Christmas sweaters first came to be in the 1950s, but they were never intended to be ugly. It wasn’t until the early 2000s when a Canadian group of friends created the first-ever ugly Christmas sweater party.

Which funny ugly Christmas sweaters are best?

Christmas sweaters have been around for decades, but it wasn’t until recently that people started taking them less seriously and using them for a bit of holiday fun. From office parties to family gatherings and Christmas parties with friends, funny ugly Christmas sweaters are the perfect way to add some holiday cheer. These sweaters often feature images of Santa, elves, snowmen and other Christmas characters in funny situations alongside holiday puns.

The best funny ugly Christmas sweater sure to work for any holiday party is the Idgreatim Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt. This lightweight sweater features a Christmas cat who’s the life of the party. He’s spinning a pizza instead of a record and holding a beer in front of a slew of holiday presents beneath a decorated Christmas tree.

What to know before you buy a funny ugly Christmas sweater

Funny ugly Christmas themes

The best part about funny ugly Christmas sweaters is that they can adopt any number of themes, and as long as they have some Christmas decor, they’ll still be holiday related. You can find random designs of cats, dinosaurs and squirrels that are wearing Santa hats in a Christmas-themed background.

The most popular varieties find Santa in compromising situations like being stuck in a chimney or delivering presents without his famous red suit. Another version involves taking genuine vintage Christmas sweaters that were never meant to be considered ugly but have now taken on a second life as an ugly Christmas sweater.

Sweater materials

Sure, you’re trying to be funny. But the joke would be on you if you end up with an ugly Christmas sweater that doesn’t keep you warm. Some sweaters use 100% acrylic, which makes them lightweight and less expensive. Polyester is similar but provides a bit more durability so you may be able to wear the same sweater year after year.

Some ugly Christmas sweatshirts, which are lightweight versions of a sweater, are made with polyester and nylon to add a bit of stretchiness. These are best for warmer climates where you want to stay cool.

Ugly Christmas sweater clothing types

There are quite a few variations of the funny ugly Christmas sweater to choose from. In fact, some ugly Christmas sweaters have been turned into dresses, scarves, socks and vests. The most impressive version is the ugly Christmas sweater dress. Think of it as a slim, longer version of a sweater with similar funny themes. You can also find scarves made of sweater material that even include attached Christmas lights. Socks are another popular variation on the ugly Christmas sweater.

What to look for in a quality funny ugly Christmas sweater

Naughty designs

Naughty Christmas sweaters have become very popular since the ugly sweater trend started. Some examples include Santa in the nude or quotes that involve sexual innuendo. Other sweaters play on the popular “Santa Baby” song and show the jolly old man as a playboy type. There are even some sweaters that look as if you yourself aren’t wearing a sweater at all. These unique tops use an all-over graphic print that shows an actual human’s shirtless upper body. They add to the humor by including Christmas-themed tattoos, ornaments hanging from the chest and Christmas lights around the neck.

Pop culture designs

Another popular theme for quality funny ugly Christmas sweaters is pop culture movies, TV and public figures. These varieties will usually include quotes and images with holiday themes. “The Office” is a common feature on Christmas sweaters because the show has had many Christmas episodes over the years. You can find other themes such as Christmas Baby Yoda from “Star Wars,” Will Ferrell quotes from the hit holiday movie “Elf” and even sweaters from the cartoon “Rick and Morty.”

Sweater accessories

Funny ugly Christmas sweaters are getting more intricate as the years go on. Some designers are adding accessories to their garments to make them even more outrageous. Christmas lights have become the most common accessory. These high-quality sweaters weave micro lights throughout the exterior and include an attached battery pack. They often run with a couple AA batteries, which make them easy to replace. Other sweaters attach fluff ball material to Christmas tree designs as makeshift ornaments. Rudolph’s red nose and a snowman’s carrot nose are also popular accessories that are stitched to the outside of sweaters.

How much you can expect to spend on a funny ugly Christmas sweater

Funny ugly Christmas sweaters cost between $22-$50.

Funny ugly Christmas sweater FAQ

How do I wash a funny ugly Christmas sweater?

A. Polyester and acrylic sweaters can be washed in warm water and dried on a low setting. These materials are fairly durable, allowing you to wash them as normal. If your sweater has accessories like external fluff balls or material, they should only be hand-washed. It should also be noted that any lights and battery packs should be removed before washing.

What day is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day?

A. Believe it or not, Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is a national holiday. Every third Friday of December, people around the country celebrate this funny holiday by busting out the ugliest, funniest Christmas sweater they can find.

What are the best funny ugly Christmas sweaters to buy?

Top funny ugly Christmas sweater

Idgreatim Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

What you need to know: These hilarious takes on the ugly Christmas sweater come in a wide variety of styles with funny graphics of Christmas and pop culture themes.

What you’ll love: The funniest sweatshirt features an adorable cat DJ wearing a set of headphones and holding a pint of beer in the air. Instead of spinning a record, he’s spinning a pizza next to a Christmas tree and a pile of presents.

What you should consider: This sweatshirt is lighter than a traditional woven sweater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top funny ugly Christmas sweater for the money

Tipsy Elves Baby Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: Celebrate the original story of Christmas in a humorous way with this funny ugly holiday sweater featuring baby Jesus in a baby carrier.

What you’ll love: This 100% acrylic sweater comes in lime green with blue wrist and collar bands. To add to the hilarity, baby Jesus is actually adult Jesus with a full head of hair and beard.

What you should consider: The green color may not appear like a traditional shade of Christmas green.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tipsy Elves Naughty Santa Ugly Christmas sweater

What you need to know: This funny ugly Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves shows a naughty version of Santa as he ice skates in his birthday suit.

What you’ll love: This sweater is a sky blue color with red and white candy cane collars. Santa is featured in the nude wearing only a Santa hat. Don’t worry; part of the humor is that his naughty bits are blurred out.

What you should consider: This garment is a little pricey for a novelty Christmas sweater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

