Best baby gate with door

A baby gate with a door can act as a barrier between your child and an off-limits space, like a kitchen with a super hot oven.

Which baby gates with doors are best?

A baby gate with a door can act as a barrier between your child and an off-limits space, like a kitchen with a super hot oven. Baby gates with doors can also keep your child from falling down the stairs or separate them from energetic dogs and other pets. The DreamBaby Mayfair Converta Three-in-One Playpen Gate is a fantastic baby gate with a door.

What to know before you buy a baby gate with a door

Learn about the various kinds of baby gates with doors

There are a few different baby gates with doors, including hardware-mounted baby gates, pressure-mounted baby gates and freestanding baby gates. Freestanding baby gates stand upright on their own, while pressure-mounted baby gates don’t require any hardware to install.

Hardware-mounted baby gates offer more security and safety than pressure-mounted baby gates since you install the baby gate by screwing the hardware directly into the walls, doors or railings in your home.

Consider your child’s height

Think about how tall your child is when selecting a baby gate with a door. Your baby gate with a door should be at least three-quarters as tall as the height of your child. For example, the baby gate should be at least 18 inches in height if your baby is 24 inches tall.

Think about the location of the baby gate with a door

Consider where you are placing your baby gate with a door. Most baby gates are placed in entryways, at the top and bottom of the stairs or doorways.

What to look for in a quality baby gate with a door

Height and width

When you’re selecting a baby gate with a door, you need to think about how wide and tall the baby gate is to appropriately fit the space in your home where you’re placing it. Most standard baby gates with doors stand about 30 inches tall and span 29 to 45 inches. Some extra-wide baby gates with doors stretch about six feet from left to right.

Slat spacing

Some baby gates with doors have vertical slats, but they can pose a safety concern for animals and children if the slats are too far apart. A child could accidentally lodge their head between the slats and suffer strangulation or bruising. You should find a baby gate with a door with slats that aren’t more than 3 inches apart.

Auto-close

Many baby gates with doors have an auto-close feature, which means that they automatically close when you release them. You don’t need to shut the baby gate physically. This works well for busy parents and guardians, especially when they have their hands or arms full.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby gate with a door

Baby gates with doors range in price from about $45-$150, based on the baby gate’s features, quality, convenience and safety level.

Baby gate FAQ

How can you keep your pressure-mounted baby gate from staining your walls with rubber marks?

A. Some companies have developed products that keep your pressure-mounted baby gates from staining your walls with rubber marks. These products are a lot like furniture sliders with grip. For instance, the company Safety Innovations has a Wall Saver product that you can use with pressure-mounted gates.

What type of baby gate should you get if you don’t want to drill holes into your walls?

A. For hardware-mounted baby gates, you need to drill holes into your walls. Hardware-mounted baby gates are the best kind of baby gates to use at the top of the stairwell for safety purposes. But you can purchase a pressure-mounted baby gate to use in other parts of your home. Pressure-mounted baby gates don’t require any screws or additional tools to install.

Are all safety baby gates safe for you to use at the top of your stairs?

A. No, you need to buy a hardware-mounted baby gate to use at the top of the stairwell. These hardware-mounted baby gates are screwed in place, which reduces the chance that your child will crash through the gate and fall down the stairs.

What are the best baby gates with doors to buy?

Top baby gate with a door

DreamBaby Mayfair Converta Three-in-One Playpen Gate

What you need to know: This playpen gate from DreamBaby can be used as either a playpen or a baby gate to help keep your child as safe as possible.

What you’ll love: This DreamBaby baby gate with a door features six panels that you can adjust to the appropriate size for your enclosure, as well as a one-hand opening and an EZY-Check color lock that shows when the door is locked.

What you should consider: This baby gate with a door arrives with some parts missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby gate with a door for the money

Summer Secure Space Extra Wide Safety Gate

What you need to know: This inexpensive baby gate with a door from Summer offers safety in a wide range of different space sizes.

What you’ll love: This Summer baby gate with a door is composed of metal and wood with an extension kit for wider spaces, a built-in door stopper, an auto-close feature for safety and no drill necessary to install.

What you should consider: This swing baby gate with a door is slightly narrow at 19 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Regalo Easy-Step Extra-Tall Gate

What you need to know: This simple-to-use baby gate with a door from Regalo comes with an extra-tall extension to accommodate the growth of your little ones.

What you’ll love: You can install this Regalo baby gate with a door, or you can pressure mount it onto a wall. The baby gate also has a safety lock and an extension kit to raise the gate and a lever handle for easy one-hand operation.

What you should consider: This walk-through baby gate with a door is fairly narrow for many people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.