Best baby shampoo

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends bathing your baby three times per week during their first year.

Which baby shampoos are best?

Aside from being a great bonding experience, bath time with your baby is important for their health. The key to a great bath is a great baby shampoo. While there are many options on the market, there are some clear stand-out products you should consider.

If you want a gentle baby shampoo that will keep your baby’s skin soft and happy, Aveeno Daily Moisture Baby Wash and Shampoo is a top choice. Both tear-free and paraben-free, Aveeno’s formula is ultra gentle for sensitive baby skin.

What to know before you buy a baby shampoo

Baby shampoo is the main player at bath time. There’s a big reason babies need baby shampoo: their skin. Babies need a formula that is pH neutral and very mild because their skin is thinner than an adults. Because their skin is thin, other soaps and shampoos can quickly dry it out, leading to rashes, eczema and itchiness.

Ingredients

When you’re looking for the right baby shampoo, there are a few ingredients you should avoid. First and foremost, watch out for paraben and phthalates. These harsh chemicals won’t just irritate your baby’s skin, they could actually be harmful to their health. A 2014 review by the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, said health providers could recommend that children and expectant mothers avoid exposure to phthalates to avoid potential negative outcomes.

Aside from phthalates and parabens, watch out for fragrances. Of course you want your baby to smell clean and fresh, but the chemicals used to add fragrance can irritate your baby’s skin. Some shampoos may also have alcohols, usually labeled as ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. These are typically found in adult products, but when used in baby shampoo, it can dry out their skin quickly.

Sulfates and dyes are other ingredients to avoid. Sulfates have the ability to irritate the skin and eyes. Some babies are allergic to dyes, so the fewer dyes in the formula, the better.

Formula

When you consider a baby shampoo, make sure you take the time to review the ingredients in the formula. Along with that, check whether the formula is labelled as tear-free. Babies are wriggly and it’s a sure bet they will get some suds in their eyes. A tear-free formula will make it less uncomfortable for them.

Organics

Many companies are starting to produce more organic products. These typically have fewer added chemicals, so you can wash your baby with confidence. Many of these organics have additives like fruit or seed oils. These can benefit your baby’s skin and are a huge bonus if you can find them.

What to look for in a quality baby shampoo

Tear-free

A quality baby shampoo should be labeled tear-free. While all baby shampoos are formulated to be mild, a baby shampoo labeled tear-free will give you the best chance of avoiding irritation as your baby squirms in the bath.

Pump

If you can find baby shampoo in a bottle with a pump, you’re in luck. Having a pump makes it easier to keep one hand on your baby at all times while dispensing shampoo with the other. It can also help regulate how much shampoo you use, making it last a little longer.

Friendly oils

Some of the best shampoos contain beneficial healthy oils that are good for your baby’s skin. Look for calendula, vitamin E and vitamin B5, which can also be called panthenol. These friendly oils can help boost their skin’s health and reduce the risk of irritation from other chemicals.

Fragrance

Lavender is commonly used for babies, as it’s a calming scent that can help your baby settle down for the night. You can also opt for using a shampoo that’s fragrance-free and adding lavender essential oil to the bath instead.

Colloidal oatmeal

Having a baby shampoo that contains colloidal oatmeal on hand is a good idea, even if you don’t use it regularly. From time to time, many babies experience skin irritation, rashes and eczema. Colloidal oatmeal has shown to be effective at treating these skin issues, especially eczema, as it can soothe your baby’s skin and provide them some relief.

Combination products

An ideal product that makes bath time easier is a combination baby wash and shampoo product. One of these combination products cuts down on your bathing time, making it a one-step process. You’ll also spend less money on products.

How much you can expect to spend on baby shampoo

Baby shampoos generally range between $5-$20 per bottle. The price depends on the ingredients, the size of the bottle and any additional ingredients, like essential oils.

Baby shampoo FAQ

What is special about baby shampoo?

A. There’s a reason babies have their own shampoo. The formula is specifically diluted and pH-balanced for sensitive baby skin. Typically, a baby shampoo also has more mild surfactants, as well as milder foaming agents. All of these work together to create less irritation and a better bathing experience for your baby.

Is baby shampoo safe every day?

A. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that around three baths per week during your baby’s first year is a sufficient amount to keep them clean without over-cleansing their skin.

What baby shampoo is best?

A. The ideal baby shampoo should be free from any harsh, harmful chemicals. It should also be labelled tear-free. The best ones also have healthy, beneficial additives like natural oils or colloidal oatmeal.

What are the best baby shampoos to buy?

Top baby shampoo

Aveeno Daily Moisture Baby Wash and Shampoo

What you need to know: Fortified with oat extract, Aveeno’s Daily Moisture Baby Wash and Shampoo is a gentle, soothing option you can use for every bath.

What you’ll love: This ultra-soothing and moisturizing baby shampoo is so gentle, it’s recommended by pediatricians. It’s a great option for babies with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Users note that this formula doesn’t have much lather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Top baby shampoo for the money

Johnson’s Baby Shampoo

What you need to know: Johnson’s Baby Shampoo is a classic product that’s free of phthalates, parabens, sulfates and dyes and is suitable for babies and adults alike.

What you’ll love: Tested by dermatologists and pediatricians, this baby shampoo is hypoallergenic and formulated to be gentle on your baby’s eyes. The bottle has a pump for easy one-handed dispensing of the shampoo. Johnson’s has over 125 years of history to back up this product.

What you should consider: The formula may contain ethanol, so check the manufacturer’s label if this is a concern.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

CeraVe Baby Wash and Shampoo

What you need to know: Developed by pediatric dermatologists, CeraVe Baby Wash and Shampoo is one of the best options for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This formula is free of fragrance, phthalates, parabens, dyes and sulfates. It’s meant to be the most non-irritating baby shampoo possible. It also has ceramides, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to help keep your baby’s skin hydrated.

What you should consider: Because it’s fragrance-free, you may want to apply a clean-scented lotion after the bath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

