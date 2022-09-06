How to look stylish, but be comfortable

MoviePass has returned — the popular subscription service that lets you watch the movie you want in the theater you want is back. This means movie night is no longer limited to your couch. You can enjoy all the latest releases as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen. It also means you have to get a little more dressed up than just Crocs and a onesie. How do you look chic and stylish at the movies without sacrificing comfort? Here are a few ideas.

What is MoviePass?

MoviePass is the third-party subscription service that gives moviegoers the best bang for their buck. In fact, it gave audiences such a great deal that the company went bankrupt. Now, MoviePass is back with tiered pricing and negotiated partnerships with movie theaters. The changes are predicted to help both MoviePass and movie theaters thrive.

Three key considerations for movie attire

For many, it may be a couple of years since you’ve been in a movie theater. There are three things you want to remember when choosing a look for the occasion.

Comfort is key: Going to the movies is a casual event. You want your clothes to both look and feel comfortable.

Going to the movies is a casual event. You want your clothes to both look and feel comfortable. Style is still important: Your clothes can be comfortable without looking like you’re at a sleepover. When the lights come up, you might be ready for a drink or a bite to eat. Don’t let your clothing limit your evening’s adventures.

Your clothes can be comfortable without looking like you’re at a sleepover. When the lights come up, you might be ready for a drink or a bite to eat. Don’t let your clothing limit your evening’s adventures. It can get chilly: Even if the thermostat isn’t set in the 60s, sitting still for 120 minutes can make you feel a little chilly. You probably don’t need a winter coat, but an extra layer that can be removed (if needed) is always a good idea.

Movie night clothing that’s both stylish and comfortable

Women’s Sonoma Goods for Life Everyday V-Neck Tee

If you get this comfortable V-neck in black, it can add a chic elegance to almost any pair of pants and effortlessly create that balance of relaxed and refined.

Sold by Kohl’s

Mango Women’s Linen Jogger Trousers

Neutral linen joggers provide the comfort of sweats with the style of slacks. When paired with a stylish top and accented by smart shoes, this comfort-driven ensemble will dazzle.

Sold by Macy’s

Champion Women’s Everyday Cotton Pants

You can style sweatpants in two ways: keep all clothes in the same color palette or wear a top that pops. Either way, you’ll look sharp and feel comfortable in these versatile pants.

Sold by Amazon

Women’s Simply Vera Vera Wang Ruched Open-Front Cardigan

Even if your go-to wardrobe only includes jeans and a concert T-shirt, this sophisticated cardigan can elevate your look to give you the right splash of style and personality without sacrificing comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

Birkenstock Kumba Oiled Leather

You can’t go wrong with Birkenstock. The simple yet classic style of this popular sandal is perfect for a neutral monochrome sweatshirt and sweatpants combo. To add a little flair, accent the look with a long silver necklace and an eye-catching pendant.

Sold by Birkenstock

Men’s Izod Dockside Chambray Button-Down Shirt

Match this colorful top with light, neutral pants and casual shoes and you’ve got a look that reveals your fun-loving but chill spirit.

Sold by Kohl’s

Club Room Men’s Four-Way Stretch Pants

Not only does this four-way stretch fabric make these pants remarkably comfortable, the chic styling wears well with nearly any polo, button-down shirt or sweater in your wardrobe.

Sold by Macy’s

Hanes Men’s Jogger Sweatpants with Pockets

Take these soft neutral sweatpants and add a pair of Chucks, white socks and your favorite sports jersey to create a sporty look. A colorful sports cap can give this ensemble a sense of purpose.

Sold by Amazon

Womleys Men’s Casual Open-Front Long-Sleeve Cotton Cardigan Sweater

Add your favorite slacks and a plain white T-shirt to this open-front sweater and you’ll have a simple yet stylish look that’s perfect for a night at the movies.

Sold by Amazon

Birkenstock Honnef Low Suede Leather

These shoes have a sophisticated style that will upgrade the look of any outfit, but they feature the trademark comfort Birkenstock is known for. If you’d like to add some personality, these shoes come in three colors: black, tea and soft pink.

Sold by Birkenstock

Snuggie The Original Wearable Blanket

If all you care about is comfort, a Snuggie is your best option. This cozy fleece blanket with sleeves is oversized so you can stay warm, no matter how low the theater keeps its thermostat.

Sold by Amazon

