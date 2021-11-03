Best fall jacket for kids

Fall jackets can be difficult to choose. With so many considerations, it is essential to decide on a suitable material and weight for your child in regard to the weather.

Which fall jackets for kids are best?

As leaves turn gold and sunsets bring a chill to the air, it is time to think about warmer clothing. Buying the right kids’ fall jacket is essential. Fall jackets should be warm enough for the climate in your area but light enough to allow movement and breathability for kids who still want to play outside. There are many styles and brands available. On the whole, the best kids’ jacket for fall is the Columbia Boys’ Watertight Jacket. It is available in many colors and sizes and is perfect for chilly weather needs.

What to know before you buy a fall jacket for kids

Buying a fall jacket for kids comes with some considerations. Are you purchasing it only for fall? What style does your child like? Is your child fashion conscious? Does your child have the correct clothing to go with the jacket? What material is best? What is the weather usually like in the fall where you live?

Wearing layers with a fall jacket

For those who live in areas where the fall weather is unpredictable, wearing layers is a way to be ready for the elements. Breathable and lightweight polyester is a suitable material to wear as a base layer. A light fleece vest or sweater will make a compatible middle layer on chillier days. Add an appropriate fall jacket that is waterproof and wind-resistant as an outer layer that will complete the combo. This way, layers can be removed or added, according to the changeable weather conditions.

Suitability for other seasons

Fall jackets can usually be used in spring too. However, some fall jackets may be suitable in winter as well, depending on where you live. For those who do not experience harsh winters, a fall jacket may well be used all the way through to the following summer. But, for those who have months of snow and ice to look forward to, a proper winter coat should be bought. Using a fall jacket in conjunction with compatible layers and winter accessories, such as a hat or scarf, is also a good choice.

Size

Choosing the correct size is key. For those who wish to buy a fall jacket that can be used in the winter over various layers of clothing, special consideration should be given to the size. Winter will need more and thicker layers than fall. Therefore, the jacket may well be a little tighter when worn on top of them. Make sure to purchase a model that allows room for kids to grow or to add layers when the weather turns colder or wetter.

What to look for in a quality fall jacket for kids

Durability

Tough denim fabric will last a long time but is not ideal for all conditions. Polyester is a perfect material for cooler seasons. It is warm, wicks away moisture and is durable. Many fall and winter jackets are made from polyester, and they can last considerably longer than some other options with the correct care.

Suitability to the elements

Take your local fall weather into consideration when buying your child a fall jacket. Waterproof and windproof jackets should be considered if you live somewhere with more volatile fall conditions. On the other hand, living somewhere with milder conditions may require more lightweight, breathable materials.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

As waterproof and water-resistant sound so similar, it can be easy to think that these terms mean the same thing. Water-resistant clothing can keep the rain out for a short period. However, waterproof jackets from reliable brands will be able to hold off a proper soaking. The same rule applies to windproof and wind-resistant jackets.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall jacket for kids

Economical jacket and pants sets for babies are available at less than $10. However, warmer jackets for older kids can reach up to $180. All things considered, good-quality fall jackets for kids can be found in the $30-$80 range.

Fall jacket for kids FAQ

Are budget-friendly fall jackets for kids good quality?

A: You certainly do not have to break the bank to afford a good quality fall jacket for kids. Pay attention to the quality of the stitching and the material to ensure you are getting value for your money. Many trusted brands have great economical jackets.

What are the best brands for fall jackets for kids?

A: Columbia, Amazon Essentials, Carter’s, Adidas, London Fog, Nike and many more all provide varieties of quality jackets for kids for all fall weather considerations.

What are the best fall jackets for kids to buy?

Top fall jacket for kids

Columbia Boys’ Watertight Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is a well-reviewed waterproof jacket for boys in many sizes, from xx-small to x-large.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide variety of colors and consists of 100% polyester to make sure your child will be kept warm and dry throughout the fall. The nylon inner lining aids the jacket in its waterproofing.

What you should consider: It will need to be worn with other layers on chillier days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top fall jacket for kids for the money

Mallimoda Unisex Hooded Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This unisex denim jacket offers style and durability for the fashion-conscious kid.

What you’ll love: Denim never goes out of style, and its tough, woven cotton fabric will last for years. Denim jackets can easily be worn in spring, but you may need extra layers if you live in an area that usually has a cold winter. You can choose from five different styles, and the size range is from toddler to teenager.

What you should consider: Denim is not the best material for wet weather falls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Girls’ Bella Plush Jacket

What you need to know: This is a cozy and soft fleece-lined plush jacket for girls.

What you’ll love: This jacket could be worn from the start of fall until the end of winter, and maybe even into spring. It comes in five great colors with a cut that will keep any girl feeling snug and cozy while doing outdoor activities.

What you should consider: It could be a little on the warm side for those who live in places where fall is less chilly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

