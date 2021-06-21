Appliances

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
‘Boy in a bundle’ cold case from 1963 solved
Video
2018 report showed major damage in Surfside condo’s concrete structure
Video
Florida-bound plane filled with marijuana seized in Louisiana
Gallery
HCSO investigates hit-and-run after body found near elementary school
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Shocked Surfside community on edge as crews search for 159 unaccounted for in building collapse wreckage
Video
Top Stories
Alabama teenager donates his hair, raises money for children with cancer
Video
Top Stories
Vacationing family finds Airbnb rental unavailable, listed by someone who didn’t own it
Video
Lightning hold impressive 11-2 record when scoring first in postseason games
Video
Montreal Canadiens fans tear-gassed after team wins to advance to Stanley Cup Final
Video
‘Cirque Electric’ wows guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa attorney Chris Ragano arrested on child pornography charges
Top Stories
Customers claim they paid thousands for tile not delivered by Pinellas Park tile shop
Video
Top Stories
Shellfish business owner blames Piney Point for recent red tide in Tampa Bay
Video
Pinellas Park car damaged during towing repaired and returned at no cost
Video
Florida unemployment: Did DEO call center cut make long delays even longer?
Video
Why are Hurricane Irma victims in Tampa Bay waiting years for help?
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Vasilevskiy shines again, Lightning blank Islanders 1-0
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup semifinal championship win at Amalie Arena
Gallery
Top Stories
Lightning win Stanley Cup semifinal, touch Prince of Wales trophy again
RECAP: Lightning beat Islanders 1-0 in Game 7, will open Stanley Cup Final at home Monday
Lightning hold impressive 11-2 record when scoring first in postseason games
Video
Montreal Canadiens fans tear-gassed after team wins to advance to Stanley Cup Final
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
‘Cirque Electric’ wows guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Video
Manatee County leaders ‘very pleased with turnout’ at vaccine clinic following deadly outbreak
Gallery
Buccaneers invite select groups of fans to training camp in July
First lady Jill Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci make vaccination push in Tampa at COVID vaccine event
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Appliances
Best mini fridge for college
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
‘Cirque Electric’ wows guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Video
Orange County Choppers restaurant, museum grand opening, boat show returns & other fun events in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Orange County Choppers Road House museum opens in Clearwater this weekend
Video
8 Tampa Bay food trucks to try this summer when it’s too hot to cook
Video
OOPS! Tide traps illegally parked car near Courtney Campbell Causeway
More Don't Miss