One of the most popular Christmas traditions is giving matching pajamas to the entire family on Christmas Eve night! The tradition dates back to as early as the 1950s, as popular stores like Sears and JCPenney were full of advertisements showing matching pajamas.

Which baby Christmas pajamas are best?

The holiday season is upon us, and in keeping with tradition, the search to find the perfect Christmas pajamas begins. With so many different brands and styles on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the one that is perfect for your baby.

To help you find the perfect baby Christmas pajamas, we’ve developed a list of key factors you should consider while shopping. We’ve also included a list of our favorites, like these pajamas from Burt’s Bees, which are super soft, and the best part is your baby gets to match the entire family.

What to know before you buy baby Christmas pajamas

Nothing is more important than the safety and comfort of your child, and bedtime is when your baby is alone sleeping. Put your mind at ease, ensure they are safe in their sleeping attire. These key considerations are essential when picking out the best baby Christmas pajamas.

Size

Providing a safe sleeping environment is vital, so picking the appropriately sized pajamas is important. Loose clothing should be avoided as it can cause safety issues like restricting breathing or strangulation. Most baby clothes come with size recommendations based on age, however, these guides may not work for every baby. When choosing pajamas, ensure the fit is snug but allows room for movement while sleeping.

Style

Every baby is different, so some babies may not tolerate certain styles like onesies, footed or hooded pajamas. When choosing, we recommend you find pajamas that are age appropriate. Onesies are age appropriate for newborns up to one year olds because they are snug and do not have any loose material that causes suffocation concerns for babies younger than six months. Hooded pajamas or drawstrings are not recommended for young babies as they pose a strangulation hazard. Also, be cautious of adhered items such as bows or buttons which can come off and create a choking hazard. Fancy pajamas with a lot of sparkle and extra items may be cute for photos, however, avoid these types of pajamas for sleeping or when your baby is not under constant supervision.

Material

Babies have sensitive skin, so we recommend selecting soft materials like cotton, organic cotton, bamboo and linen to absorb moisture and allow for movement. Avoid polyester and polyester blends as they tend to trap in heat and moisture and could irritate the skin. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission mandates that all children’s pajamas must either be flame resistant or tight fitting. Flame resistant means the material has been chemically treated to resist flames. Pajamas are typically labeled “flame resistant,” however if you do not see a tag stating they are flame resistant, there are other indicators. If you see “keep away from extreme heat or flames,” this is most likely an indication they have not been treated with chemicals. If you choose the non-chemical choice, we recommend choosing age-appropriate pajamas and ensuring they fit snugly.

What to look for in quality baby Christmas pajamas

Safety should undeniably be the most important feature of your baby’s Christmas pajamas, but there are other factors to be considered in your search for quality pajamas. Every brand is different, so pay attention to certain features which signify good quality.

Care

Look for items that are machine washable. Some clothes are treated with chemicals during the manufacturing process, so it is recommended to wash clothes after buying and before wearing them. Be wary of some materials that can still be irritating to a baby’s skin. Wool, for example, is safe for washing, but can be extremely irritating to the skin.

Functionality

Getting pictures of your baby in the cutest pajamas is sure to be the goal this holiday season, however, with the high price of pajamas, we recommend buying pajamas that can be worn to sleep or play. Items adorned with glitter, bells and other decorations, are discouraged as they pose a safety hazard. However, if you must have them, ensure the baby is not left unattended.

Comfort

If your baby is going to be wearing pajamas for more than just a quick photo shoot, pay attention to comfort. Not every style is comfortable for everyone, especially a tiny baby. Material is also important for comfort. Fur, footed or hooded pajamas, although cute for Christmas, may not be suitable in warmer climates.

How much you can expect to spend on baby Christmas pajamas

Depending on the age of your baby, you can expect to spend anywhere from $10-$40 dollars. Newborn baby pajamas tend to be made with simplistic materials and styles so they tend to run cheaper than baby and toddler pajamas. However, we don’t recommend buying cheaper and sacrificing quality.

Baby Christmas Pajamas FAQ

Should I size up or down?

A. Babies grow fast, so chances are, this will be the only Christmas that your baby will wear these pajamas, so find a fit that works for right now. Due to safety recommendations, pajamas should fit snugly; never size up.

How do I know what is comfortable for my baby?

A. If your baby will be in Christmas pajamas for more than a quick photo opportunity, it is important to make sure they are comfortable. When uncomfortable, most babies will fuss and cry or mess with the site of irritation. Not every style will work for every baby.

Why is organic cotton better than regular cotton?

A. Organic cotton is grown without the use of toxic substances and pesticides and is grown in healthier soil. It also tends to be softer, hypoallergenic and lasts longer than regular cotton. However, for Christmas pajamas, which will only be worn for just the season, the extra cost for organic cotton may not be worth it if you are trying to save money. The best reason for buying organic is the moral responsibility to the environment.

WHAT ARE THE BEST baby Christmas pajamas TO BUY?

Top Baby Christmas Pajamas

Burt’s Bees Baby Baby Family Jammies Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas

What you need to know: These super soft Burt’s Bees pajamas are available for all ages from newborn up to 5T. Made from 100% organic cotton the material meets Global Organic Textile Standards and contains no pesticides.

What you’ll love: These pajamas are available in a variety of holiday patterns and colors and are also available in different styles, two-piece or one-piece. With this set of pajamas, the entire family can match, they even have pajamas for the animals in the house.

What you should consider: Burt’s Bees pajamas are not chemically treated to make fire retardant, so they must be tight fitting. If you are looking for a loose fitting look, we recommend finding pajamas that are treated to be fire retardant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Christmas Pajamas for Newborn to 24 months

Owlivia Organic Cotton Baby Sleep ‘N Play/Coverall

What you need to know: The Owlivia Sleep N’ Play coveralls are made of 100% organic cotton and meet Global Organic Textile Standards. The footed pajamas are durable and heavy but do not contain elastic in the heel area. Snap closure from heel to neck makes for easy diaper changing and dressing.

What you’ll love: These pajamas come in gender-neutral colors and designs. Sizes run from newborn up to 18-24 months.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported they shrink after washing. These pajamas are on the pricey side but are high quality and the design allows for versatility for sleeping and playing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Christmas Pajamas for Toddlers

Burt’s Bees Babies Beary Fair Isle Pajamas

What you need to know: Burt’s Bees baby sleepwear is made of 100% organic cotton and meets Global Organic Textile Standards. The Beary Fair Isle pattern will work for any gender and the two-piece style is perfect for the potty training, on-the-go toddler.

What you’ll love: Its 100% organic cotton means you can rest assured that the product contains no synthetic pesticides. The lack of pesticides means you can machine wash them repeatedly without the fibers breaking down and causing fading and material pilling. They are ring-spun and super soft, and ideal for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: The Beary Fair Isle Pajamas are not chemically treated to be fire retardant, so they must be tight fitting. If you are looking for a loose-fitting look, we recommend finding pajamas that are treated to be fire retardant.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby Christmas pajamas for the money

The Children’s Place Unisex-Baby and Toddler Holiday Pajamas

What you need to know: Babies grow fast, so chances are they won’t wear the same pajamas next year. But this doesn’t mean you should sacrifice quality to save some money. These pajamas are inexpensive, but still offer the quality of more expensive ones.

What you’ll love: These footed pajamas are made of 100 percent cotton and come in a variety of sizes, from newborn up to five years of age and have several holiday design options.

What you should consider: Some consumers have reported they run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PajamaGram Family Christmas Pajamas

What you need to know: The high quality material will last through washing, won’t fade or thin. The fleece material is lightweight and super soft inside and outside. Sizes are available from newborn up to 5 years.

What you’ll love: This pajama set is available for every member of the family, so baby can match. These pajamas are flame resistant, so they have a looser fitting design than some of the other family pajamas on the market.

What you should consider: These pajamas are flame resistant, so they have been treated with chemicals, but if you are looking for a chemical-free pajama, you will need to consider a different brand. This brand is also relatively expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

