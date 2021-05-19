Skip to content
Top Stories
Here are the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers for Friday’s $515 million jackpot
Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher arrested, accused of sending graphic video to former student
Video
Manslaughter charge ‘legally appropriate’ for Dunkin’ employee who punched customer, state attorneys says
Video
Pedestrian killed attempting to cross I-275
Top Stories
Fisherman catches 2,000th species on Pass-a-Grille
Video
Top Stories
Families say they’re caught off guard about housing shortage at University of Tampa
Video
Top Stories
Arrests made as Polk deputies in unmarked vehicles target reckless drivers on I-4
Video
Tampa Bay Rays to meet Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin as visiting team
Video
Food Truck Friday: Rack City Ribz
Video
Tampa girl identified as teen hit, killed on Gandy Bridge
Video
Top Stories
Widow of veteran poisoned by Agent Orange pushes law with his name on it
Video
Top Stories
Families say they’re caught off guard about housing shortage at University of Tampa
Video
Top Stories
After nearly three months with a broken washing machine, protection plan finally provided a new one
Video
Learning from Oldsmar cyber attack, expert details how to protect critical infrastructure
Video
Widow of Lakeland police officer finally receives undelivered headstone
Video
Olympus Pools being sued by country’s largest pool supply company
Video
Top Stories
Fisherman catches 2,000th species on Pass-a-Grille
Video
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Rays to meet Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin as visiting team
Video
Top Stories
Rays trade Willy Adames to Brewers for 2 relievers, reports say
IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics go ahead even if state of emergency
Lightning host first home playoff game with fans in more than two years
Video
Panthers top Lightning 6-5, Lightning hold 2-1 series lead
Top Stories
Food Truck Friday: Rack City Ribz
Video
Pinellas Park Fun in the Sun Water Safety Event to take place Saturday
Downtown Tampa celebrates National Bike Month with ‘Bike to Work Ride and Rally’
Video
Food Truck Friday: Coco’s Latin Cuisine
Video
Swimwear
The best baby swimsuit in 2021
Don't Miss
Tampa Pride returns & other fun events in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
‘Green Print’: 3 Palm Harbor sophomore girls win big, gain new opportunities with mobile app pitch
Video
Unusually low humidity persists through weekend – here’s how that could mean trouble
Video
Rob Gronkowski surprises fan who caught football from ‘Papa Gronk’ during Super Bowl boat parade
Video
‘Hangry’ alligator chases people across Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
More Don't Miss