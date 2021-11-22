Best Christmas sweater for kids

If you’re celebrating Christmas in a warmer climate be sure to opt for a lightweight sweater made from a breathable fabric like cotton.

Which Christmas sweater for kids is best?

It’s Christmas sweater season! That means it’s time to get cozy, festive and maybe even a bit silly. Christmas sweaters can look great on Holiday cards, family photos or even in an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Whatever the style, a designated Christmas sweater is a great way to get kids in the spirit of the season. If you’re looking for a traditional Christmas sweater, be sure to check out the Mullsan Children’s Fireplace Sweater.

What to know before you buy a Christmas sweater for kids

The good news is you have no shortage of options when it comes to Christmas sweaters for kids. When it comes time to change out of Christmas pajamas and into a Christmas sweater, there are a few factors to consider.

Material

You can find Christmas sweaters for kids in a variety of materials. However, some materials, such as wool, might be a bit scratchy and uncomfortable for children, especially if they have sensitive skin. Washing wool also requires some care and might become a bit tiresome if your child is prone to food stains and spills. If these concerns sound familiar, consider purchasing a sweater made from a comfortable and machine washable material like cotton.

Themes

While Christmas”] is a theme within itself, you can get even more specific. Is your kid obsessed with horses, dinosaurs or even trucks? You can find a Christmas themed sweater with virtually anything on it that is still in the spirit of the holiday. This can be especially helpful with kids that are picky about what they wear. A Christmas sweater featuring their favorite animal is sure to be a hit.

Care

Materials like cotton and polyester will be easier to care for, while wool and cashmere will require a bit more thoughtful planning. Make sure that whatever sweater you choose aligns with the care you are willing to give it, especially if you plan on this sweater seeing more than one Christmas season.

What to look for in a quality Christmas sweater for kids

Fit

Since kids are always moving and growing, having a little extra room is preferable than a garment being too tight. When in doubt, consult size charts and size up if you’re concerned. A little extra room ensures your child has enough room to move around and might even save you from shopping for a new sweater next year.

Knitted vs. printed

Generally, the images on any Christmas sweater will either be knitted in or printed on in the form of a graphic. Both have their merits and flaws; printed patterns might be easier to clean but may flake or fade over time, while knitted patterns have great longevity but may be more prone to staining.

Customer feedback

Reviews from users might be your strongest tool in picking out a truly high-quality sweater. As a general rule of thumb, stay away from anything below four stars and even check out the low reviews on highly-rated items to learn of potential flaws or defects.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas sweater for kids

Most Christmas sweaters for kids cost $20–$30.

Christmas sweater for kids FAQ

What should you do if your child is between sizes?

A. Size up. That way, you’ll extend the life of your child’s sweater by giving them room to grow.

If you live in a warm climate, how can you choose a sweater that won’t be too hot?

A. Opt for a lighter material such as polyester or thin cotton, which will be more breathable and won’t trap too much heat.

What’s the best Christmas sweater for kids to buy?

Top Christmas sweater for kids

MULLSAN Children’s Fireplace Lovely Sweater for Christmas Best Gift

What you need to know: This is a truly timeless Christmas sweater that comes in three classic colors.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a traditional knitted sweater, look no further. The reindeer and light snowflake pattern takes inspiration from Nordic design and evokes a wintery feel.

What you should consider: Some users reported that this sweater runs quite big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas sweater for the kids for the money

Video Game On Ugly Christmas Santa Robot Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This video game-themed sweater is perfect for the little gamer in your life, and comes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This sweater is available in four different designs and five colors. 100% cotton and machine washable, this sweater is easy to clean and won’t be too warm for your little one.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that the printed designs do not wear well over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Daisysboutique Christmas Cute Reindeer Knitted Sweater Pullover

What you need to know: This sweater is festive and fun, and comes in a variety of styles.

What you’ll love: This sweater is a show-stopper, with an adorable red pom-pom nose attached to a very friendly reindeer. The acrylic fabric makes it lightweight, warm and machine washable.

What you should consider: Make sure to wash in a gentle cycle so that the pom-pom nose stays attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.