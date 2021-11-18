Best women’s bomber jacket

Which women’s bomber jacket is best?

Bomber jackets are a fashionable, functional look for all genders to rock. These historical and durable shells are characterized by hip-length warmth, fitted cuffs and waist, as well as a zipper closure. They’re highly functional with a lot of pockets and a wind-breaking outer shell. They come in all sorts of materials, colors and patterns. Not only are they great for casual wear, but you can easily dress up one with the right outfit and accessories.

The most classic and versatile one is the Women’s Levi Newport Classic Bomber.

What to know before you buy a women’s bomber jacket

Size

Because of their elastic waistbands, bomber jackets are pretty forgiving in size. However, it’s still best to make sure your jacket fits you well, so it’s not too baggy that it gets in your way but not so tight that it’s restrictive. A good bomber jacket maintains the fit and shape of the jacket without being suffocating. Check the size guide when buying a bomber jacket online.

Style

While all bomber jackets tend to be about the same length, some are a more classic or modern look. Consider some of your favorite pieces that you might want to pair with it to help you determine the right bomber jacket for you.

Weather

Bomber jackets originally were designed to protect the wearer from even the coldest temperatures, but modern ones can often run a bit thinner and are less suited for frozen weather. This is why it’s important to consider how thick and wind-resistant your new jacket needs to be. If it’s particularly cold where you are, consider one with a fleece interior lining. Not all bomber jackets are completely waterproof, but many are water-resistant. Always check the label before buying a jacket you might want to wear in the rain. Rarer bomber jackets have hoods to assist with this.

What to look for in a quality women’s bomber jacket

Color

While bomber jackets used to only come in neutrals, they’re now available in almost every color imaginable. Go with classic black or brown leather, or something more suited for spring, such as pastel pink or blue. What shade is best for you depends on your style and what you plan to pair it with. If you want the jacket to go with anything, choose a versatile neutral. There also are many muted shades of green, such as army green or sage, if you want to harken back to the origin of the look.

Material

Bomber jackets typically are leather, polyester, cotton, nylon, suede or faux fur. They can have a smooth or quilted pattern. Quilted jackets usually are thicker and warmer than polyester and nylon, but leather is the warmest and best blocks the wind. Additionally, it will likely last the longest of all of the fabric options. Suede is a nice look but can be a little difficult to maintain.

Padding and pockets

Some bomber jackets have extra shoulder padding for protection or aesthetics. This feature is great if you’re looking for a bit of extra warmth or just love the nostalgic look of shoulder pads. Most bomber jackets have at least two side pockets, if not an extra one on the arm; more modern-style ones may have breast pockets as well. In addition to these extras, you can find bomber jackets that have a hood.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s bomber jacket

Most women’s bomber jackets cost $35-$75 depending on the brand and quality of the material.

Women’s bomber jacket FAQ

What should you wear with a bomber jacket?

A. The beauty of the bomber jacket is that it goes well with pretty much everything. Simple T-shirts and jeans are a classic look, but you can even throw a bomber over a dress or skirt and pair it with heels for a night out. Neutral-colored jackets are the easiest to match to your wardrobe.

Are women’s bomber jackets suitable for winter weather?

A. It depends on the quality and the fabric. Thicker jackets with warm lining will likely be warm enough in dry winter weather, but most bomber jackets will not protect you from snow or sleet. They’re often big enough to layer under, however, so if it’s not warm enough on its own, you can still make it work.

What’s the best women’s bomber jacket to buy?

Top women’s bomber jacket

Women’s Levi Newport Classic Bomber

What you need to know: This stylish polyester bomber jacket is sleek and has a classic look.

What you’ll love: It’s available in six colors and a wide range of sizes. It has two front zipper pockets and one on the arm. It’s machine washable and slim fitting. It’s true to size and comfortable.

What you should consider: You should size up if you plan to layer underneath it for warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top women’s bomber jacket for the money

Zeagoo Women’s Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: This is a casual, lightweight bomber jacket for soft and comfortable wear.

What you’ll love: It’s available in five sizes as well as several colors and finishes. It has contrasting cuffs and three zipper pockets. It’s affordable and easy to pair with the rest of your wardrobe.

What you should consider: It runs small, so read the size chart and size up if necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Dickies Quilted Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: A warm and water-repellent bomber jacket, it is designed for colder weather.

What you’ll love: This jacket has two open exterior pockets and jersey lining. It’s available in black, pink and green. It’s polyester and machine washable. The fit is true to size but easy to layer under.

What you should consider: Some of the color options are different in person than they are on the website.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

