When you wear a jean jacket hoodie in cooler weather, you’ll stay warm while looking stylish and cool.

Which jean jacket hoodie is best?

Jean jacket hoodies combine the best of both worlds. They offer the classic style of denim with the comfort and versatility of hoodies. It’s the perfect lightweight jacket for early fall and warm rainy days, and it’s easy to layer on colder mornings. Whether you’re wearing it for function or style, a hooded jean jacket will keep you cozy and looking great all season long.

The best jean jacket hoodie is the Levi’s Men Hooded Trucker Jacket. It’s an excellent unisex fit that comes in multiple color combinations.

What to know before you buy a jean jacket hoodie

Your size

Because of the thick material, denim jackets tend to be form-fitting. It’s important to know what size will fit you best, especially when buying online. If you want to layer it in the colder months or enjoy a roomier feel for an oversized look, be sure to go up one or two sizes. If you like a tighter style, don’t go any lower than your current size. While the dense material gets softer as you wear it, a too-tight jacket will result in restricted movement.

The style

Most denim jackets are a standard length that ends at the hip, but some oversized styles will fall down to your thighs. Some end at the ribs for a chic, short and form-fitting look. The right length of jacket for you will depend on where you want to wear it and what you want to pair it with.

If you’re wearing it for work, you’ll likely want a standard fit that will keep you warm, but won’t get in your way. You should also consider if you want a distressed denim jacket. A distressed look adds aesthetic appeal to a classic piece.

The climate

If you live where it gets much colder later in the year, you may want a jean jacket hoodie that’s lined with fleece and has warm cloth sleeves. It may also be best to choose one that doesn’t have any distressed holes so you can retain your body heat better. It’s also a smart idea to get a jean jacket hoodie combo that’s big enough to layer under.

Wearing a sweater or sweatshirt underneath your jacket can do wonders for maintaining your body temperature in the colder months.

What to look for in a quality jean jacket hoodie

Closures

Most jean jackets with hoods have standard buttons down the front, but some have additional zippers for the hoodie part of the outfit. These buttons are usually colored silver, black or brass. Consider if the simple buttons will be adequate, or if you require the extra layer of closure to be warm and comfortable. The jean jacket you choose should also have hoodie strings so you can tighten it around your head on windier days.

Color

Denim jackets come in a variety of colors and shades. Blue jean jackets with hoodies are typically light wash or dark wash, and the hood is usually a neutral color such as gray. There are also several all-black jean jackets with hoodies available. There are a number of color combinations for fleece sleeves and hoods, but the most common is light-wash denim with gray material. The right color for you depends on your preference and what other pieces you plan to pair it with.

Pockets

When it comes to quality jackets, pockets are never to be overlooked. Most jean jackets with hoods have standard side pockets and small breast pockets. The functionality of these, however, varies from piece to piece. Some have deeper side pockets than others, while some have breast pockets that are difficult to open and use. You can even find hooded jean jackets with inside pockets for extra storage. If you regularly use your jacket pockets for keeping your hands warm or storing important items, make sure the jean jacket you choose has adequate room.

How much you can expect to spend on a jean jacket hoodie

Quality jean jacket hoodies typically cost between $50-$100, depending on the brand and size range. Designer brand jackets may cost up to $150.

Jean jacket hoodie FAQ

Can you remove the hood on jean jacket hoodies?

A. It depends on the jacket, but most hoods are built-in and can’t be removed. If you only want the hood part of the time, it may be best to just get both a denim jacket and a hooded sweatshirt and layer them.

Are jean jacket hoodies warm enough for winter?

A. It depends on where you live. If the temperature doesn’t drop too much in the winter months, you should be fine. You may also be able to get away with layering it for warmth if you live in a slightly colder area.

What are the best jean jacket hoodies to buy?

Top jean jacket hoodie

Levi’s Men Hooded Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: A classic denim jacket with fleece sleeves and hood that’s available in four color combinations.

What you’ll love: This hip-length jacket features button closures and an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. It’s lightweight and fits well for all genders. It’s durable and true to size the majority of the time.

What you should consider: You may need to order a size up for a completely comfortable fit. The length of the arms is slightly inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jean jacket hoodie for the money

LifeShe Women’s Detachable Hoodie Jacket

What you need to know: A stylish denim jacket with attractive features, such as a turn-down collar and detachable hood.

What you’ll love: This comfy jacket is versatile and made of high-quality materials. It has button closures and extra-long sleeves. It’s available in light wash and dark wash. It’s easy to wash, affordable and true to size.

What you should consider: The pockets are smaller than average and the buttons are loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sun + Stone Men’s Reeves Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: A lightweight combination jacket with outer button closures and an inner zipper for the hoodie.

What you’ll love: This jacket is warm, comfortable and available up to 2X. The drawstrings keep the hoodie snug around your head, which makes it perfect for windier days. There are four pockets for storage.

What you should consider: This jacket runs small and some customers experienced a strange and disproportionate fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

