Tommee Tippee pacifier vs. MAM pacifier

You can’t go wrong with either a Tommee Tippee or a MAM pacifier. Both brands offer several features in their pacifiers, making them extremely safe, durable and comfortable to use.

Are Tommee Tippee or MAM pacifiers best?

Picking the right pacifier for your baby can go a long way in helping to keep them calm and content. As a parent, it can be an overwhelming task to find the perfect pacifier, as babies can be extremely unpredictable in their likes and dislikes. When choosing a pacifier, you can’t go wrong with a Tommee Tippee or MAM pacifier. While both brands offer pacifiers with innovative designs made from high-quality materials, it pays to know the differences between the two to find the right one for your child.

Tommee Tippee pacifiers

Tommee Tippee is one of the leading brands in baby products such as feeding bottles and pacifiers. They offer a wide range of pacifiers, including those that are designed to closely mimic the natural feel and shape of the breast. They also offer ultra-light pacifiers for maximum comfort and advanced-sensitive pacifiers designed to minimize rashes and sore spots. All Tommee Tippee pacifiers are BPA-free, phthalate-free and BPS-free.

You can expect to pay $3-$15 for a Tommee Tippee pacifier, depending on the features and quality. Higher-priced pacifiers offer advanced features such as a ventilated shield that allows the baby to breathe comfortably and minimize skin irritation. Tommee Tippee also offers pacifiers with a collapsible design to keep the nipple protected from dust and bacteria without needing a separate cap for the pacifier. Another feature offered by Tommee Tippee is that most of their pacifiers are orthodontically designed to allow for the natural development of the jaw and teeth.

Tommee Tippee pacifier pros

The soft silicone nipples on Tommee Tippee pacifiers offer an extremely realistic feel. This feature is useful for babies who are breastfeeding, as it reduces any nipple confusion.

The shields on Tommee Tippee pacifiers are comfortable and designed with holes to allow for easy airflow.

Tommee Tippee pacifier cons

Some users have reported that Tommee Tippee pacifiers for newborns are oversized.

Competitors offer microwave-safe sanitizing pods with their pacifiers, but Tommee Tippee doesn’t offer this feature.

Best Tommee Tippee pacifiers

Tommee Tippee Pick-a-Paci Pacifier Collection

This baby pacifier pack from Tommee Tippee offers textured silicone nipples that are ultra-soft and are designed to mimic the feel of a breast. The pacifiers are also orthodontically designed to support a baby’s jaw and teeth development. The nipples are made from 100% food-grade silicone.

Tommee Tippee Every Day Pacifiers

The high-quality nipple in this pacifier is soft, durable and flexible. With its “no right side up” design, this pacifier will always be placed correctly in the baby’s mouth. The shield has extra-large holes for airflow to help prevent skin irritation.

MAM pacifiers

MAM is another reliable and reputable brand for pacifiers. There are a large variety of pacifiers offered by MAM, including those with a curved shield for a comfortable fit around the mouth. The high-quality materials used in MAM pacifiers make them durable for maximum longevity. The pacifiers are also built to be soft and lightweight for optimal comfort. A common feature in MAM pacifiers is that they come with nipples that are the same on the top and bottom allowing the baby to use the pacifier either way. Keeping up with its competitors, MAM also offers BPA-free, phthalate-free and BPS-free pacifiers.

One of the unique features of MAM pacifiers is that some models come with a carrying case that’s built to be used as a microwave-safe sterilizer. This means that parents don’t have to get a separate sterilizer for the pacifier. Another useful feature of MAM pacifiers is anti-slip nipples, allowing babies to easily latch onto the nipple and have an easier time keeping it in their mouth. You can expect to pay $4-$11 for a MAM pacifier.

MAM pacifier pros

The microwavable sterilization cases offered by MAM are a useful feature and are not offered by most competing brands.

MAM pacifiers are generally less expensive than most of their competitors, offering good value for the money.

The symmetrical shape of MAM pacifiers prevents tooth misalignment and supports natural oral development.

MAM pacifiers offer the same nipples so if the baby gets used to a certain nipple, you won’t have to worry about finding a pacifier with the same nipple. You can simply buy any MAM pacifier.

MAM pacifiers cons

Some MAM pacifiers don’t come with a handle. Instead, they have a large button for the baby to grab. Babies who are used to a handle might find it different than pacifiers with a button. Another issue with the button is that it can make the pacifier incompatible with standard pacifier accessories, such as clips, that are designed to be used with a handle.

Best MAM pacifiers

MAM Day & Night Pacifier Value Pack

This glow-in-the-dark feature by this pacifier by MAM makes it easy to find at night without disturbing the baby. It also features orthodontic nipples to allow for natural oral development. This pacifier comes with a curved and ultra-soft shield for extra comfort. The stylish design and colors offer a premium look to this pacifier.

MAM Sensitive Skin Pacifiers

Designed for sensitive skin, this pacifier by MAM has large air holes on the shield for extra breathing room. The holes in the shield also offer a unique and stylish design. This pacifier comes with ultra-soft silicone nipples and a glow at night feature to easily locate the pacifier in the dark.

Should you get a Tommee Tippee or MAM pacifier?

MAM pacifiers hold a slight edge over Tommee Tippee pacifiers by offering more variety and features in their pacifier lineup. Some of the innovative features offered by MAM include anti-slip nipples, and the fact that they come with a microwave-safe, easy-to-clean case for sterilization. Tommee Tippee pacifiers are missing some of these useful features MAM pacifiers are also more stylish, featuring animal print designs and a variety of color options. The price range of both brands is similar, though MAM pacifiers are slightly less expensive.

