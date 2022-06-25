Get more wear out of your one-piece swimsuit by incorporating it into your outfit as a bodysuit. You’ll be ready for wherever vacation takes you.

These one-piece suits are fun, flattering and ready for all your summer plans

This summer’s one-piece swimsuits are here to shatter all your preconceptions about the style. The one-pieces on the shelves right now can give you full coverage or imitate a daring bikini. They’re available in go-to solids and on-trend patterns. They can be found with creative necklines, bold patterns and embellishments that include ruffles, zippers, belts and more. Whatever you’re looking for in a swimsuit this season, these one-piece styles will have you ready for lounging beachside or lapping the pool.

Summer 2022 swimsuit trends to watch for

This year’s one-piece swimsuits are anything but boring. If your poolside wardrobe needs a refresh, look for one of these style picks.

Florals may be an obvious choice for summer, but this year’s suits offer a fresh array of graphic, tropical-inspired prints, as well as classic florals that feel more vintage.

may be an obvious choice for summer, but this year’s suits offer a fresh array of graphic, tropical-inspired prints, as well as classic florals that feel more vintage. Tropical colors are a popular pick for one-piece swimsuits this year. Flamingo pink, mango, hibiscus red and lime green all make for bold, fun and unique swimwear shades. If they feel too bold, though, try these colors as contrasting trim on a black swimsuit.

are a popular pick for one-piece swimsuits this year. Flamingo pink, mango, hibiscus red and lime green all make for bold, fun and unique swimwear shades. If they feel too bold, though, try these colors as contrasting trim on a black swimsuit. Cutouts are the easiest way to make a one-piece suit more interesting. Open backs are always popular, but this year, keyholes or slits cut under the bust are particularly in-style.

are the easiest way to make a one-piece suit more interesting. Open backs are always popular, but this year, keyholes or slits cut under the bust are particularly in-style. Puckered, smocked or crinkle fabric adds visual interest to solid-color swimsuits. Some of these fabrics are even super-stretching for a more forgiving fit, so you’ll always feel like your suit fits perfectly.

adds visual interest to solid-color swimsuits. Some of these fabrics are even super-stretching for a more forgiving fit, so you’ll always feel like your suit fits perfectly. Black swimsuits never go out of style, but you can wear one that stands out by looking for one-shoulder silhouettes, ruffles, lace-up details or cutouts.

One-piece swimsuit features

Swimsuit fabric

Almost all swimsuits are made from polyester, nylon or another synthetic fabric that’s been engineered to be elastic, hydrophobic and quick-drying. Some of these fabrics offer high-tech features such as SPF protection or chlorine resistance.

If you plan to mostly wear your swimsuit in a hot tub or pool, look for a suit made from 100% polyester. Polyester is generally more durable and better at withstanding chlorine than nylon.

Swimsuit sizing

Every body is different, and sometimes it feels like every swimsuit sizing chart is different, too. While some swimsuits rely on classic letter sizing, others use number sizing. Some may offer options for different torso lengths. Still others, especially underwire or molded-cup suits, may also take cup size into account. Measure carefully and check the product reviews to see if other shoppers advise sizing up or down.

Bust support

While some swimsuit manufacturers design suits specifically to provide support for those with larger busts, it’s possible to find a one-piece suit that fits well and feels comfortable from almost all retailers. Look for underwire cups or supportive, high-apex molded cups. Halter, V-neck and high-necked swimsuit styles all tend to offer better support for a large bust. Removable, adjustable straps can also make a strapless suit more supportive.

Caring for your swimsuit

It’s tempting to just toss your suit in the washing machine, and some swimsuits can be washed on the delicate cycle, but swimsuits last longer and retain their shape better if they’re hand-washed. Pool chemicals, salt water and UV rays can all take a toll on swimsuit fibers, and spandex in particular is susceptible to breaking down when exposed to body oils. Properly washing your swimsuit will help protect your investment for years to come.

Rinse the suit in cold water as soon as possible after wearing it. If you have time, soak it for half an hour to draw out most of the chemicals and oils the suit may have absorbed. Next, wash it in cool water with a gentle or spandex-specific detergent. Even shampoo will work if needed. Swish your suit in the soapy water for a few minutes and rinse well. Don’t wring out your suit; gently squeeze it to prevent damaging the fibers.

Once your suit is clean, lay it flat to air-dry instead of hanging it up to prevent stretching it out. Keep it out of direct sunlight to protect it from UV damage.

Top one-piece swimsuits

La Blanca Off-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

Bold florals are the perfect print for summer, and this swimsuit adds even more fun with a ruffle that serves as off-the-shoulder straps. A lace-up detail adds interest to the back. The suit also offers removable cups and gentle ruching.

Carve Designs Hayes One-Piece Swimsuit

The open back of this one-piece showcases a crisscrossing strap detail. The suit offers a built-in shelf bra, removable pads and adjustable straps. It comes in three colors and prints. Tall sizes are also available.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Boat Neck Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit

This suit puts a twist on the classic black swimsuit with a cutout back and a layer of sheer ribbing. Along with tummy control, it offers underwire support and full bottom coverage. It closes at the back of the neck with a gold signature clasp.

Calvin Klein Pleated One-Piece Swimsuit

This suit features a flattering pleated front panel, a square neckline and supportive, adjustable straps. Choose from five solid color choices and four graphical color-blocking styles.

Miraclesuit Escape One-Piece Swimsuit

Featuring fixed underwire cups, high-tech slimming fabric and wide straps, this swimsuit is stylish yet supportive. Flattering draping and a notched sweetheart neckline contribute to the elegant look.

Anne Cole Twist-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

Sleek and stylish, this suit shows off retro design details, including a sweetheart neckline, ruching and a twist at the bust. Switch between a strapless suit or add the detachable, adjustable halter strap for a different look. It comes in eight colors.

Carve Designs All-Day One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re looking for a little more coverage, this sporty yet elegant suit offers rashguard-inspired styling. It features a half-zip neck for ventilation, cap sleeves and a built-in shelf bra with removable cups. It’s available in two prints embellished with flattering diamond side details.

Maxine of Hollywood V-Neck Twist Front Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit

Designed to mimic the look of a tankini, this one-piece suit features tummy control and shirred fabric while offering full leg coverage. The V-neck is accentuated with a flattering twist of fabric. It’s available in 14 summery prints and solids.

Bleu by Rod Beattie Lace-Down One-Piece Swimsuit

For a bold, resort-ready look, try this one-piece with a plunging V-neck and deep back. Both sides are accented with faux lace-up trim. It comes in three colors, all with gold laces. Adjustable straps and removable cups help you achieve the perfect fit.

