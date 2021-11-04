The quilted jacket was originally designed to be functional and warm. They used to be stuffed with goose down but are now made with vegan materials.

Which quilted jackets are best?

Quilted jackets, although not new to fashion, perfectly meet the more recent demand for comfortable outerwear. Although more structured jackets in luxe materials never go out of style, nothing says warm and cozy like quilting. Originally used as lining for the interior of coats or as a middle layer between shirts and coats, quilting is now very fashionable in its own right. Its distinctive stitching isn’t just fashionable — it keeps the batting inside evenly distributed to ensure the wearer stays consistently warm throughout the life of the jacket. The best quilted jacket is the Levi’s Women’s Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket.

What to know before you buy a quilted jacket

Workwear as fashion

Quilted jackets have become very popular because they’re cozy and comfortable, and they’ve been around for a while in various forms. Right now, a popular version is workwear turned fashion. The big upside to wearing workwear in everyday life is that you know it’s good quality and made to last. You might not need it for manual labor, but you know it can hold up well. You can also find quilted jackets that are designed after regular jackets but with that distinctive quilted look.

Warmth

A lot of quilted jackets are actually meant to be worn as an in-between layer. However, because of recent trends, they’ve become very popular as outerwear. Depending on the level of insulation, they can be quite warm, but in general they’re meant to provide moderate warmth. It’s best to use additional layers if you expect to be very cold.

Versatility

Depending on the style you want, a quilted jacket can be very versatile. Any jacket design can be made as a quilted version and can be worn with any of the same outfits. Quilted jackets are seen as fairly casual, but depending on the cut, color and how you style it, it can be worn in a variety of settings and be very chic.

What to look for in a quality quilted jacket

Waterproof

For a jacket to stay cozy and comfortable, it’s important that it keeps you dry. Some quilted jackets are waterproofed, so if you get caught in a spot of rain, you can still be fine underneath. Just keep in mind that even a waterproof jacket won’t keep you perfectly dry if you’re stuck in a downpour for an extended period of time. Always carry an umbrella, just in case.

Brand

If you’re looking at workwear specifically, it’s best to go with a brand known for workwear. That’s the best way to guarantee both the style and the quality of the garment. For something more on-trend, check out brands that model quilted jackets off more contemporary styles.

Style

Many quilted jackets are modeled after workwear jackets, while others look more like house coats. There are also quilted bomber styles that look great over a pair of jeans and some boots. Depending on the overall design and shape of the jacket, it can either fit easily into your wardrobe or become a statement piece on its own. Consider whether you want something close-fitting, or something loose that allows you more room to move around. Any jacket you get should allow you full use of your arms and not feel too tight over thinner layers like flannel.

How much you can expect to spend on a quilted jacket

A good quilted jacket can cost from $45-$100.

Quilted jacket FAQ

Is a quilted jacket the same as a puffer jacket?

A. A puffer is definitely in the same category as a quilted jacket. However, a puffer jacket is more puffy. When looking up quilted jackets, it’s best to be specific if you want the thinner feel of one of those over the fuller feel of a puffer.

How do I wash a quilted jacket?

A. Most quilted jackets can be washed in a washing machine — just be sure to wash it on a gentle cycle in warm or cold water. You can put it in the dryer, but again, on very low heat. Remove it while it’s still damp and hang it up to finish drying. Washing it this way will ensure your quilted jacket has a long life with minimal issues.

What’s the best quilted jacket to buy?

Top quilted jacket

Levi’s Women’s Diamond Quilted Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: Designed in a classic bomber style, this jacket from Levi’s is stylish and warm.

What you’ll love: Levi’s quilted bomber jacket is warm but thin and lightweight. It’s easy to pack into a bag as a backup or if you get too warm. It’s easy to style in a variety of ways and can be worn year-round.

What you should consider: It goes up to size 4X, but the larger sizes are currently sold out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top quilted jacket for the money

Dickies Men’s Water-Resistant Diamond Quilted Nylon Jacket

What you need to know: This water-resistant quilted jacket from Dickie’s is both functional and cool.

What you’ll love: With cozy lining and snug cuffs and collar to keep out the chill, this Dickie’s jacket helps you stay warm without adding too much bulk. It’s machine-washable and lined in the softest grey jersey.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Carhartt Men’s Gilliam Jacket

What you need to know: This durable, water-repellent jacket from Carhartt will last you many seasons.

What you’ll love: A longtime staple brand when it comes to workwear, Carhartt doesn’t mess around. That’s how you can trust that this jacket is made well and will keep you warm and dry. It also comes in big and tall sizes.

What you should consider: Some report that the sizing runs large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.