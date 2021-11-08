Best fringe jacket

Fringe jackets are finding their way into closets everywhere. Know what to look for when narrowing your choices to find the fringe that’s right for you.

Which fringe jackets are best?

The cooler weather doesn’t have to mean you have to wear unstylish clothes. Although winter weather usually lends itself to bundling up and layering, it’s possible to look chic while doing it. One way to add a bit of pizazz to your wardrobe is to put on a fringe jacket. Both timeless and trendy, this is a look that will keep you warm while turning heads.

For a fun fringe jacket that you’ll reach for over and over again, check out the Sebby Collection Women’s Faux-Leather Fringe Jacket.

What to know before you buy a fringe jacket

Wearability

While some fringe jackets have small bits of fringe, others have quite a lot. The most common place to find fringe is on the sleeves, although it can show up on the chest and pockets as well. Fringe jackets are inspired by western wear, so they tend to be a bit more casual, but that doesn’t mean they can’t join you for a night on the town. It’s best to assess how often you plan to wear it; determine if it’s going to be an everyday jacket or just for special occasions, and narrow down your choices from there.

Color

The color of the jacket might play a big role in how often you wear it. A neutral color like black or brown will likely match most things in your closet, so you’ll get more use out of it. If you plan to use the jacket as more of a statement piece, a red or white jacket could be a fun addition to your winter wear. Just keep in mind that a lighter color will be more difficult to clean.

Care instructions

It’s not uncommon for fringe jackets to be made from leather or suede. These fabrics can be challenging to care for and need special attention when cleaning. If something gets spilled on the jacket or it gets dirty, it may need to be cleaned professionally. You want your new fringe to last, so don’t ruin it by putting soap or harsh chemicals on the fabric.

Make sure that the jacket is waterproof or water-resistant. If it isn’t, you can usually buy a treatment for the clothing item. If the jacket can be laundered, carefully follow the instructions on the label so it doesn’t shrink or become misshapen.

What to look for in a quality fringe jacket

Quality

Take an inventory of all the hardware on the jacket. Be sure the zippers and snaps work, and if it comes with extra buttons or a detachable hood, store those accessories in a safe place so you can find them when you need them.

Carefully look over the fringe so you’re aware of how delicate or sturdy it is. Sometimes pets like to use fringe as toys, so be extra cautious with cats and dogs.

If you’re unable to check the product before you buy it, get familiar with the return policy so you can exchange it if need be.

Length

Jackets come in all different lengths, from trench coats to cropped looks. The length you choose should complement what you’re most comfortable wearing. Choose a hemline that’s appropriate for your height and is versatile with your wardrobe.

Warmth

If you live in a warmer climate, a jacket that’s more for fashion than function might be your best bet. Selecting something unlined could be more comfortable.

If you’re planning to wear your fringe jacket quite a bit and you want it to keep you warm, choosing a style with insulation and a hood will work better for everyday use.

How much you can expect to spend on a fringe jacket

Depending on the fabric, the price range of fringed jackets can vary. On average, you can expect to spend around $31-$179.

Fringe jackets FAQ

Will my fringe jacket go out of style next season?

A. Just like any other clothing item, trends in jackets shift from season to season. The good thing about a fringe jacket is that it’s a classic look that shows up on the runways time and time again. Although a fringe jean jacket or a color specific to this fall’s color palette might not be as popular in years to come, it’s likely that a fringe jacket will last for several seasons and beyond.

Can I wear my fringe jacket to the office or to conservative events?

A. Although a fringe jacket seems edgy, it’s typically an acceptable piece of outerwear for most events. A suede fringe jacket or a fringe leather jacket are great choices if you’re looking for something that provides a bit more versatility. If you want to err on the side of caution, a jacket that has bits and pieces of fringe versus a whole sleeve could be a reasonable compromise.

What are the best fringe jackets to buy?

Top fringe jacket

Sebby Collection Women’s Faux-Leather Fringe Jacket

What you need to know: This black jacket is lightweight, zips up the front and hits just below the waist.

What you’ll love: It can be tossed in the wash and has two deep pockets to keep your hands warm.

What you should consider: There’s fringe on the chest, sleeves and at the bottom of the jacket. If you’re looking for subtle fringe accents, this may be too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top fringe jacket for the money

SCOFEEL Women’s Crop Denim Button-Down Jacket with Fringe

What you need to know: This jacket is a polyester/cotton blend and designed to fit both cropped and oversized.

What you’ll love: The white color disguises that it’s made from denim, giving it a bit more of a chance to be worn beyond casual environments.

What you should consider: Because it’s a light color, it will get dirty quickly. It also may clash with darker fall items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DKNY Fringe-Detail Moto Jacket

What you need to know: With a cropped cut and asymmetrical detailing, this jacket stands out from the crowd.

What you’ll love: The fringe not only adorns the sleeves, but it continues onto the back, giving it a little something extra.

What you should consider: This jacket is designed to fit a bit tight, so it might not cover bulky sweaters or shirts very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews.

