Best red leather jacket

Which red leather jacket is best?

A leather jacket is one a classic piece that can make an outfit go from plain to edgy and fashionable. The leather jacket has been in style for many years and doesn’t seem to be leaving anytime soon. It’s common to think of black leather jackets, but red is a color that can take your outfit up a few notches. A classic leather jacket in a daring red is a choice that sets you apart from the crowd, being bold and effortlessly cool at the same time. If you’re looking for a daring, high-quality leather jacket, the Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat is your best pick.

What to know before you buy a red leather jacket

Type of leather

The different types of leather are based on their quality and often impact the final look of the jacket. They are loosely categorized into full-grain, top-grain, corrected-grain leather and even vegan or faux leather.

Full-grain leather is the most expensive, as it has the most luxurious feel to it and is also the most durable. Corrected-grain leather is often sanded or embossed and is usually gotten at the most budget-friendly price point. Vegan leathers, on the other hand, are cruelty-free, synthetic and more affordable than real leather, although they may not last as long.

Jacket style

There are so many different styles of jackets to choose from ranging from plain and simple to complicated lengths and cuts. The most common styles of jackets are the classic motorcycle jacket (also known as the rider or biker jacket), shearling jacket, cafe racer jacket, aviator jacket, bomber jacket and many more.

The different styles are based on the cut and are designed for different levels of comfort and of course, fashion.

Personal style

There are almost as many styles of leather jackets as there are personalities. Because of this, you shouldn’t just buy any leather jacket you see. Consider your personal style, and the things you like to wear on a daily basis. If you’re buying a red leather jacket for a particular outfit, consider the rest of the pieces and accessories you’ll be wearing the jacket with.

One thing to look out for is hardware, such as buckles, zippers and studs. You can select hardware that matches the jacket or in gold, black or silver that will pair well with any accessories you might be wearing. Also, consider the lining and stitching of the jacket. It’s best to pick something that you like and don’t mind wearing more than once. That way, you get the best use out of your leather jacket.

What to look for in a quality red leather jacket

Details

Though the leather part of the jacket is the focal point, an important part of a high-quality jacket is the details, such as hardware and lining. Hardware refers to all the parts of the jacket that are made with metal or similar materials. These are often zippers, studs, clasps and chain pulls. Lining refers to the fabric inside of your jacket. Oftentimes, you’ll find the lining of a jacket to be black or the same color as the leather. Some people do not like brightly colored lining, while others don’t mind. The details make a jacket more interesting by elevating its style.

Durability

A high-quality leather jacket is made to last. Depending on the type of leather you choose, your jacket can withstand a lot of handling and still look good years after. Asides from the material being long-lasting, the details on the jacket should also be high quality. The stitching, lining and hardware of the jacket impact its overall quality and durability. The leather should also have a sturdy yet smooth feel to it.

Fit

Aside from the jacket type and detail, cut and fit are what make a jacket truly look spectacular. Even a well-made, high-quality jacket won’t look good on you if it’s not the right size.

When searching for the perfect fit, ensure that the width of the sleeves do not hold you too tightly or loosely. This way, you can move your arms naturally without restriction or you jacket looking too baggy. Also, check out the armholes and make sure that it is high, as low armholes can make the jacket move too much and look unflattering.

How much you can expect to spend on a red leather jacket

Depending on the quality, a leather jacket usually goes from about $30-$200. There are jackets that are in a higher range that go from $200 to thousands of dollars.

Red leather jacket FAQ

How do you take care of a leather jacket?

A. Air your jacket out after each wear and periodically treat it with a leather conditioner.

How long does a leather jacket last?

A. Depending on the type of leather, a leather jacket can last from five to seven years, or even more, if it is well cared for.

What’s the best red leather jacket to buy?

Top red leather jacket

Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat

What you need to know: A simple, luxurious real leather jacket with sophisticated gold-tone hardware is a great addition to your wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This lambskin leather jacket has a stand collar and straight fit that will accentuate the length of the body. The red color isn’t too bright and pairs nicely with the soft, gold-toned hardware. The simplicity of this style makes it easy to pair with any outfit.

What you should consider: This jacket may be thinner than it looks.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top red leather jacket for the money

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

What you need to know: This is an edgy faux leather jacket with stylish hardware that can be dressed up or down.

What you’ll love: Made with polyester, the outer shell of this faux jacket is also water-resistant, making it easy to care for. With multiple zips, snap-down lapels and a stylish belt, this jacket is as edgy as it gets. Additionally, it can be machine washed, unlike many other jackets.

What you should consider: The hardware of this jacket is shiny, and some users noted that this can make it look cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s Excelled Leather Jacket

What you need to know: This simple, long-sleeved, real leather jacket has lines that run cleanly with a button front.

What you’ll love: With a leather shell and polyester lining, this simple button-down clean leather is very comfortable. The professional leather is lightweight and has a buttery, smooth texture that makes this simple jacket feel so luxe.

What you should consider: Many users find the sleeves to be too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

