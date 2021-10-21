Best fall shirts for men

Technically, fall began on September 22. However, stores were putting out their fall merchandise towards the end of July.

Which fall shirt for men is best?

More so than any other time of year, the fall season has its own unique style. There’s something about the cool, crisp air and color-changing leaves that make us want to match the same palette in our wardrobes. Luckily, there are a plethora of men’s fall shirts to choose from. From flannels to henleys and everything in between, there’s a fall shirt design out there for every man.

The best fall shirt for men is the Hanes Beefy Long Sleeve Henley, which is comfortable, warm and quite stylish. It includes three sewn-in button closures at the neck and is available in both solid and blocked colorways.

What to know before you buy a fall shirt for men

Henleys

Henleys are among the most popular fall shirts for men. They take a standard long sleeve shirt and add an extra bit of style by way of a series of buttons at the neck. Think of henleys like a more casual version of a button down shirt. The buttons also invoke the style of flannels, which of course are synonymous with fall fashion, but without the formality of wearing a collar. Henleys were first designed for British rowers whose collars would wear down over time and eventually fall off. Seeing as this was far more comfortable for this strenuous sport, they kept them that way and began wearing these collarless shirts by themselves. Years later, Ralph Lauren would help popularize the Henley we know today.

Waffle shirts

There are a handful of fall-style shirts that are based around a specific type of weave. Waffle shirts are a great example of this, as they require a certain three dimensional weave to produce their unique look. Waffle shirts offer a raised fabric made up of small squares that resemble a breakfast waffle. They’re also known as thermal shirts because many people wear them underneath their coats or jackets to provide an added layer of warmth. Waffle shirts are among the most versatile fall shirts available.

Flannels

Everyone knows the value of flannel shirts, both in style and comfort. Flannel actually refers to the type of fabric used, while plaid is the criss-cross weave patterns we are most familiar with. Nowadays, these terms are nearly interchangeable. However, plaid and flannel are not the same but are often seen together. Flannels normally use wool fabric because it’s ultra soft and great at holding in the heat from your body. Like henleys, flannels were also created in England to combat the cold, damp climate.

What to look for in a quality fall shirt for men

Button closures

Nothing says high quality fall shirts like a set of well placed buttons. If you want to add style and comfort to your fall outfit, look for a flannel or henley with sewn in buttons. You may be asking how buttons can add to the comfort level of a shirt. Fall weather can be temperamental, and with the sun moving in and out of the clouds and temperatures dropping at night, you may need to adjust your wardrobe throughout the day. Button closures give you the chance to open or close your shirt at any given moment. Be sure to look for shirts with sewn in buttons rather than snap buttons.

Color and style varieties

If you’re shopping for fall shirts from one of the high quality companies like Hanes, Wrangler, Carhartt or Colombia, you’ll notice each piece will come in a wide variety of colors and styles. These shirts usually have a series of solid colors like beige, gray, green, navy blue and black. They will also utilize color blocking, which can mean a baseball style shirt with a solid base color and different colored sleeves or more unique colorways where the base color is split down the center of the body. Flannel shirts will have the most leeway when it comes to color varieties. Flannels usually utilize the plaid weave, which means several colors will be woven together.

Sherpa-lined

Sherpa lining has become more and more popular, as people look towards shirt jackets to replace fall coats. Shirt jackets look like flannel shirts on the outside but will include a sherpa lining on the interior to keep you warm. Sherpa is a super fluffy fabric that looks like sheep’s wool but is usually made with cotton or polyester. Both materials are great at trapping in heat, making them ideal for the inner lining of a lightweight jacket.

How much you can expect to spend on fall shirts for men

Fall shirts for men cost between $10-$70.

Fall shirts for men FAQ

Are chambray shirts good for fall weather?

A. Fall fashion is all about layering. While chambray shirts may be lightweight by themselves, when layered under a wool sweater or flannel jacket, they make a comfortable and stylish addition to your fall look.

Will flannel shirts shrink in the washer?

A. Flannel shirts are often made with wool or cotton. High heat can cause both fabrics to shrink, which means washing them on any normal setting is not a good idea. Instead, try washing them in cool water then air drying them.

What’s the best fall shirt for men to buy?

Top fall shirt for men

Hanes Long Sleeve Henley

What you need to know: This incredibly popular men’s fall shirt comes from Hanes and features the classic Henley style long sleeve.

What you’ll love: With three button closures at the top along with a large series of classic fall colors, it’s an ideal shirt for autumn style. This is a tag-less Henley made with Hanes beefy fabric for added warmth.

What you should consider: This shirt does not come in slim or tall varieties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall shirt for men for the money

Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Waffle Shirt

What you need to know: This super comfortable shirt uses a waffle design for added heat retention and styling.

What you’ll love: Amazon Essentials uses 100% cotton for their long sleeve waffle tee and elasticized cuffs for added comfort. It also features a crew neckline and straight hem. This shirt fits true to size.

What you should consider: The colors are limited to green, gray, blue and black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Authentics Shirt Jacket

What you need to know: For fall days that require extra warm clothes, look to the Wrangler Authentics flannel shirt jacket.

What you’ll love: This jacket is sherpa lined using soft cotton and polyester blend. The exterior comes in a wide variety of flannel colors and designs to match any outfit. It also includes button closures and a relaxed fit.

What you should consider: This jacket does not have waterproof or water resistant properties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.