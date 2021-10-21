Rattles are always a great gift for twin babies. Designed in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials, they will definitely be used.

Which gifts for twin babies are best?

Buying gifts for babies is always fun and exciting. From stuffed animals to rattles and playmats, toys are endless. However, purchasing a baby gift for twins can be difficult. Some items are more suitable for quality and others quantity.

You can never go wrong with a rattle. They’re usually inexpensive and babies will definitely use them. Foot rattles in particular are a great option, because they serve a dual purpose of keeping babies entertained and building motor skills. Personalized items are another classic. It’s a great way to add your personal touch and many are designed as twin-gift sets.

Baby clothes are extremely fashionable and always fun to shop for. Additionally, they’re a perfect gift if you’re shopping either on a budget or in a time crunch. Because clothes are designed in different colors and styles, many have twin options. However, when purchasing twin baby clothes, it’s a good idea to wait until they are born, because it’s difficult to predict sizes in advance.

Best gifts for twin babies

Baby gyms are always a great gift option for twin newborns. They are built in different designs, each offering fun toys to help build motor senses. Whichever twin baby gift you choose, it’s never a bad idea to purchase one they can use together.

What are the best gifts for twin babies to buy?

Best rattles for twin babies

Personalized Grasping Activity Shaker Toy Rattle

Available in eight colors, this rattle can be personalized. Made of food-grade silicone beads and wood beads and rings, this gift is BPA-free, phalate-free and lead-free. It’s specifically designed to function in different ways. The bright colors help with color recognition senses while other elements help build eye coordination and fine motor skills.

Sold by Amazon

Bunny Rabbit Wooden Knit Rattle

Suitable for identical or fraternal twins, this handmade rattle is a star seller. Crafted from cotton yarn and fiber filling, its soft material will feel good on any baby’s skin. The wooden teethers are made of natural wood, so there is no need to worry about lacquer, paint or stain.

Sold by Etsy

Best clothes for twin babies

Buzz Bear Studio Ketchup and Mustard Matching Baby Bodysuits

These adorable baby bodysuits are made from organic cotton and golden vinyl to ensure ultimate comfort and softness. Available in four sizes and long- and short-sleeve options, they’re perfect for Halloween, photoshoots, baby showers or everyday looks.

Sold by Etsy

Best books for twin babies

“Bathtime for Twins” Board Book by Ellen Weiss

Books are always a great gift for babies. This sweet, rhyming story is sold in hardcover or as a board book. The colorful illustrations are fun and eye-catching, showing how fun taking a bath is.

Sold by Amazon

Tickle & Main “We Are Twins” Baby and Toddler Twin Gift Set

This gift includes two stuffed elephants and an illustrated, rhyming storybook, so babies can learn how awesome and special it is to be a twin. Elephants are 7 inches tall and designed with a rattle. The color scheme is gender neutral, making it suitable for identical or fraternal twin boys and girls.

Sold by Amazon

Best stuffed animals for twin babies

Tinkle Crinkle Caterpillar

Made in two sizes, this stuffed animal is colorful and cute. It includes a squeaker, crinkle, rattle and bright colors to promote sensory skills. The super-soft, high-quality material makes this toy cuddly and built to withstand washing machines.

Sold by Amazon

SoapSox Tank The Shark Children’s Bath Toy

This plush toy gives bath time a whole new meaning. Suitable for all ages, it’s 2-in-1 design can be used as a washcloth and to snuggle in or out of the bath. The built-in finger pockets can fit liquid or bar soap, allowing for easy scrubbing. Additionally, the terry cloth exterior material and sponge interior is machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Best gyms and playmats for twin babies

Fisher-Price Rainforest Music Lights Deluxe Gym

While this can only accommodate one baby, it’s a great gift for twin babies. The colorful and playful design includes lights, music and friendly animals to keep babies entertained. It is specifically built to be played in three different ways: lay and play, tummy time and take-along. The toucan lights up, plays music and can easily be removed to take on-the-go.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Take-Along Farm Play Mat

Suitable for 6- to 24-month-old babies, this colorful and vibrant farm scene active playmat includes nine soft farm friends that rattle, crinkle and/or squeak. Material is durable and easy to clean. Once done with play time, it can be rolled up, making it convenient for storage. Overall, this gift is perfect for babies because it helps develop sensory and motor skills.

Sold by Amazon

Best blankets for twin babies

Romeo Shop Personalized Puppy Security Blankets

Perfect for newborn twins, these puppy blankets come in six colors and have the option to be personalized with embroidered names. Handmade from extra-soft cotton velour and printed cotton, they are machine-washable and are the perfect size to grow with your baby.

Sold by Etsy

Personalized Animal Lovey Blanket

This bestseller will make babies feel special. Choose from over 15 animals and add up to two names to embroider this lovey. This handmade gift doesn’t show threads on the reverse side. It’s machine-washable and made of soft fabric, so it feels good on babies’ skin.

Sold by Etsy

Best kitchen gifts for twin babies

Portable Non-Slip Divided Plates

The cute and colorful design is perfect for twin babies to use at all ages. Made of 100% food-grade silicone material, eating is effortless. It also has strong suction and nonslip silicone placemats, making it suitable for any surface. Simply clean with warm and soapy water or place in the dishwasher.

Sold by Amazon

NUK Learner Cup

Sold at a great price, this cute sippy cup is versatile, making it a great option for babies who are transitioning from breast or bottle to cup. The soft spout is gentle on teeth and gums, and is spill-proof. Additionally, the anti-slip handles make it easy for babies to hold. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, it’s the perfect gift for babies 6 months and up.

Sold by Amazon

