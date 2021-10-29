Best baby gate

Baby gates can keep your toddler from falling down the stairs and serve as a barrier between your baby and an off-limits room, such as a kitchen with a hot stove.

Which baby gate is best?

You probably know the importance of having a baby gate if your child just started crawling or walking. Baby gates can keep your toddler from falling down the stairs and serve as a barrier between your baby and an off-limits room, such as a kitchen with a hot stove. Baby gates can also keep babies and pets apart if needed. The Dreambaby Mayfair Converta Three-in-One Playpen Gate is an excellent option if you are looking for the top baby gate on the market.

What to know before you buy a baby gate

Location

Most parents and guardians put baby gates in entryways, doorways and spaces without walls, as well as at the top and bottom of any stairs. Baby gates at the top of the stairs need to be extra sturdy, such as hardware-mounted gates, while baby gates in high-traffic areas need to be moved around regularly, such as pressure-mounted gates.

Child’s height

Measure the height of your child before purchasing a baby gate. The baby gate should be at least three-quarters of your baby’s height. For example, if your baby is 28 inches tall, the gate should be at least 21 inches tall.

Swinging door vs. baby gate

Think about whether you want a traditional barrier baby gate that opens horizontally or a baby gate with a door that swings in and out. A swinging door works well for gated areas you walk through fairly regularly, while barrier gates work well for areas you don’t pass through frequently.

What to look for in a quality baby gate

Height and width

You need to know how wide and tall the baby gate needs to be to properly fit your home. Standard baby gates stand about 30 inches tall and span about 29-45 inches in width. Measure the inner width of your doorway to make sure the baby gate you’re considering will fit.

Slat spacing

Some baby gates feature vertical slats; however, if these slats are too far apart, they could be dangerous to both your pets and kids. If your kid accidentally lodges their head between two vertical slats, it could lead to bruising or strangulation. So make sure the baby gate you buy doesn’t have slats that are more than 3 inches apart.

Latch

Some baby gates have a squeezing mechanism to open it, while others have a pressure-release handle or a dual-action latch you need to push down to release the baby gate.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby gate

Baby gates range in price from $50-$150 depending on the quality, material and type of space the gate is meant for.

Baby gate FAQ

How can you prevent a pressure-mounted baby gate from leaving rubber marks on your walls?

A. Some brands have made products similar to furniture sliders with grip that stop pressure-mounted baby gates from leaving any rubber marks on the wall. For instance, the brand Safety Innovations has a Wall Saver product you can buy to use with pressure-mounted gates.

Which kind of baby gate should you get if you don’t want to drill holes into your walls?

A. You need to drill holes into your walls to put up hardware-mounted baby gates, which are the best kind of gate for the top of a staircase. However, you can purchase pressure-mounted baby gates to use in other parts of your home. You don’t need any screws or other tools to install pressure-mounted baby gates.

Are all safety gates safe to use at the top of the stairs?

A. No. Hardware-mounted baby gates are the safest option to use at the top of the stairs. You screw hardware-mounted baby gates into place, which significantly reduces the chance of your child crashing through the gate and falling down the stairs.

What’s the best baby gate to buy?

Top baby gate

Dreambaby Mayfair Converta Three-in-One Playpen Gate

What you need to know: You can use this versatile baby gate from Dreambaby as either a play pen or a baby gate to keep your child safe.

What you’ll love: This playpen gate has six panels you can easily adjust to the enclosure size you want, as well as a one-hand opening and an EZY-Check color lock that shows you whether or not the door is locked.

What you should consider: Some customers had problems with the baby gate arriving with some parts missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top baby gate for the money

Summer Secure Space Extra-Wide Safety Gate

What you need to know: This extra-wide safety gate from Summer offers safety for your child in a wide range of different space sizes.

What you’ll love: This affordable baby gate comes with an extension kit that adds more width to the gate, as well as a built-in door stopper and an auto-close feature for safety. The baby gate is composed of metal and wood.

What you should consider: This swing baby gate is slightly narrow at 19 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Yoofor Retractable Baby Gate

What you need to know: With its retractable design, this space-saving baby gate from Yoofor gives you the chance to close off a space safely.

What you’ll love: This baby gate for stairs, hallways and doorways features a double locking system and a stable mesh panel that retracts or pulls out easily. The baby gate also comes in multiple different color options.

What you should consider: Some customers said this baby gate is not secure against older children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.