Best snow skis for kids

Which snow skis for kids are best?

If you ski regularly, it makes financial sense for you and your family members to own your own skis — and that includes your kids. Perhaps you’re an avid skier, or maybe you live near some slopes and your child has caught the skiing bug. Whatever the reason, they need skis to get them started.

The trouble is picking the right skis for your child. Read on to learn more and see our recommendations — Madshus Kids’ Snowpup Skis is our favorite option. These kids’ snow skis are perfect for teaching Nordic or cross-country skiing to young children.

What to know before you buy snow skis for kids

Ski length

The correct ski length depends on your child’s weight and height. If skis are too long, they’re hard for children to control, but if they’re too short, they sink into the snow and make it difficult to move. Most manufacturers provide a size chart to help you find skis of the right length or tell you the recommended age or weight range for a certain pair of skis. However, there’s a simple way of finding skis of the correct length — for beginners, skis should reach around chin level when held upright. For more experienced skiers, eyebrow-height skis are best.

Ski type

Many kids’ skis are best suited for cross-country use, especially those designed for very young children who are too little to hit the bunny slopes. This means they slide smoothly and easily on flat areas of snow, but don’t do well on slopes. You can find some junior downhill skis, usually designed for kids six to eight and over who have the cross-country basics mastered and want to start riding pistes.

Materials

The best kids’ snow skis are lightweight and flexible, which is why most are made from some form of plastic, such as PE or ABS. The inner core is often less dense than the outer layer for additional flexibility. This lets the skis bend without extra exertion from the child using them. Although plastic skis are the best option for kids just starting to ski, they aren’t the most durable option.

What to look for in quality snow skis for kids

Bindings

Bindings are what attach the ski boots to the skis. Most kids’ snow skis have universal bindings which should fit most (if not all) children’s ski boots.

Poles

It’s fairly common for kids’ skis to come with child-sized poles included. That said, we’d recommend that kids under four don’t use poles — just shuffle along instead — since coordinating skis and poles can be too much for little ones to handle.

Design

It might not affect the performance, but kids are more likely to be enthusiastic about a pair of skis featuring a design they love.

How much you can expect to spend on snow skis for kids

Kids’ snow skis aren’t terribly expensive, since they’re likely to grow out of them within a year or two. Most pairs of children’s skis cost between $40 and $100.

Snow skis for kids FAQ

Is skiing safe for kids?

A. Like most sports and activities, there’s some inherent risk of injury. However, there should be very little chance of anything more than the odd bump or scrape if you use your common sense, teach your child how to ski sensibly and safely (or hire an instructor to do so), and make sure they stick to cross-country skiing or kids’ slopes until they’re ready to progress.

Will my child need anything else to start skiing?

A. Ideally, your child should have a warm snowsuit, waterproof snow gloves, a ski hat, and ski goggles. Some kids don’t do well in the cold, but with all the right gear, they should stay warm enough to keep skiing for a few hours without complaint.

What are the best snow skis for kids to buy?

Top snow ski for kids

Madshus’ Kids’ Snowpup Ski

Our take: High-quality Nordic skis designed for children ages three to six.

What we like: Universal bindings adjust to fit most kids’ shoe sizes. Stable enough to use without poles. Made from strong yet flexible ABS.

What we dislike: No poles included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snow ski for kids for money

Odoland’s Kids’ Beginner Snow Skis and Poles

Our take: These tiny skis and poles are suited to kids four and under, making them ideal first skis for your littlest family members.

What we like: Short length and lightweight design make them easy for kids to handle. Bindings and poles included.

What we dislike: Not the most durable skis.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SOLA’s Winter Sports Kids’ Beginner Snow Skis

Our take: These basic kids’ snow skis measure just 27.5 inches long and are perfect for little kids from two to four.

What we like: Four cute designs to choose from. Skis come with bindings and poles. Slow-moving, which is best for beginner skiers.

What we dislike: Not suitable for downhill use, even bunny slopes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.