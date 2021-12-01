Best yellow cardigan

To keep wrinkles at bay when you travel, be sure to fold then roll cardigans before packing them in luggage. While they may sustain a few creases, they’ll have far fewer than if they were folded and stacked between clothing and other items.

Which yellow cardigan is best?

If you already have cardigans in classic neutrals like black, navy and white, it’s time to expand your horizons. Yellow cardigans add a pop of color, and believe it or not; they’re one of the most versatile options around.

Yellow cardigans coordinate easily with a broad range of colors, from purple to gray to hot pink. There are countless styles and shades available, and depending on your wardrobe, it might be wise to invest in a few yellow cardigans. If you’re looking for a casual style, CARDYDONY Women’s Long Open Front Color Block Cardigan is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a yellow cardigan

Why you should own a yellow cardigan

Yellow cardigans do more than just add a touch of brightness to outfits. They’re versatile pieces that complement more colors, styles and accessories than you think.

If you wear darker wardrobe staples, like black pants or blouses, a yellow cardigan is an easy way to lighten up your look for daytime wear.

Yellow works well with all jewelry and hardware finishes, including silver-, gold- and rose-gold tone.

Bright white cardigans might be too light for certain outfits. Instead, cardigans in subdued yellow shades often work better without being too bold.

One of the best colors to match with yellow is blue, and it’s no surprise that yellow cardigans coordinate well with jeans, particularly darker washes.

How to find flattering shades of yellow

There are several shades of yellow, and the right one can make or break an outfit. Besides choosing a cardigan that matches what you’re wearing, opt for cardigans in shades of yellow that complement your hair color.

Warmer yellow shades, which have orange undertones, are flattering on those with platinum blonde or red hair. Some of the most popular shades include marigolds, sunflowers and mustards. Pale and cooler yellows often complement dark or brown hair, such as pastel yellows and lemons.

What to look for in a quality yellow cardigan

Material

Some cardigans are made with natural materials, like cotton, wool or bamboo, whereas others are blended with synthetic materials like polyester, nylon, rayon or Spandex. More often than not, cardigans are made with blended materials. Many wool cardigans, for example, are blended with polyester to help them maintain their shape. The higher polyester content often makes these styles more affordable. Lightweight cardigans are often made with a blend of polyester and stretch materials, like Spandex, to make them fit better and maintain their shape.

Designs

Solid yellow cardigans remain popular, and there is a wealth of styles that feature designs. Some cardigans use yellow as a base color and overlay prints like polka dots, florals, animal prints or stripes. Others feature color blocking with yellow as the dominant color. Contemporary yellow cardigans also feature ombre or tie-dye designs.

Hemline

According to some wearers, how long a cardigan is may impact their decision to buy it. For the most part, cardigan hemlines can be broken down into three categories.

Shorter cardigans include cropped and waist-length styles.

Mid-length cardigans fall anywhere between the hip and mid-thigh.

Longer cardigans often referred to as dusters, fall just above the knee or touch the floor.

Closure style

Although the definition of a cardigan is an open-front sweater, many styles have closures. Buttons are the most common closure style. They may run the entire length of the sweater or consist of a single button at the bust. Tie closures are often located below the bust or at the waist. A few modern cardigans have chunky hardware closures, such as buckles or unique snapping mechanisms.

How much you can expect to spend on yellow cardigans

Basic yellow cardigans start at $25, which include lightweight styles made with synthetic materials. Mid-range styles made by well-known clothing brands run $40-$80. High-end yellow cardigans made with premium materials like wool cost $100-$400.

Yellow cardigan FAQ

Do all cardigans have long sleeves?

A. Although cardigans traditionally have long sleeves, there are many styles with three-quarter sleeves. A few types have short sleeves or sleeves that stop at the elbow, but they’re somewhat less popular and harder to find. There are a few dress cardigans with cap sleeves, as well.

Which season is best for wearing yellow cardigans?

A. Yellow cardigans are often considered ideal for summer or spring, but they can be worn year-round when they’re paired with the right outfits. Certain shades of yellow are preferred for some seasons over others, but that’s not to say you can’t style them during other seasons.

What’s the best yellow cardigan to buy?

Top yellow cardigan

CARDYDONY Women’s Long Open Front Color Block Cardigan

What you need to know: This flowy color block duster cardigan features sunshine yellow, which coordinates well with denim.

What you’ll love: The duster is made with viscose and nylon, making it lightweight and breathable. It has a relaxed fit that leaves plenty of room for base layers, like tank tops and tees. The ribbed cuffs and hemline give the style a polished look.

What you should consider: The material isn’t as soft as expected, and some say it doesn’t run true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yellow cardigan for the money

Nina Leonard Women’s Scallop Trim Bolero Cardigan

What you need to know: The chic bolero, available in light yellow, has scalloped trim and can be dressed up or down.

What you’ll love: As a cropped cardigan, it’s easy to match this bolero to most sleeveless tops and dresses, including wear-to-work styles. It’s made with a midweight rayon and nylon blend that is machine washable. It’s comfortable and soft against the skin.

What you should consider: Some wearers said the bolero runs small and that sizing up is necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Charter Club Button Cardigan

What you need to know: This classic button-down cardigan, which comes in primrose yellow, is a popular addition to capsule wardrobes.

What you’ll love: The shiny buttons are an elegant detail, but they don’t overpower the style. The high, lay-flat collar accommodates longer necklaces and dress shirts. It holds up well to repeated wash and wears, including in the washing machine.

What you should consider: The cardigan gets over-stretched easily, so it doesn’t always offer an ideal fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.