Best fall jackets for women

There is a lot to consider when picking out a new fall jacket. With so many great choices out there, it’s a breeze to find something both functional and fashionable.

Which fall jacket for women is best?

With the holidays ahead, pumpkin spice everything and cooler temperatures, a sense of excitement fills the air. But a cooler climate will have you reaching for different clothes. Sometimes we realize that our items from last year are outdated, worn out or simply don’t fit. Having a functional fall jacket is a must to keep you warm on those chilly days and nights. For a stylish and comfortable fall jacket that you’ll love, check out the Charter Club Water-Resistant Hooded Anorak Jacket.

What to know before you buy a fall jacket for women

When looking for the best fall jackets, it’s important to assess how often you wear jackets and what the typical climate is where you live. With so many to choose from, narrow down what style you like best. Jackets are designed for various activities, with several different types of fabrics. Be clear on which features you’d like the jacket to have.

Climate

You’ll want to consider the average fall temperature in your town before you make a purchase. If it rains or snows where you live, you might opt for something that is water-resistant as opposed to a suede or leather jacket that can get tarnished from moisture. If your lifestyle or job puts you in situations where the jacket gets dirty easily, select something that is simple to clean.

Wearability

If you’re looking for a fall jacket to be a staple piece for your wardrobe, try a style that is classic over trendy so it won’t be old news by next season. Go for something versatile that can easily transition from day to night.

Color

A good rule of thumb is to pick something that is a dark or neutral color. Black and beige tend to go with almost anything and never go out of style. Unless you just want a fun statement look, avoid prints and bold shades.

What to look for in a fall jacket for women

Quality

When it comes to an item that you will likely wear often, you’ll want to choose something that makes it through various weather conditions, cleanings and won’t come apart after just a few wearings. Look for something with reinforced stitching and test all of the zippers before you buy.

Length

While peacoats and cropped jackets look cute, they probably won’t be the jackets you reach for on a daily basis. Always try the new jacket on to see how it fits over your clothing and how long it looks on you. Even though there is no rule for length, make sure that you like the length for your body.

Warmth

The main reason we reach for a jacket is to keep warm. If the fabric on your fall jacket is flimsy, it will become more of a fashion statement instead of serving its original purpose. Whether you want a light or heavy jacket is a personal preference, but check to see if the fabric will be able to keep the chill off.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall jacket for women

Fall jackets have a wide price range, but on average, you can expect to spend around $40-$140.

Fall jackets for women FAQ

Is the brand important when picking out a jacket?

A. Just because it’s a brand name doesn’t mean that it’s a better jacket than a lesser-known clothing line. Keep in mind that a fall jacket is a unique piece, and many brands that you might not have heard of are putting out good products. Always ask what the return policy is, so if you are not satisfied, you can select something that’s better suited for your needs.

Do I need to replace my fall jacket every year?

A. How often you replace your fall jacket depends on how much wear and tear it gets during the season. Some cute fall jackets that were designed more for looks might not hold up as long or may be out of style by next season. If you choose to go with a neutral color and a well-constructed piece, it could very well last you into the next season and beyond.

What’s the best fall jacket to buy?

Top fall jacket for women

Charter Club Water-Resistant Hooded Anorak Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is available in an array of colors, and it has a detachable hood and a drawstring waist. It is also water-resistant.

What you’ll love: It has a stylish striped lining, and you can throw this one right in the washing machine.

What you should consider: It has a lot of hardware, so if you’re looking for something on the simpler side, this might be a bit much.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top fall jacket for women for the money

Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: This puffer is water-resistant and gives a flattering, fitted shape with its contoured seams.

What you’ll love: The zippered pockets come with a detachable pouch to keep all of your items safe and secure.

What you should consider: It’s a lightweight jacket, so if you’re looking for something to keep you extra warm, be sure to layer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

London Fog Hooded Zip-Front Rain Coat

What you need to know: This jacket is made by a reputable brand, and this particular style has remained in-season for years.

What you’ll love: It ties at the waist, making it adjustable when wearing it over a bulky sweater. It was made for the rain, so it’s ideal for a cloudy climate.

What you should consider: This jacket is designed to hit right above the knees, so make sure that the length is a fit for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

