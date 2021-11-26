Best Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

It is known that if a child touches an elf, they lose their magic. But don’t worry! To make their magic return, you can write an apology note, sprinkle some cinnamon, or sing a carol with the whole family.

Which Elf on the Shelf coloring pages are best?

Elf on the Shelf has quickly become one of the most popular aspects of the holiday season for young children. Tasked with a very important job, these elves watch over children and keep an eye out for good behavior.

There are many ways in which your child can interact with their elf. One great option for young artists is Elf on the Shelf coloring pages, and the “The Elf on the Shelf Festive Fun Activity Book” will really help them get into the holiday spirit.

What to know before you buy Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

What is Elf on the Shelf?

With Elf on the Shelf, Scout Elves come to your home the week after Thanksgiving and stay until Christmas Eve to keep an eye out for children’s good (or not) behavior. Every night, they return to the North Pole to report to Santa. When they come back, they land in a different position somewhere in your home, leading to lots of silly antics for your child to wake up to.

Occasion

There are a couple of times during the year that are optimal for giving your child Elf on the Shelf coloring pages. They make great “welcome back” additions when your elf returns for the Christmas season. They could also work for any off-season time when your child is especially missing their elf.

Page count

Some Elf on the Shelf coloring pages are in books with over 100 pages of fun, while others are sold as single sheets. The one that will work best for you depends on what you’re trying to accomplish.

What to look for in quality Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

Educational elements

Several Elf on the Shelf coloring books include activities, ranging from counting exercises to puzzles. This makes them a great educational tool without the child even realizing it.

Picture design

Some pictures inside coloring books have small shapes and thin lines that make coloring in the lines difficult. This can get frustrating for young children. Luckily, most Elf on the Shelf coloring pages are intended for youngsters and don’t have this problem. It’s still a good idea to check what the pictures look like before purchasing, if possible.

Additional features

Many Elf on the Shelf coloring books include other art accessories such as packs of crayons, markers or stickers. These run the price up a bit, but tend to be worth it, as they add another layer of fun.

How much you can expect to spend on Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

The price depends on how many sheets you’re getting and if they come with accessories. Single coloring sheets can cost from $3-$5. Coloring books are typically $10-$18, leaning toward the higher end if they include crayons or stickers.

Elf on the Shelf coloring pages FAQ

What if my child wants to use paint rather than crayons or markers?

A: Depending on the quality of the paper, a child can use any art medium they want on their coloring pages. Keep in mind that thinner paper may pose difficulties for something like watercolors, which bleed through quite easily.

What is the best time to get my child Elf on the Shelf coloring pages?

A: They can be great for off-season times if your child is missing their elf, or to kick off the elf season. Some elves have even been reported to get the kids they stay with Elf on the Shelf coloring pages as gifts.

Do I need to supervise my child while they color?

A: Rather than supervising, don’t be afraid to join in the fun and color with your child. It is a great way to spend time together, relax and decrease stress.

What are the best Elf on the Shelf coloring pages to buy?

Top Elf on the Shelf coloring pages

“The Elf on the Shelf Festive Fun Activity Book”

What you need to know: This activity book is packed with coloring pages and holiday-themed activities.

What you’ll love: With over 100 pages of Christmas fun, this book will keep any young artist busy for hours. The activities inside make it educational as well.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side for a coloring book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Elf on the Shelf coloring pages for the money

Elf on the Shelf Imagine Ink Grab and Go Play Pack Combo

What you need to know: Great for toddlers and kids, this combo includes one grab-and-go play pack and one imagine ink book.

What you’ll love: The mess-free marker reveals hidden games and pictures with Elf on the Shelf characters. The play pack comes with crayons, stickers and a small coloring book. Together, they contain hours of fun, perfect for little artists who love art in all forms.

What you should consider: A small number of reviewers say they only received one of the two items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Christmas Elf Coloring Page

What you need to know: This coloring sheet is the perfect way to kick off your elf’s return for a holiday season full of silly antics.

What you’ll love: This sheet can be customized to read your elf’s name with a short message about how excited they are to be back for the holidays. Your child will light up with excitement when they see their elf is back with a special message and sheet for them to color.

What you should consider: Only one sheet is included.

Where to buy: Sold on Etsy

