pads your child from uncomfortably hard, hot or cold shopping cart surfaces. It also prevents your child from coming into direct contact with the cart’s seat or push bar and features a snug seat belt strap for additional security.

What to know before you buy a baby shopping cart cover

Shopping cart cover benefits

Public spaces can be crawling with germs, bacteria, dirt and grime. Grips and handles are especially prone to high numbers of harmful microbes because they’re touched repeatedly and rarely sterilized. A shopping cart cover allows for peace of mind by creating a border between your child and the shopping cart’s surfaces. Most models are heavily padded for comfort, and some also include convenient storage pouches for items like bottles or toys as well as another place where you can attach a pacifier clip.

Your child’s age

Children who are unable to sit up by themselves shouldn’t be placed in shopping cart seats. Because of this, shopping cart covers aren’t suitable for babies who still spend their time laying down or require assistance when it comes to sitting up straight.

Safety considerations

While shopping cart covers are designed to protect your child from coming into direct contact with germs, you should select a model that provides as many additional safety features as possible. Your cover should attach securely to the cart to avoid slipping and also include a seat belt to help prevent active little ones from wriggling free of the seat.

Comfort

First and foremost, select a shopping cart cover that can keep your child comfortable. Generous padding prevents any bruising or soreness from a cart’s hard, metal surfaces. A thick cover also keeps your baby warm by preventing cold cart and seat pieces from causing a chill. Shopping carts left outdoors can also become hot due to sun exposure; a cover keeps your baby safe from potential burns.

Fit

Cart covers are generally designed to fit different seat sizes with minimal fuss. However, some provide a tighter fit than others. As a general rule, a tighter fit makes for a more secure seat. However, a cover that’s too snug may be a hassle to take on and off while juggling groceries and a potentially fussy baby. Opt for a cover with a reputation for a secure fit and easy removal.

What to look for in a quality baby shopping cart cover

Ease of cleaning

Covers make direct contact with shopping carts, meaning they’ll naturally pick up some of the germs present. You’ll want to frequently clean your shopping cart cover to rid it of any microbes. Select a cover that’s machine-washable to keep maintenance quick and easy.

Toys

Children who are especially active can make shopping cart rides a challenge. Keep their attention in the cart and away from easily grabbed grocery items by selecting a cart cover that lets you attach various toys and accessories to distract them. A cover that includes clips lets you keep your child’s toys within reach.

Storage

Selecting a cart cover that features zippered pouches, bags or elastic bottle straps makes it easier to bring your child and their accessories along for the ride. Some covers also include transparent pouches designed with phones or tablets in mind. These let your child watch cartoons or play games while seated in the cart.

Looks

Shopping cart covers are available in a wide range of colors and patterns. Some are fun and flashy while others feature more muted, subdued designs. Select a cover that appeals to your taste as well as your child’s. Favorite colors, animals or characters should all be considered while shopping for a cart cover to keep your baby content.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby shopping cart cover

Shopping cart covers cost $25-$50, depending largely on the quality of their construction and any included extra features. Most people can find suitable covers for around $30.

Baby shopping cart cover FAQ

Will using a shopping cart cover prevent my child from getting sick?

A. Not entirely. A young child’s developing immune system means that colds, coughs and fevers are common and inevitable. However, a shopping cart cover helps prevent your child from coming into contact with a rich source of potentially harmful germs, thereby lessening the frequency of illness.

Are shopping cart covers safe?

A. Yes. As long as you purchase your cart cover from a reputable brand that includes safety features such as generous padding and seat belts, a properly installed unit is perfectly safe. Additionally, the cover also helps protect delicate babies from any hard or sharp edges present on poorly maintained shopping carts.

What are the best baby shopping cart covers to buy?

Top baby shopping cart cover

Boppy Shopping Cart and High Chair Cover

What you need to know: This cart cover can also be used in the home as a high chair cover. It includes toys and thick padding.

What you’ll love: With its safety belt and travel bag, this cart cover is safe and designed for parents on the go. It features a zippered storage bag for convenience and also includes crinkle toys to keep little ones occupied.

What you should consider: This cover is only available in two patterns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby shopping cart cover for money

ICOPUCA Shopping Cart Cover

What you need to know: Machine-washable with an anti-slip surface, this affordable cart cover is available in nine patterns.

What you’ll love: This cover’s surface is made from 100% cotton, keeping children comfortable with its soft, breathable material. It features a bottle strap, a phone holder, toy clips and a pouch for storing small items or snacks. Cart contact surfaces are covered in an anti-slip material to prevent sliding.

What you should consider: This cover may be too small to fit over especially large shopping cart seats without hassle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Summer Infant 2-in-1 Cushy Cart Cover and Seat Positioner

What you need to know: Featuring a thick pillow to allow especially small children additional support, this shopping cart cover can grow along with your baby.

What you’ll love: This cover features a zippered pocket that can be used to hold a smartphone to keep your child entertained while on the go. It includes a generous pillow to provide security for small babies that can be removed to allow for more space as your child grows.

What you should consider: This cart cover doesn’t include storage options such as pouches or bags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

