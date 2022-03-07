Galanz minifridge vs. Frigidaire minifridge

Since minifridges require proper ventilation, try to leave at least an inch of space between each side of the minifridge and a few inches of space in the back.

Which minifridge is best: Galanz or Frigidaire?

Minifridges are a great option for people who live in a smaller space and for people who want extra fridge space. They vary in size from 1.7-4.6 cubic feet. Smaller minifridges are portable while larger ones are shaped more like a traditional refrigerator with separate freezer space.

Galanz and Frigidaire both have a great reputation, but there are some minor differences between them. Galanz is most famous for its glossy exteriors and great temperature control while Frigidaire has a reputation for making durable minifridges that are energy efficient.

Galanz minifridge

Galanz was founded in Guangdong China in 1978, and they are famous for making a number of home appliances. All of their minifridges come with adjustable temperatures and stand on small legs to ensure they stand on any surface. On the inside, each of their fridges comes with a crisper glass cover, slide-out shelves and a small freezer compartment.

They also have a number of different options that range from retro minifridges and compact minifridges to larger minifridges with separate freezer space.

Glossy retro aesthetic

Galanz makes some retro-inspired minifridges that hearken back to the 1950s. Most of the minifridges also come with a glossy texture and door handles that have a vintage but classy appearance. The aesthetics do not affect the performance, but many consumers also tend to care about having a nice-looking product.

Temperature control

Galanz’s minifridges are renowned for having accurate temperatures that remain consistent, which means less food waste and melting. One small nitpick is that their temperature knobs generally do not use actual temperatures. Instead, there is a range of numbers with an explanation of what number correlates with what temperature in the owner’s manual. This isn’t a deal-breaker considering the performance of their minifridges, but it does mean owners need to give due diligence to looking at the manual and finding the correct settings.

Freezers tend to be very small

The good news is that most of Galanz’s minifridges include a freezer. The bad news is that they tend to be very small. The freezers are usually a small compartment located near the top of the fridge, and only small, narrow packaged products fit inside.

Best Galanz minifridges

Galanz GLR25MGNR10 Retro Compact Refrigerator

This is a retro-inspired minifridge with a glossy finish and exterior door handle. It is 2.5 cubic feet, so it can hold everything from cans to 2-liter bottles. It is easy to control the temperature, and there is a small freezer compartment on the top.

Sold by Amazon

Galanz 1.7 Cubic Foot Compact Dorm Refrigerator

For those looking for something smaller, this 1.7 cubic foot minifridge is perfect for a dorm room or secondary fridge. There is shelf space on the side door as well as a removable shelf in the middle of the fridge, and a small freezer is included.

Sold by Amazon

Galanz GLR46TRDER Minifridge with Dual Door

This is an unconventional 4.6 cubic foot minifridge that has an actual freezer. It comes with four different shelves and side door space. Despite being a minifridge, it is very tall and takes up a fair bit of space.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire minifridge

Frigidaire was founded in Indiana as the Guardian Frigerator Company in 1918. Since then, they’ve begun to manufacture many different home appliances, but they are most famous for their refrigerators.

They are acclaimed for being energy-efficient and eco-friendly, and their quality doesn’t waver despite the fact that they have a wide range of products that fit nearly every budget.

Energy Star fridges

Energy Star is a program run by the EPA that promotes products being more energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Many Frigidaire appliances have earned the Energy Star label. To get this rating, minifridges need to have 20% more energy savings than the minimum standard.

minifridges that are more energy efficient also use less heat, keeping the items inside cooler. You can find out if the minifridge you want is Energy Star certified by searching the Energy Star website.

Accommodate a wide range of products and budgets

Despite Frigidaire being considered a premium brand, they have minifridges that range from under $100-$500. They also have a wide variety of minifridges that range from tiny, portable devices to larger minifridges that can replace a conventional refrigerator.

No smart home compatibility

More devices are becoming compatible with smart devices like Alexa and Siri, including some refrigerators. Frigidaire has yet to make a smart home compatible minifridge. This won’t be a factor for many people, but now that smart fridges exist, some people will want something compatible with their other devices.

Best Frigidaire minifridges

Frigidaire EFR115 Red Compact Fridge

This is a small, 1.6-cubic-foot minifridge with a small internal freezer. Easily set the temperature to the desired setting and leave it inside or outside thanks to the compressor cooling feature. The one con is that this fridge only comes in olive green.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire EFR372 Black Retro Minifridge

Enjoy the retro-inspired design and spacious 3.2 cubic feet of space. This fridge gets very cold and the temperature thermostat is accurate. There is a small freezer inside as well as three removable shelves.

Sold by Amazon

Frigidaire EFR840 Retro Bar Fridge with Side Bottle Opener

A glossy retro-inspired minifridge with 3.2 cubic feet of space and a bottle opener on the side. There are two shelves as well as a drawer for produce. The freezer space is large and has its own temperature setting.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Should you get a Galanz minifridge or a Frigidaire minifridge?

Both Galanz and Frigidaire have great minifridge offerings, but the one that is best for you really depends on your needs.

Galanz minifridges tend to be very flashy, and they have great temperature control that is easily adjusted as long as you know the right temperature settings. These minifridges are best for people who want something that adds some shine to their living space and keeps things very cold.

Frigidaire fridges have a reputation for being energy-efficient and long-lasting, and indeed, many of their minifridges have received the Energy Star Label. These minifridges are best for people who want something energy efficient with larger freezer space.

