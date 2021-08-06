Dishwashers

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Jaguars release Tim Tebow after signing him in May
Florida man rams deputy vehicles with car while being chased through two counties
Video
LIVE: ‘American Idol’ star Syesha Mercado discusses fight to regain custody of her 2 children
Live
Florida deputy, father of four, dies of COVID-19 complications
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation
Video
Top Stories
Muzzle sent to former vaccine official purchased from account linked to her Amex, investigation finds
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Animal trainer saved in alligator attack after bystander leaps on reptile’s back
Video
‘Pray for a miracle’: Conservative radio host Phil Valentine in ‘grave condition’ amid COVID-19 battle
Video
Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal
Video
Christian high school volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting player
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa Navy SEAL’s shooting death case settled, but Florida stand your ground questions linger
Video
Top Stories
4 months after buying SUV from Carvana, Riverview man still has no permanent tag, registration
Video
Top Stories
$12.8M stolen, millions sent to adult entertainment site in USF embezzlement case
Video
State Farm Insurance tells Valrico woman to pay $19,000 for damages to neighbor’s house
Video
Will you need to get a COVID-19 booster shot?
Video
USF accounting manager Ralph Puglisi agrees to plead guilty to embezzling nearly 13 million from USF
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Jaguars release Tim Tebow after signing him in May
Top Stories
Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans to get vaccinated if they want to attend 2021 games
Top Stories
‘I was terrified,’ woman says of night with Dodgers’ Bauer
Phillips races for inside-the-park HR, Rays rout O’s 9-2
Rays sign reliever David Robertson after winning silver medal in Tokyo
Bucs hosting joint practices with Titans ahead of second preseason game
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Bucs fans flood Raymond James Stadium for the first preseason game
Video
TIME TO VOTE: Who do you think is the Bucs player of the game?
Study: Home prices have spiked in 183 of 184 US markets
Tampa International Airport looking to fill 700 positions in upcoming hiring event
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dishwashers
Best Whirlpool dishwasher
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 School Supply Drive
Bier Fest to Bucs preseason, here are 8 great things you can do this weekend
Video
‘Bier Fest’ to return to Busch Gardens this weekend with new bites and beverages
Video
Wendy’s offering free croissant breakfast sandwiches for 2 days only
Universal Orlando to start passholder appreciation days
More Don't Miss